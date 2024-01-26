Hubitat launches new home automation hub

Hubitat Inc.

26 Jan, 2024, 13:31 ET

Model C-8 Pro offers faster processing and more memory.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubitat today announced the launch of hub model C-8 Pro, an improvement over previous generations of the Hubitat Elevation hardware. This new model offers a faster processor, more RAM, to enable support for new features with future software updates.

The Hubitat Elevation Model C-8 Pro just launched!
Like the previous model C-8, the model C-8 Pro works with Zigbee, Z-Wave, and Matter devices, as well as a variety of local network (LAN) and cloud devices from many different manufacturers, totaling over 1000 compatible smart devices. Like the C-8, this new model includes a Z-Wave 800 radio, a Zigbee 3.0 radio, Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity, and external antennas for improved range -- all upgrades over hub model C-7 and earlier.

"The new features in hub model C-8 Pro were driven by user feedback," said the President of Hubitat, Stefan Dyulgerov. "We look forward to seeing the automations our users create using the upgraded capabilities."

The Hubitat Elevation Model C-8 Pro is available now at HUBITAT.COM for $179.95.

About Hubitat, Inc.

Hubitat was founded in 2016 in Scottsdale, Arizona, with the goal of helping people "Elevate Their Environment" by providing home automation that is local, reliable, fast and private. The Hubitat Elevation home automation hub is in its fifth generation and comes with a variety of built-in apps for creating automations, fully customizable dashboards, a mobile app, and an active online user community to share ideas, insight and solutions. For more information, visit HUBITAT.COM.

SOURCE Hubitat Inc.

Hubitat today announced support for Matter devices with the release of platform update 2.3.7. This addition marks a significant advancement in...
News Releases in Similar Topics

