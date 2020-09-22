HubSpot Announces Major Upgrade To Its Sales CRM, Marrying Enterprise Power With Consumer Ease-of-Use

Salespeople and CRMs don't get along. According to research conducted by HubSpot, 76% of sales leaders believe that their team only utilizes a small fraction of their CRM's capabilities and 50% say their CRM is "difficult to use."

When a sales CRM isn't user-friendly, it doesn't just create headaches for salespeople — it hurts a company's ability to build strong relationships with its customers. Instead of connecting with high-value prospects, sales leaders are busy chasing their team for updates. Instead of analyzing customer data, they're agonizing over the accuracy of their contact records. And instead of running training sessions, they're running meetings with marketers to re-align on goals. These friction points are the hidden cost of using a CRM that sacrifices ease-of-use for power, and it's a cost that's paid by salespeople every time they have to double-check a report, manually update a data set, or file a ticket with their sales operations team to get a new field added to their system. The result is lost time, missed targets, and demoralized teams.

With Sales Hub Enterprise, sales leaders don't have to choose. They can have power and ease-of-use in a sales CRM that offers a consumer-grade front-end, an enterprise-grade back-end, and a centralized source of truth on customer data.

"Today's legacy CRMs are well-known, but not well-liked," said Lou Orfanos, GM of Sales Hub at HubSpot. "They're acquired, but not adopted. They're powerful, but painful to use. Too many sales leaders today are forced to settle for these bloated systems that create more work when they're supposed to be creating more wins. Sales Hub Enterprise is different. It has the ease-of-use HubSpot is known for, and with the host of new features we're adding today, it's now deeply powerful too. This is the new standard for enterprise software, and I'm proud that HubSpot is leading the way. Sales leaders deserve an enterprise CRM that their teams actually enjoy using. And with the revamped Sales Hub Enterprise, they can have it."

Sales Hub Enterprise: The Friction-Fighting Sales CRM

With the new additions announced today, Sales Hub Enterprise now offers:

An enterprise-grade CRM that gives sales leaders the flexibility and control they need to architect their entire sales operation in HubSpot. Custom objects allow users to create and store categories of information that are unique to their business, advanced permissions give them the ability to control which teams have access to certain data, and streamlined sales reporting enables them to build custom reports that include details like deal change history, sales activity, and deal outcome. Together, these new features give sales leaders complete visibility of the health of their business, from the big picture down to the minute details.



, which make it easy for salespeople to connect with prospects at any time, from anywhere, on any device. Upgraded sequences functionality allows users to bulk enroll contacts, manually add LinkedIn Sales Navigator tasks, and pause email sends, while the new user-friendly 'Today' view in HubSpot enables them to easily prioritize and manage tasks daily. These enhancements are available on iOS and Android alongside engagement tools like templates, live chat, and 1:1 video, giving salespeople the freedom to adapt the way they sell to how prospects want to buy. Connected CPQ tools, which allow sales teams to turn quotes into closed deals, seamlessly. Custom quote templates make it easy for users to create beautiful-looking sales documents, an enhanced line editor enables them to customize key quote details, and new accounting integrations with NetSuite, QuickBooks Online, Xero, and Nubox allow them to use their favorite accounting software from directly within HubSpot to generate invoices, associate tax codes, and sync currencies. These additions eliminate friction from the closing process for companies and prospects alike, and allow salespeople to get their relationship with new customers off to a great start.

Unlike legacy CRMs that are loaded with hidden costs, Sales Hub Enterprise offers transparent pricing that gives customers an upfront understanding of the total cost of ownership. Sales operations managers can grant CRM access to an unlimited number of free users across their team, and when they want to add additional sales users, they can pay a flat monthly fee to unlock all that Sales Hub Enterprise has to offer. Once a new customer chooses Sales Hub Enterprise, they can be confident of seeing value quickly, thanks to the support of HubSpot's network of advanced implementation partners and ecosystem of complementary app partners .

The new functionality announced today joins the vast set of pre-existing tools in Sales Hub Enterprise that customers love , including ABM tools, predictive lead scoring, playbooks, and much more. Every feature is built in-house with ease-of-use as a top priority, giving salespeople a friction-free user experience and allowing them to spend less time focusing on their software and more time focusing on delivering a delightful buyer experience — something that's increasingly important in today's market.

A Centralized System of Record for a Seamless Buying Experience

Seventy-five percent of sales leaders report that their customers and prospects have higher expectations than they did in the past. And only 34% are "very confident" that their software allows them to deliver the type of buying experience that prospects expect.

With Sales Hub Enterprise, companies can have a centralized system of record that provides a single source of truth on customer data and makes it easy for them to deliver a contextual, personalized experience to every prospect. And when used in conjunction with the other Hubs in HubSpot's all-on-one connected platform — CMS Hub, Marketing Hub, and Service Hub — Sales Hub Enterprise enables companies to delight customers across all touchpoints.

"If you are contemplating choosing HubSpot as your CRM, stop thinking about it and do it," said Cassy Rubis, marketing director at LegalZoom. "We were a Salesforce-heavy organization and recently made the switch to HubSpot's Sales Hub Enterprise. It's an out-of-the-box solution that's easy to use and intuitive, while also offering powerful automation tools and robust reporting. With HubSpot, we can see the complete lifecycle of a customer from lead to close, and our teams can own the customizations needed to get their job done. We have had 100% user adoption and couldn't be happier."

"With Sales Hub Enterprise, we've been able to stay nimble as we continue to iterate and make improvements to our sales process. It's intuitive, it's easy to use, and our sales team loves it," said Doyle Slayton, director of revenue operations at Wiley Education Services. "The reporting tool gives us deep insights into the quality of our sales activities and the strength of our pipeline. The App Marketplace allows us to easily integrate the apps we use to coach our sales executives. And the UI lets us streamline the user experience to minimal clicks. We also use HubSpot's Marketing Hub and CMS Hub, which means we're able to manage all of our sales and marketing activities in one single source database. It doesn't get any better than that."

Along with Legal Zoom and Wiley Education Services, a growing number of global companies including GoFundMe Charity and Frontify have refused to settle for friction-filled sales software and have chosen Sales Hub Enterprise as their sales CRM.

To learn more about Sales Hub Enterprise, please visit https://hubspot.com/products/sales/enterprise .

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 86,000 total customers in more than 120 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to Grow Better.

HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; Bogotá, Colombia; Paris, France; Ghent, Belgium; and Portsmouth, NH.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com .

