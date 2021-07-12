Hubilo Adds Drag Taste Founder and CEO Pedro Pico to Speaker Lineup for their July 14 Launch Party

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubilo Technologies Inc, the world-class leader in virtual and hybrid event management technology, will be joined at their product launch event by the queens behind the Drag Taste, the number one online experience in the world, to demonstrate the possibility of a new era of digital events.

Spoiler: It's not a one-way Zoom demonstration––and anything can happen.

Drag Taste founder Pedro Pico - also known by his alter ego, a grumpy old grandma named Teresa Al Dente - transitioned his entire Lisbon, Portugal-based interactive mixology and cooking show model online at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Drawing on his YouTube cooking show production experience, Pico knew he and his drag queen employees had the opportunity to bring real connection to their audiences across the globe despite their physical isolation.

"We, as humans, are so creative. No matter what the problem or the situation is, we still find a way to feel connection," Pico said. "With the new digital world, we're able to reach more audiences and connect with people we've never connected with before- there's so much opportunity to reimagine online experiences."

On July 14, Hubilo will unveil the next generation of their platform that gives event hosts like Pico the tools they need to take their creativity to the next level.

"Hubilo's platform makes it easy for everyone to share their creativity with the world," said Vaibhav Jain, Hubilo founder and CEO. "We're challenging everyone to join us for the July 14 launch to see how interactive and engaging our event platform truly is."

Drag Taste's evolution into the top online experience, garnering over 15,000 5-star reviews from their hundreds of thousands of attendees, including teams from the top companies in the world, is one shining example of how mega hybrid and virtual events will succeed far into the future. The company has grown from seven employees in March 2020 to over 80 today due to virtual connection opportunities.

The public is welcome and encouraged to join Hubilo's latest platform unveiling on July 14 through the Hubilo interface to see how people can reimagine events during the world's biggest launch party.

"My secret to get things done is getting started," Pico said.

On July 14, Hubilo and Drag Taste will kick off the next era in digital events. Don't miss what happens when drag queens join the stage with Vaibhav Jain; event industry trailblazer Dahlia El Gazzar; Shailesh Hegde, Hubilo global head of product development; Cathy Song Novelli, senior vice president of marketing and communications; and keynote speaker serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk as well as Drag Taste's Founder and CEO Pedro Pico.

Come one, come all, come as you are. Register for the largest launch party in the digital world today: https://hubilo.com/events-reimagined/ .

About Drag Taste

Drag Taste offers unique Experiences filled with interactive Live Shows and Authentic Food, always hosted by fabulous Drag Queens! Our Experiences are Activities designed with one single purpose: to give you the best time of your life! Drag Taste Experiences are for Everyone! You can make them in Lisbon or Online, by yourself, with friends, family, or even with your company! No matter which Experience you choose, you will always feel welcomed in a special way. You'll interact with stunning Local Queens, learn secrets about traditional Portuguese food and drinks, watch unique live show performances, and be treated like family!

About Hubilo Technologies Inc

Hubilo is the virtual + hybrid event platform built for engagement and event excellence. Hubilo's mission is to drive engagement - first and foremost - yielding greater business results. Engagement with your deeply branded experience, paired with our proactive and full-time customer success team, ensures every event run on the Hubilo platform executes perfectly every time. Hubilo is headquartered out of San Francisco in the US, with offices in London in the UK and Bengaluru in India with clients in the United States, Europe, APAC, Middle East, and Africa. Hubilo's 500 plus clients are inclusive of names like United Nations, Roche, Informa Markets, Tech in Asia, Fortune, AWS, Siemens, Cognizant, GITEX, and several others. Led by Founders Vaibhav Jain and Mayank Agarwal, Hubilo was incorporated in 2015, and in 2020, in less than a year of fundraising, Hubilo raised a seed round of $4.5 million and a Series 'A' round of $23.5 million from leading Venture Capital firms like Lightspeed Venture Partners and Balderton Capital, and several renowned angel investors.

