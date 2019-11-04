HubSpot Acquires PieSync, the Highest-Reviewed Data Syncing iPaaS, to Enable a Consistent View of Customers Across Hundreds of Different Technologies

"The HubSpot platform has grown significantly over the past four years, with more than 300 integrations now available to customers. While those integrations are powerful on their own, the addition of PieSync's two-way sync technology will amplify that power and enable our customers to get the most value out of the tools they use every day," said Brian Halligan, co-founder and CEO of HubSpot. "PieSync has the highest customer reviews of any iPaaS on the market, which is a huge testament to the power of their technology. We're excited to bring them on board and further move HubSpot from an all-in-one suite to an all-on-one platform."

To grow today, companies need to put their customers at the center of their entire operation. That can be hard to do when customer data is spread across disparate solutions – according to data from Blissfully, the average employee uses at least eight apps on any given day. Even when software is integrated, customer data can become out-of-date and inconsistent across tools, leading to complexity and friction for internal teams and customers alike. PieSync enables companies to have a consistent view of their customers across every piece of technology they use.

"Mattias and I founded PieSync to help businesses unlock the value of connecting and synchronizing information across the fast-growing SaaS market," said Ewout Meyns, co-founder and CEO of PieSync. "We share HubSpot's vision of a world where contact and company data sit at the center of every organization. We're excited to join the team and can't wait to execute that vision together."

PieSync was launched in 2014 with a startup investment from accelerator program Imec.istart and investor Dirk Vermunicht. In 2016, the company raised an additional seed round from AAAF, PMV, Luc Burgelman, and an additional investor. Subsequently in 2018, the company raised a Series A funding led by Fortino Capital and all existing investors.

Learn more about how PieSync and HubSpot work together here.

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 64,500 total customers in more than 100 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to Grow Better.

HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; Paris, France; Bogotá, Colombia; and Portsmouth, NH.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com .

SOURCE HubSpot

Related Links

http://hubspot.com

