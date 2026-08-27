HUBLOT UNVEILS THE BIG BANG RELOADED UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TITANIUM CERAMIC: KICKING OFF A NEW LEGENDARY SEASON

NYON, Switzerland, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The league phase draw has outlined the shape of the 2026/27 season. As Official Watch of the UEFA Champions League since 2015, Hublot marks the occasion by unveiling the Big Bang Reloaded UEFA Champions League Titanium Ceramic, the eighth timepiece born from this partnership.

Big Bang Reloaded UEFA Champions League Titanium Ceramic

For eleven seasons, Hublot has kept time for the very best of European football, from the qualifying rounds to the lifting of the trophy. Each edition of the Official Watch has embodied the memory of a campaign, a goal, a thrill. And this one is no different: it marks the beginning of a competition where, right down to the final seconds, everything can change.

The Big Bang Reloaded UEFA Champions League Titanium Ceramic features a 44 mm case in satin-finished and polished titanium, complemented by a bezel combining polished titanium and blue ceramic – the competition's iconic colour. The matte blue skeleton dial reveals the workings of the movement, while the Hublot logo adorns the seconds hand. The satin-finished blue ceramic case back is fitted with a sapphire crystal featuring the competition's logo. Through it, the HUB1280 Unico Manufacture caliber, an automatic column-wheel chronograph movement composed of 354 components and offering a power reserve of approximately 72 hours, can be admired. The strap combines blue rubber and white calf leather printed with stars, enhanced by blue stitching and secured by a titanium deployant buckle. Water-resistant to 100 meters, the timepiece is presented in a box accompanied by a miniature replica of the trophy awarded to the UEFA Champions League winning club and a hologram. From its titanium construction to its in-house Unico movement, the Big Bang Reloaded UEFA Champions League Titanium Ceramic resolutely embodies the innovation, expertise and boldness that define Hublot. This confidence is reflected in the Manufacture's "5+5" warranty – one of the most extensive warranties in the industry, offering up to ten years of coverage. It stands as a tangible expression of Hublot's trust in its products and in the teams who design, develop and assemble them.

"A new UEFA Champions League season begins, bringing with it the enduring desire to tell the story of those nights when anything can change. This Big Bang Reloaded embodies eleven years of partnership with the most-watched competition in European football. The blue of its dial, the star on its strap... every detail is a reminder that, when it comes to football, time is never merely counted – it is lived. Hublot Loves Football!" - Julien Tornare, Hublot CEO

Limited to 100 pieces, the Big Bang Reloaded UEFA Champions League Titanium Ceramic is available today in Hublot boutiques worldwide and at Hublot.com

HUBLOT

In 1980 and for the first time, a watch dared to put a gold case on a rubber strap, turning the luxury watch world upside down in the process. Named for the porthole-shaped bezel with its exposed screws, Hublot was born and with it, the Art of Fusion.

In 2005 the brand took this exercise in creative thinking to a new level with the Big Bang and its iconic design, size and layered construction case. That same year, Hublot received the Best Design award at the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève. Since then, spurred by this revolutionary mindset, the Big Bang has never stopped reinventing itself. The twenty-first century has its first watch Icon.

The concept of fusion is omnipresent, the guiding principle for every collection. Big Bang timepieces reshape the geometries of time; Classic Fusion balances boldness and restraint, while the Exceptional Timepieces overwrite expectations to create unprecedented horological objects. With its disruptive approach of challenging convention, Hublot's DNA is transcribed in the Unico, Meca-10 and tourbillon in-house calibers, to add another tier of meaning to the Art of Fusion.

Since 2026, Hublot's commitment to technical excellence has been backed by an evolved warranty structure for eligible timepieces purchased from January 1, 2026 onwards, featuring a 5-year basic warranty and the possibility of an additional 5-year extension for eligible timepieces through the Hublotista program, provided the basic warranty is still active at the time of registration. This would extend the coverage up to ten years.

Alchemy is ingrained into Hublot and not just at La Manufacture. Magic can take place on a football pitch, producing partnerships with major events (UEFA Champions League and UEFA EURO™). Sometimes it happens at a concert, a basketball match, an artistic performance or at a unique gastronomic experience with Hublot's family of starred Chefs. And so, the Hublot Vibes come to life, through shared moments of exaltation amongst the Hublotistas, its very own community of proud Hublot owners. The Art of Fusion goes beyond the tangible. It is a way of being, the Hublot way of life.

Hublot Loves Football Timeline

2006 I Sponsor of the Swiss National Football Team, the first time a luxury brand entered into a partnership in football

2008 I Official Watch for UEFA EURO in Austria and Switzerland

2008 I Official Timekeeper for Manchester United FC

2010 | Official Timekeeper for FIFA World Cup™ in South Africa

2011 I Official Timekeeper for AFC Ajax Amsterdam

2011 I Official Timekeeper for FC Bayern Munich

2012 I Official Watch for UEFA EURO in Poland and Ukraine

2012 I Official Timekeeper for Juventus FC

2013 I Official Timekeeper for Paris Saint-Germain FC

2014 I Official Timekeeper for FIFA World Cup™ in Brazil

2015 I Official Timekeeper for FIFA Women's World Cup™ in Canada

2015 I Official Timekeeper for Chelsea FC

2015 I Official Watch for UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League

2016 I Official Watch for UEFA EURO in France

2018 I Official Timekeeper for FIFA World Cup™ in Russia

2019 I Official Watch for UEFA Women's Champions League

2019 I Official Watch for UEFA Nations League Finals

2019 I Official Timekeeper for FIFA Women's World Cup™ in France

2020 I Official Timekeeper for Premier League

2021 I Official Watch for UEFA EURO in Europe

2021 I Official Timekeeper for UEFA Europa Conference League

2022 I Official Watch for UEFA Women's EURO in England

2022 I Official Timekeeper for FIFA World Cup™ in Qatar

2023 I Official Timekeeper for FIFA Women's World Cup™ in Australia and New Zealand

2024 I Official Watch for UEFA EURO 2024™ in Germany

2025 I Official Watch for UEFA Women's EURO in Switzerland

About UC3

UC3 unites European football's governing body UEFA and European Football Clubs (EFC), representing more than 800 top European clubs, around a new vision for managing commercial rights to UEFA club competitions (the "UCCs"). UC3 is the commercial entity responsible for generating revenues from the UCCs and creating value for our partners. The organisation oversees the management, sales and delivery of all commercial rights (including media, sponsorship and licensing rights) for UEFA's elite men's and women's club competitions.