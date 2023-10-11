HUBER+SUHNER to unveil NACS High Power Charging Solution for electric vehicles in 2024

News provided by

HUBER+SUHNER AG

11 Oct, 2023, 03:00 ET

HERISAU, Switzerland, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HUBER+SUHNER is proud to announce the expansion of its High Power Charging (HPC) product portfolio to include its very own North American Charging System (NACS) solution. These charging prototypes will be available for field testing and validation in Q1 2024.

Continue Reading
Prototype of NACS High Power Charger by HUBER+SUHNER
Prototype of NACS High Power Charger by HUBER+SUHNER

As a leading supplier of cooled cable technology for the HPC market, the company can leverage its field-proven and widely deployed direct liquid cooled technology platform, to develop a safe, ergonomic and lightweight NACS product for North American customers. These charging solutions will be fully backward compatible with the installed base of its renowned RADOX® HPC500 CCS1 system and meet the highest international safety standards.

This news comes just 5 months after HUBER+SUHNER announced a successful field test of its own megawatt charging system, the RADOX MCS1500.

"With our entry into NACS, we are providing an innovative and future-proof solution for our customers," said Stefan Buri, Vice President and Market Manager for HPC at HUBER+SUHNER. "As more auto manufacturers adopt the NACS standard for the North American market, the backward compatibility of our NACS solution provides charging point operators (CPOs) with the flexibility they need while minimizing installation time and cost."

"As always, HUBER+SUHNER strives not only to stay on top of technological innovations, but also to provide our customers with real value."

The new RADOX® HPC NACS system is optimized for reduced installation time and reliability in the field, alongside a maintenance-free system and comprehensive serviceability options to guarantee extended service life.

For further information, and to learn more about its HPC and automotive solutions stay tuned to HUBER+SUHNER's website.

This media release can also be found under https://www.hubersuhner.com/en/company/media/news

HUBER+SUHNER Group

The globally active Swiss company HUBER+SUHNER develops and produces components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. The company serves the three main markets Industry, Communication and Transportation with applications from the three technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency. HUBER+SUHNER products excel in excellent performance, quality, reliability and long service lives - even under the most demanding conditions. Through a global production network, combined with subsidiaries and representatives in over 80 countries, the company is close to its customers worldwide.

Contact:
Darius Mistry
[email protected]
+41 71 353 41 11

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2240743/NACS_Charger.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005031/HUBER_SUHNER_AG_Logo.jpg

SOURCE HUBER+SUHNER AG

Also from this source

HUBER+SUHNER führt bleifreie Hochfrequenz-SMA-Steckverbinder zur Steigerung der Produktnachhaltigkeit ein

HUBER+SUHNER führt bleifreie Hochfrequenz-SMA-Steckverbinder zur Steigerung der Produktnachhaltigkeit ein

HUBER+SUHNER ist stolz, als eines der ersten Unternehmen im Bereich der elektronischen Verbindungstechnik eine bleifreie Lösung für seine...
HUBER+SUHNER introduces lead-free radio frequency SMA connectors in boost to product sustainability

HUBER+SUHNER introduces lead-free radio frequency SMA connectors in boost to product sustainability

HUBER+SUHNER is proud to be one of the first companies in the electronic connectivity sector to launch a lead-free solution for its radio frequency...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.