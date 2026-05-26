HubiFi Launches on Stripe App Marketplace: The Multi-Source Revenue Reconciliation Gap Just Got Smaller

HubiFi's fully automated revenue-to-cash reconciliation platform enables high-volume, multi-source businesses to close their books in hours rather than weeks through continuous reconciliation and GAAP-compliant revenue recognition.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perplexity identified nine billion dollars of transaction fraud across Stripe, Apple, and Google within a month of using HubiFi. HubiFi, the multi-source revenue recognition solution that delivered that outcome is available to all Stripe customers today on the Stripe App Marketplace.

Within a month of partnering with HubiFi, Perplexity automated five of their complex usage based accounting scenarios including both paid and promo credit grants. The ERP-as-single-source-of-truth model no longer matches how modern businesses operate.

Today, revenue lives across best in class payment processors, app stores, billing platforms, and invoicing systems. HubiFi's fully automated revenue-to-cash reconciliation solution delivers a single source of revenue truth while embracing the multi-source, decentralized reality of today's finance operations space.

Jason Berwanger, HubiFi's CEO and co-founder, started the company after fifteen years on the buyer's side of the revenue recognition problem. He previously worked his way up the finance and accounting organization, building and implementing accounting technology at Root, Inc. and Huckleberry, combining his deep accounting expertise with the operational capabilities to scale modern finance organizations.

"The ERP-centric accounting model no longer reflects the reality for businesses today. Our customers are running revenue across multiple systems simultaneously and they need a tool that can handle the multi-source data complexity," said Berwanger, "Stripe Revenue Recognition is a strong fit for many businesses. HubiFi is for the ones who need more."

Perplexity's experience reflects a pattern across HubiFi's customer base. One such customer is Cursor, an AI coding platform, which passed a clean audit in April conducted by Big Four Accounting Firm KPMG. The platform, which is undergoing acquisition by SpaceX, surpassed two billion in revenue with only 150 employees.

That kind of outcome is now within reach for any Stripe customer. The integration is available at marketplace.stripe.com/apps/hubifi.

About HubiFi

HubiFi is a revenue recognition automation and data management platform built for high-transaction finance and accounting teams. Founded in 2023 by Jason Berwanger and Bill Kaper, HubiFi fully automates accounting and continuous reconciliations, enabling businesses to close an accounting period in hours instead of weeks.

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SOURCE HubiFi