HubSpot Adds LinkedIn Lead Gen Form Creation to Free HubSpot CRM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot , a leading growth platform, announced today that users can now create LinkedIn Lead Gen Forms from within the free HubSpot ads tool . This follows the addition of ads tools to the free HubSpot CRM in July, expanding upon the functionality and sophistication of features for businesses looking to scale. With LinkedIn Lead Gen Forms , marketers can collect quality leads from their ads on LinkedIn using pre-filled forms, which they can now set up directly within the connected HubSpot platform.

Ads are now an important part of any modern inbound marketing strategy but need to be contextual and unobtrusive to be effective. According to GlobalWebIndex , 47% of people that use an ad-blocker do so because they find ads to be "annoying or irrelevant." Journey-based advertising , a methodology that involves targeting audiences based on where they are in the buyer's journey, helps advertisers better connect with potential customers by showing them ads that are relevant and helpful. With the ability to create LinkedIn Lead Gen Forms now available in the all-in-one HubSpot platform, marketers can more easily develop a journey-based advertising strategy to deliver a customer-centric ads experience to audiences.

"Ads can be intrusive, irrelevant and completely ineffective. Or they can be the inverse. By rooting your ad strategy in a CRM and embedding your conversion path right within LinkedIn, where people choose to spend their time, you can create an ad experience that is better for buyers. With the introduction of LinkedIn Lead Gen Forms, HubSpot hopes to enable more businesses to do just that," said Meghan Keaney Anderson, VP of marketing at HubSpot. "Using HubSpot and LinkedIn together, companies can reduce the number of steps for buyers and increase their own ROI."

The HubSpot ads tool gives users the ability to manage all of their advertising efforts from one connected system, and gain a more complete view of the overall customer experience. Starting today, the ads tool also includes LinkedIn Lead Gen Forms, meaning users can:

Create Lead Gen Forms for LinkedIn through the HubSpot ads tool, allowing leads and customers to convert through pre-populated forms without having to leave the LinkedIn platform

Build target audiences off any data point within the HubSpot CRM, and deliver contextual, helpful ads

Automatically sync leads generated on LinkedIn to HubSpot, enabling sales and marketing teams to follow up in a contextually-relevant manner

Report on advertising ROI with precision, ensuring that time and money are managed efficiently

Manage and report on ads across LinkedIn, Facebook, and Google, from the all-in-one HubSpot platform

Align ad campaigns with other marketing activities — including email marketing, automation, and blog content creation — to gain a full view of the customer experience

Businesses can get started with journey-based advertising by viewing HubSpot's ' Look Behind The Screens ' campaign — a four-part video mini-series featuring educational content from digital advertising experts at LinkedIn, Facebook, Google, and HubSpot.

To learn more about LinkedIn Lead Gen Forms in HubSpot, please visit https://www.hubspot.com/products/marketing/ads .

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 64,500 total customers in more than 100 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to Grow Better.

HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; Paris, France; Bogotá, Colombia; and Portsmouth, NH.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com .

SOURCE HubSpot

Related Links

http://hubspot.com

