Hubly Surgical awarded Breakthrough Technology Designation for Neurosurgical Products with Premier, Inc.

LILSE, Ill., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubly Surgical has been awarded a Breakthrough Technology Designation for Neurosurgical Products with Premier, Inc. Premier offers Breakthrough Technology designations to innovations that offer a major advantage in terms of patient safety, clinical outcomes and operational efficiencies.

Effective February 1, 2026, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the Hubly Auto-Stop Drill + Cranial Access Kit.

"We're eager to work alongside Premier members to advance safe cranial and spine surgery and expand access to Hubly Surgical's life-saving technology," said Casey Qadir, CEO of Hubly Surgical. "This contract reinforces the value we deliver and will bring Hubly benefits to more patients, physicians and hospitals."

Since its 2024 commercial launch, Hubly Surgical has sold thousands of Auto-Stop Drills across the United States. The technology has been adopted by leading health systems for its safety, speed, ease of use, and ability to streamline critical neurosurgical and spine interventions.

The Hubly Surgical Auto-Stop Drill is built to make delicate brain and spine procedures like EVD placement/ventriculostomy, intracranial pressure monitoring, and laminectomy/laminotomy safe, fast, and easy for clinicians to perform inside and outside of the OR, right at a patient's bedside. The single-use, cordlessly powered drill has built-in proprietary safety features, including real-time visual force control and SMART Auto-Stop that automatically halts drilling upon skull or lamina penetration to prevent accidental plunge into the patient's brain or spinal cord. These features are designed to improve patient outcomes and hospital efficiency.

