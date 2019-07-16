HubSpot Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Release

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS), a leading growth platform, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2019 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

In conjunction with this report, HubSpot will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company's second quarter financial results and its business outlook. To access this call, dial (833) 241-7257 (domestic) or (647) 689-4221 (international). The conference ID is 5284634. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on HubSpot's Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com .

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international). The replay passcode is 5284634. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on HubSpot's Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com .

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading growth platform. Over 60,500 total customers in more than 100 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com .

