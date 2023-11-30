HUBLE RECOGNISED FOR ISO 9001 QUALITY MANAGEMENT ACROSS ALL SEVEN OF ITS INTERNATIONAL BUSINESSES

Huble sets new standards in HubSpot implementation with new ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management certification and upgraded ISO/IEC 27001:2022 for Security Compliance.

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huble Digital Group Limited - https://www.huble.com - today announces its latest success in quality assurance standards having been awarded ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management certification and an upgrade to its ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Security Compliance certification across all seven of its business locations.

In an industry often challenged by low adoption and failed CRM implementations due to performance issues and increasing data security breaches, Huble, a three times Elite-Tier global HubSpot marketing, sales & creative consultancy, establishes a new benchmark for quality and security.

While Huble has long held a reputation for providing high-quality HubSpot implementations, backed by HubSpot accreditations, the company's new certification to ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management standards reasserts this position.

HubSpot Chief Executive, Yamini Rangan, comments, "We congratulate Huble on this terrific achievement as they continue to raise the bar for quality services with their HubSpot implementations and change management offerings."

Daryn Smith, Group Chief Executive of Huble, comments: "Receiving the ISO 9001:2015 certification for all of our Group's businesses is the reward for more than a year of preparation and planning by our team. It represents our relentless focus on quality and excellence in all our services. Coupled with our certification to the updated ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standard, we are not just meeting but exceeding industry standards in both quality management and data security."

For the past two years, Huble has been able to guarantee that best practices were in place to ensure that its data and that of its clients were secure thanks to its security compliance certification, however, in the face of ever-increasing security threats and their associated risks and financial implications, this guarantee is further reinforced by upgrading our compliance to the latest certification with even higher standards.

For successful certification, companies must implement effective procedures and controls to fulfil all the relevant requirements and thereafter undergo independent auditing.

These requirements are founded on the seven pillars of ISO 9001:2015 which encompass customer focus, leadership, engagement of people, process-driven approach, continuous improvement, evidence-based decision-making and relationship management.

After a rigorous audit process, Huble has been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certification, which is only awarded to organisations that can indicate compliance with implemented and effective processes and procedures for the monitoring and management of quality across the business. This is particularly significant in the CRM implementation sector, where quality is often the difference between success and failure.

This means that when partnering with Huble, all its customers are working with a team ready to bolster its offering by providing continuously evolving, consistently reliable services that are both quality- and customer-centric. Additionally, this certification assures our clients that their HubSpot CRM implementations are managed to the highest standards, ensuring long-term success and high user adoption.

In tandem, in a time of escalating security breaches with potentially severe financial and reputational repercussions, Huble's upgrade from ISO/IEC 27001:2013 to the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standard is more relevant than ever. This upgrade reflects the company's proactive approach to adapting to the latest cybersecurity trends and practices, thereby ensuring the highest level of data protection and security management for its clients.

Rowan Reid, Chief Information Officer at Huble, adds: "Attaining the ISO 9001:2015 certification is a defining moment for Huble. It encapsulates our ethos of excellence and precision in quality management. This achievement is not just a badge of honour; it represents our commitment to delivering consistently high-quality services and solutions, tailored to the unique needs of each client. Additionally, upgrading to the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standard is a testament to our proactive approach to adapting to the evolving landscape of information security and embodies our commitment to 'seek evolution' in everything that we do."

Huble's journey, starting with joining the HubSpot Solutions Partner program in 2012, has been marked by continuous growth and a commitment to excellence. As a leader in digital business consultancy, Huble remains dedicated to offering secure, innovative solutions and fostering trust with its clients worldwide.

About Huble: https://www.huble.com

Huble is a digital business consultancy specialising in CRM solutions and strategic consultancy across marketing, sales, service, and business operations. Huble has 500+ successful CRM implementations and over 13 years of experience in expertly steering its clients through their digital transformation journeys.

Its 175+ employees work with larger enterprises across the UK, USA, EMEA & APAC, with the company excelling in helping businesses achieve digital transformation. Huble is recognised for its commitment to quality and data security, as evidenced by its ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certifications.

SOURCE Huble Digital