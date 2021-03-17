Hubilo Announces Speaker Lineup and Agenda for Restart 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubilo , the global virtual and hybrid events platform, today announced its list of speakers and agenda for its annual flagship event Restart 2021 , a free, global two-day virtual event that brings together more than 4,000 marketing professionals, 40 marketing experts and 400 event industry professionals to explore the power of experiential digital events and their benefits. The event is scheduled for March 23-24, 2021.

Restart 2021 will feature keynotes from Hubilo's CEO Vaibhav Jain and sessions from industry experts and brand leaders discussing how to add experiential events into their marketing mix. Headlining the event is the Silicon Valley-based author, speaker, entrepreneur and evangelist Guy Kawasaki, who will explore the move from physical to virtual and hybrid events and their impact on the marketing landscape. The event will also bring other luminaries from various fields, including enterprise technology, digital marketing, journalism, publishing and social media.

"While the future of events was forever changed as a result of COVID-19, it also opened up new opportunities for marketers seeking to amplify their reach and elevate the attendee experience," said Vaibhav Jain, Founder and CEO, Hubilo. "At Restart 2021, we will discuss the industry transformation from physical to virtual and hybrid events, and the best path forward to maximise engagement and success."

Session highlights at-a-glance include:

The Big Shift: From physical to virtual and hybrid. How did this shift create a new landscape for marketing? - Guy Kawasaki , Chief Evangelist, Canva

, Chief Evangelist, Canva Marketing: What's Changed? Creating and employing engagement by branding, employing analytics, database, user behaviour tracking, etc. - Scott Brinker , VP Platform Ecosystem – Hubspot

, VP Platform Ecosystem – Hubspot The Year of Hybrid: What are hybrid events. Why is it important, and how can corporates plan for a hybrid event? - Will Curran , Founder and Chief Event Einstein, Endless Events and Adam Parry , Co-founder and Editor, Event Industry News

, Founder and Chief Event Einstein, Endless Events and , Co-founder and Editor, Event Industry News The Era of Experiences: How do marketers create an immersive digital experience for their audiences? - Dietmar Darhem, Expert on Change, Transformation & Success

Case Studies: Industry Wise Case Study on Various Corporate Niches - Robert Safian , Former Editor & Managing Director, Fast Company, Anat Baron , Futurist, Tech Entrepreneur & Former Head of Mike's Hard Lemonade, and Larry Gulko , Brand Architect & Strategist, Strategic Growth Advisor, CEO Whisperer, Media Personality, Founder & Moderator of the annual CEO Brand Leadership Roundtable at the Harvard Business School

, Former Editor & Managing Director, Fast Company, , Futurist, Tech Entrepreneur & Former Head of Mike's Hard Lemonade, and , Brand Architect & Strategist, Strategic Growth Advisor, CEO Whisperer, Media Personality, Founder & Moderator of the annual CEO Brand Leadership Roundtable at the Women in Events: Major Experiential Marketers who are leading the event marketing industry - Gianna Gaudini , Author of The Art of Event Planning and AWS Head of Events, Training and Certification and Nicola Kastner , Global VP, Event Marketing Strategy SAP

, Author of The Art of Event Planning and AWS Head of Events, Training and Certification and , Global VP, Event Marketing Strategy SAP Gen Z, Marketers and Events: The importance of tracking subjective analytics and feedback (along with statistical analytics) for the event and marketing industry. - Justin Shaifer , LinkedIn Top Voice in Technology, Science Show Host & STEM Educator

, LinkedIn Top Voice in Technology, Science Show Host & STEM Educator Content is the Kingmaker: How leveraging content and nailing content strategy is the key to successful events? - Jon Youshaei , Product Marketing Manager, Instagram

, Product Marketing Manager, Instagram Get Set Go: Importance of upgrading skillsets for marketers; Trends to look out for in the coming decade. - David Pogue , New York Times Columnist, Emmy-Winning CBS Sunday Morning Contributor & NOVA Host, Rebecca Costa , Technology & Science Futurist, and John Brandt , CEO of the MPI Group & Author of NINCOMPOOPERY: Why Your Customers Hate You—and How to Fix It.

, New York Times Columnist, Emmy-Winning CBS Sunday Morning Contributor & NOVA Host, , Technology & Science Futurist, and , CEO of the MPI Group & Author of NINCOMPOOPERY: Why Your Customers Hate You—and How to Fix It. The Responsible Eventeer: Taking care of the environment and aligning events with the Green Deal. - David Pogue , New York Times Columnist, Emmy-Winning CBS Sunday Morning Contributor & NOVA Host

, New York Times Columnist, Emmy-Winning CBS Sunday Morning Contributor & NOVA Host Into the Future: Integrating events with technology (AR, VR, IoT, Haptic) and coming up with novel concepts like virtual pop-ups and digital promotions. - Matt Coleman , CEO, Magnify World.

, CEO, Magnify World. Expert Speak: Experts from the industry come together for a panel discussion.

For a full agenda or to register for free, visit here .

About Hubilo :

Virtual and hybrid event technology company Hubilo is one of the fastest-growing global SaaS companies today. Hubilo has witnessed a revenue growth rate of more than 10,000% in less than a year and has raised a seed round of $4.5 million and a Series 'A' round of $23.5 million from leading Venture Capital firms like Lightspeed Venture Partners and Balderton Capital, and several renowned angel investors. Hubilo is headquartered out of San Francisco in the US, with offices in London in the UK and Bengaluru in India with clients in the United States, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa. Hubilo's customers include the United Nations, Roche, Informa Markets, Tech in Asia, Fortune, AWS, Siemens, Cognizant, GITEX and several others. Led by Founders Vaibhav Jain and Mayank Agarwal, Hubilo is building out the world's most comprehensive digital platform to help businesses strengthen relationships with their customers and partners through virtual and hybrid events.

