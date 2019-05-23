Hubitat Unveils Mobile App for Hubitat Elevation Home Automation Platform

The mobile app allows users remote access to their Hubitat Dashboards to monitor and control devices from anywhere with an internet connection. Dashboards can be setup to allow access to specific devices and use cases. Each dashboard can be personalized by changing background images, custom icons, colors and more. For mobile devices used at home, such as tablets, local access to Dashboards provides instantaneous response and updates, connecting directly to the user's Hubitat Elevation hub.

The Hubitat Elevation mobile app features private presence detection and geofencing capabilities and securely transmits only that a geofence boundary has been crossed. This means that GPS data stays on the device, is never transmitted or stored, and users' location privacy is protected.

Users can send push notifications from their hub to their mobile device to make sure they are always connected and informed, even when away from home. Many Hubitat built-in apps allow customized messages to be sent, including device and event information.

"Complementing Hubitat's vision of true home automation, we wanted to provide users with an app that controls their devices and adds native geofencing and push notifications," said Patrick Stuart, vice president of product and business development. "The mobile app integrates Hubitat Dashboards, push notifications and mobile presence detection, making Hubitat Elevation the complete solution for today's DIYer."

Availability and Pricing

The Hubitat Elevation mobile app is now available as a free download in the Apple App Store and for Android devices in Google Play Store. Hubitat Elevation is available from hubitat.com starting at $89.95 in the U.S. and Canada. Hubitat Elevation is also available for the UK, Europe and Australia at hubitat.com.

About Hubitat, Inc.

Hubitat is changing how people live with smart devices, to "Elevate Their Home." By combining the advantages of local automation processing with cloud IOT connectivity, Hubitat's innovative Hubitat Elevation™ hub ensures personal data privacy and is more reliable and responsive than competitive cloud-based solutions. Hubitat Elevation is compatible with popular smart devices, comes with a variety of built-in apps, and has an active user community to share ideas, insight and solutions. The Scottsdale, AZ based company was founded in 2016. For more information, visit www.hubitat.com.

Product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Hubitat disclaims any and all rights in these marks.

Contact:

Patrick Stuart

Hubitat, Inc.

612-695-2320

patrick@hubitat.com

Jordyn Amazeen

Walt & Company

408-369-7200, ext. 2980

hubitat@walt.com

SOURCE Hubitat, Inc.

Related Links

https://hubitat.com

