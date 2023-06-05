HUBER+SUHNER announces breakthrough innovation in megawatt charging for commercial vehicles

HERISAU, Switzerland, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Group is scheduled to showcase its RADOX® MCS1500 system at EVS36 in Sacramento (California), 11-14 June, and Power2Drive in Munich, 14-16 June.

HUBER+SUHNER RADOX® MCS1500 (PRNewsfoto/HUBER+SUHNER AG)
As the leading supplier of cooled cable technology for the high power charging (HPC) market with its renowned RADOX® HPC500, HUBER+SUHNER is proud to announce that it has successfully qualified its RADOX MCS1500 system in multiple field tests. The RADOX MCS1500 is designed to deliver continuous charging up to 2,250 kW (1,500 Amps) for heavy-duty electric vehicles. With this unique solution, HUBER+SUHNER is expanding its product range into megawatt charging by utilizing its scalable direct-liquid cooled technology platform, offering best-in-class performance in all conditions. In addition, HUBER+SUHNER is developing a 4,500 kW (3,000 Amps) solution to cover even higher power needs in the future.

"With the development of the RADOX® MCS1500, we are once again one step ahead, establishing our leadership in the emerging megawatt charging market," said Max Goeldi, Vice President Market Management HPC at HUBER+SUHNER. "This innovation will help to fast-charge the EV revolution."

"By introducing the missing link between vehicle and infrastructure, we enable our customers to provide a safe, efficient and ultra-fast charging experience for heavy duty vehicles," added Stefan Buri, Vice President Market Management Industrials at HUBER+SUHNER.

To experience the RADOX HPC and MCS solutions, visit HUBER+SUHNER at the EVS36 CharIN pavilion in Sacramento, California, 11-14 June 2023, or at the Power2Drive Expo in Munich, at booth FM.701/8 in the outdoor pavilion, 14-16 June 2023.

More information on the HUBER+SUHNER RADOX® MCS1500 solution can be found on the website: https://bit.ly/RADOXMCS 

HUBER+SUHNER Group

The globally active Swiss company HUBER+SUHNER develops and produces components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. The company serves the three main markets Industry, Communication and Transportation with applications from the three technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency. HUBER+SUHNER products excel in excellent performance, quality, reliability and long service lives - even under the most demanding conditions. Through a global production network, combined with subsidiaries and representatives in over 80 countries, the company is close to its customers worldwide.

