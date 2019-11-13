HubSpot Announces Participation in Upcoming Financial Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS), a leading growth platform, today announced that Kate Bueker, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, and Charles MacGlashing, the Company's Corporate Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations, are scheduled to present at the conferences listed below. The Company will webcast each of the presentations live. All interested parties can access the webcasts live on the Company's investor relations website at ir.hubspot.com .

Event: Stephens Investment Conference When: Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time Who: Charles MacGlashing Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Event: RBC Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference When: Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time Who: Kate Bueker and Charles MacGlashing Where: New York, New York

