Hubitat Introduces New Feature-Rich Software Upgrade for Hubitat Elevation Home Automation Platform

Hubitat Elevation is a home automation hub that combines the advantages of local processing with the power of cloud IoT connectivity. Hubitat Elevation's built-in apps simplify and streamline the home automation process. Users can create and control personalized environments using Hubitat's customizable rules engine, Rule Machine ® .

Hubitat's new software has expanded the platform's portfolio to support popular digital assistants including Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. This allows users to experience the hands-free convenience of controlling their smart home via voice commands using devices such as Amazon Echo and Google Home.

The software upgrade adds several new apps, including:

Lock Code Manager – A central app to manage user codes for all compatible locks

– A central app to manage user codes for all compatible locks Yeelight App – A direct integration of Yeelight products which allows for native discovery and local control

– A direct integration of Yeelight products which allows for native discovery and local control Groups and Scenes – Allows users to combine devices to set scenes and control them based on time of day, modes and triggers

"The new Hubitat software upgrade gives users additional power and flexibility to create and control automated scenes that are personalized for themselves and their family," said Patrick Stuart, director of product and business development. "Unlike other home automation systems that are cloud-dependent, personal data is stored locally rather than in the cloud so users have full control of their data as well as peace of mind."

Since its launch, Hubitat Elevation has grown to become a leader among home automation systems, ensuring personal data privacy and a more reliable and responsive hub than competitive cloud-based solutions. It is compatible with standard smart home protocols including Zigbee, Z-Wave, and Lutron®. It also works with LAN and cloud-connected home automation devices via ethernet including Amazon Echo, Google Home, Philips Hue Bridge, Sonos, and more.

Additional Hubitat Elevation software enhancements include:

Updated Hubitat Web Interface – Provides easier access to device data; improved app interface and optimization for mobile browsers

– Provides easier access to device data; improved app interface and optimization for mobile browsers Password Protected Access to Hubitat Web Interface – Ensures rule creation and settings are accessible via username and password only

– Ensures rule creation and settings are accessible via username and password only I ntegrated Documentation – Context aware online help and documentation is available in the Hubitat Web Interface along with developer and user documentation at docs.hubitat.com

– Context aware online help and documentation is available in the Hubitat Web Interface along with developer and user documentation at Past Logs Information – Apps and Device logs can be accessed in real time or via the new "Past Logs" which provides the ability to review recent events, and the ability to search logs

Availability and Pricing

Hubitat's new software upgrade is free to existing customers. New customers can purchase Hubitat Elevation equipped with the new software at hubitat.com and amazon.com starting at $99.95 plus free shipping in the U.S. and Canada. Hubitat Elevation is also available in the UK, Europe and Australia at hubitat.com .

About Hubitat, Inc.

Hubitat is changing how people live with smart devices by enabling them to "Elevate Their Environment." By combining the advantages of local automation processing with cloud IoT connectivity, Hubitat's innovative Hubitat Elevation™ hub ensures personal data privacy and is more reliable and responsive than competitive cloud-based solutions. Hubitat Elevation is compatible with popular home automation devices, comes with a variety of built-in apps, and has an active user community to share ideas, insight and solutions. The Scottsdale, AZ based company was founded in 2016. For more information, visit hubitat.com .

Product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Hubitat disclaims any and all rights in these marks.

Contact:

Patrick Stuart

Hubitat, Inc.

612-695-2320

patrick@hubitat.com



Jordyn Amazeen

Walt & Company

408-369-7200, ext. 2980

hubitat@walt.com

SOURCE Hubitat, Inc.

