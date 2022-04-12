HubSpot Announces Third Annual World Certification Week to Take Place from May 9 to May 13, 2022

The company has donated over $45,000 in the past two years and will similarly donate $5 for every certification awarded this year to several global education-focused nonprofits

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot , the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced today that its World Certification Week event will take place from May 9 to May 13, 2022. World Certification Week, a week-long virtual event, encourages professionals around the world to dedicate their entire week to learning by completing free HubSpot Academy certifications. For every certification awarded, including recertifications and multiple certifications achieved by the same learner, HubSpot will donate $5 to one of four education-focused nonprofits for a total of up to $50,000. In 2021, HubSpot donated $35,000 to support education access thanks to certifications completed during World Certification Week.

World Certification Week offers an opportunity for learners to grow their careers by taking HubSpot Academy courses, connecting with fellow learners and industry leaders in the Community , and showcasing their expertise by earning credentials–all while doing their part to support access to quality education worldwide. HubSpot customers and professionals around the globe can refresh their skills in the tools they already use with HubSpot software certifications, as well as learn something new with recently-released certifications like Revenue Operations . HubSpot certifications also allow students and recent grads to differentiate themselves in competitive career fields and demonstrate their knowledge with a digital badge that can be added to resumes, LinkedIn profiles, and professional portfolios.

"Since the start of the pandemic, businesses have had to adjust to match the needs of customers. Similarly, many people are thinking differently about their professional development and growth. Our World Certification Week helps learners reflect on where they are in their careers and identify the tools and skills that will help them grow better," said Dharmesh Shah, co-founder and CTO of HubSpot. "As an added bonus, they'll be supporting other learners through charitable donations that help make education globally accessible."

Like last year, HubSpot will offer virtual events leading up to and during World Certification Week to provide additional opportunities for education, networking, and support, including a kickoff event on Monday, May 9, 2022. Learners can join HubSpot Academy Professors to prepare for their exams, hear from experts on industry trends, learn how to make the most of certifications to grow their careers, and more. HubSpot will also be hosting discussions in its Community to give participants the opportunity to learn alongside peers. Throughout the event, learners can share their progress with colleagues and friends on social media using the hashtag #WorldCertificationWeek.

First introduced and founded by HubSpot as World Certification Day in 2020, the event grew to become week-long in 2021 and is available to participants globally. Interested participants can visit HubSpot Academy to choose the certifications they want to complete and start their courses and videos.

To learn more about World Certification Week and to register for the event, head to worldcertificationweek.com .

