HubSpot Announces Date of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Release

In conjunction with this report, HubSpot will host a conference call on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company's first quarter financial results and its business outlook. To access this call, dial (866) 393-4306 (domestic) or (734) 385-2616 (international). The conference ID is 6597714. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available in the "Investors" section of HubSpot's website at www.hubspot.com.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international). The replay pass code is 6597714. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available in the "Investors" section of HubSpot's website at www.hubspot.com.

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading CRM, marketing, sales, and customer experience platform. Over 41,500 total customers in more than 90 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

