HubSpot Announces World Certification Week to Take Place from August 2 to August 6, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot , the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced today that its World Certification Week event will take place from August 2 to August 6, 2021. First introduced and founded by HubSpot as World Certification Day in 2020, the event has grown into a week-long global, virtual event that encourages professionals around the world to dedicate their entire week to learning by completing HubSpot Academy certifications. For every certification awarded, HubSpot will donate $5 to an education-focused nonprofit (up to $35,000); certifications secured in Australia and New Zealand will count toward a donation to the GO Foundation , with all other regions going to Teach For All 's Global Girls' Education Fellowship. In 2020, HubSpot donated $20,000 to UNICEF thanks to certifications completed on World Certification Day.

World Certification Week offers an opportunity for learners around the world to invest in themselves and their careers, while doing their part to support access to quality education worldwide. Existing HubSpot customers and marketing, sales, service, website management, and revenue operations professionals around the globe can refresh their skills in the tools they use everyday with the HubSpot software certifications, or learn something new with recently released certifications on topics like digital marketing and SEO . Obtaining a HubSpot certification can have career benefits as well for students or those just starting out in the industry as they receive a digital badge to add to resumes, LinkedIn profiles, and professional portfolios for every certification completed.

"Now, more than ever, individuals around the world are re-evaluating what they want from their careers. The first step is dedicating time to leveling up, and this is exactly what World Certification Week is all about," said Matthew Howells-Barby, VP of marketing at HubSpot. "You'll be joining thousands of global learners investing in themselves and cheering each other on while having the added benefit of supporting a great charity. What could be better?"

This year, to provide an opportunity to take learning to the next level, HubSpot will offer live events in the two weeks leading up to World Certification Week, starting on July 19, 2021. Learners can join HubSpot Academy Professors to prepare for their exams, hear from experts on trends in the digital economy, learn how to make the most of certifications on resumes and networking profiles, and more. HubSpot will also be hosting study groups in its Community to give participants the opportunity to learn alongside peers. Throughout the event, learners can share their progress with colleagues and friends on social media using the hashtag #WorldCertificationWeek.

"Teach For All is so grateful to HubSpot for their partnership and shared commitment to education, equity, and a global approach through their World Certification Week," said Wendy Kopp, CEO of Teach For All. "Their support of our Global Girls' Education Fellowship will allow us to support the efforts of more local leaders across our global network to foster girls' education and leadership in partnership with the schools and communities where they work."

Interested participants can get a head start now by going to HubSpot Academy , choosing the certifications they want to complete, and starting their courses and videos. Each certification completed between August 2 and August 6, including recertifications and multiple certifications achieved by the same learner, represents $5 toward supporting education around the world.

To learn more about World Certification Week and to register for the event, head to worldcertificationweek.com .

