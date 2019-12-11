Hubitat Appoints Greg Toth President and Chief Executive Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubitat, Inc. today announced the appointment of Greg Toth as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and as a member of its Board of Directors. He joins Co-Founders Bruce Ravenel, Chairman, and Chuck Schwer, VP Engineering. "We're pleased to announce that we have appointed Greg Toth as Hubitat's new CEO and President, effective immediately", said Mr. Ravenel.

Greg's appointment is a clear indication of the company positioning itself to charge into the next phase of home and business automation. Hubitat is energized and extremely driven after a strong year of growth and after tens of thousands of successful customer integrations. Hubitat is poised for major expansion through new product development, expanding markets and new services. "There is incredible opportunity for Hubitat and we are so pleased to have Greg joining our dedicated team and family," said Ravenel.

Greg brings decades of experience in the home services, technology and outsourcing industries. Most recently Greg served as CEO for Library Systems and Services, a for profit outsourcing and technology company providing library services to communities and patrons across the county. Greg's success at LS&S can be seen in the development of a new technology platform and rapidly growing customer base. Greg brings a wealth of experience navigating the direct to consumer services industry. Greg's career includes serving as President and Chief Revenue Officer of SAFEBuilt along with executive positions at SourceGas/Hawaii Gas, First Energy Corp, Brite House Electricians and ADT Security Systems. Greg earned his B.A. in Psychology from the University of Findlay.

About Hubitat, Inc.

Hubitat is changing how people live with smart devices, to "Elevate Their Home." By combining the advantages of local automation processing with cloud IoT connectivity, Hubitat's innovative Hubitat Elevation® hub ensures personal data privacy and is more reliable and responsive than competitive cloud-based solutions. Hubitat Elevation is compatible with popular smart devices, comes with a variety of built-in apps, and has an active user community to share ideas, insight and solutions. The Scottsdale, AZ based company was founded in 2016. For more information, visit WWW.HUBITAT.COM.

Product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Hubitat disclaims any and all rights in these marks.

