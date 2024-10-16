Hubitat Elevation's Latest Platform Update Adds Matter Bridge, Aqara Device Support

Hubitat Elevation platform update adds support for Matter Bridges, Aqara devices, and more.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubitat today announces platform update 2.3.9.192, a significant upgrade to platform 2.3.9, released earlier this year. This update brings built-in support for Matter Bridge devices, new drivers for Aqara Zigbee and Matter devices, and expands device compatibility for the Google Home integration.

With Matter Bridge support, users can now easily add Matter Bridge devices, including the Aqara Hub M3 or Philips Hue Bridge, to their Hubitat Elevation hub without the use of integration apps or custom code. Future updates are expected to expand this compatibility to additional Matter Bridge devices.

Additionally, this update adds built-in drivers for a range of popular Aqara devices, most notably a variety of Zigbee devices including the Aqara LED Strip T1, Aqara Smart Plug, and many Aqara switches, relays, and sensors. Aqara Zigbee devices can be paired directly to the hub or used via the Aqara M3 Hub as a Matter Bridge. Aqara Thread devices can be integrated via the Aqara M3 Hub over Matter. Compatibility with additional Aqara devices is expected to be added in future platform updates.

The new update also enhances the Google Home Integration app, adding support for an expanded range of device types. Users can now control fans, locks, garage door controllers, blinds, and valves via Google Home. In addition, sensors such as temperature, contact, and humidity sensors can now be integrated into Google Home directly from Hubitat.

"This update reflects our commitment to continuous improvement influenced by community feedback," said Stefan Dyulgerov, President of Hubitat. "Aqara devices have been one of the most requested features, and we're thrilled to offer other enhancements, including expanded Matter support, with this release."

Platform update 2.3.9.192 is available now for all current hub owners. Matter, including Matter Bridge support, is compatible with hub models C-5 and newer. Hubitat Elevation hubs are available at Hubitat.com.

About Hubitat, Inc.

Hubitat was founded in 2016 in Scottsdale, Arizona, with the goal of helping people "Elevate Their Environment" by providing home automation that is local, reliable, fast and private. The Hubitat Elevation home automation hub is in its fifth generation and comes with a variety of built-in apps, fully customizable dashboards, a mobile app, and an active online user community to share ideas, insight and solutions. For more information, visit HUBITAT.COM.

