HubSpot Co-founder Dharmesh Shah to Keynote Zapier's ZapConnect Conference

The leading AI automation user conference takes place on September 26, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zapier , the leader in AI automation, announced that its annual virtual user conference, ZapConnect , will take place on Thursday, September 26, 2024. Headlined by HubSpot CTO and co-founder, Dharmesh Shah, ZapConnect brings together automation enthusiasts from around the world to learn from Zapier experts, employees, and each other on how to make AI and automation actionable.

"Over the past four years, we've seen ZapConnect evolve into a cornerstone event for our community," said Wade Foster, CEO and co-founder of Zapier. "This event is designed to highlight real-world case studies to show how customers can utilize AI and automation to address their unique business challenges."

Dharmesh Shah will deliver a keynote on the current state of AI, its transformative impact on work, and his journey as an entrepreneur. Before co-founding HubSpot in 2006, Shah founded Pyramid Digital Solutions, and in 2016, he was named among Inc.'s Founders 40.

ZapConnect attendees will have the opportunity to network with peers, learn from industry experts, and explore innovative ways to integrate automation and AI into their operations. This year's conference features four specialized tracks designed to help attendees build powerful, scalable, and reliable workflows:

Operators dives into how different parts of an organization can leverage automation and AI to attract and delight customers.

dives into how different parts of an organization can leverage automation and AI to attract and delight customers. IT Leaders showcases the best practices and frameworks for growing and scaling automation safely for mission-critical systems and workflows.

showcases the best practices and frameworks for growing and scaling automation safely for mission-critical systems and workflows. Explorers is a hands-on learning track geared toward helping users of all skill levels build with Zapier's suite of automation and AI products.

is a hands-on learning track geared toward helping users of all skill levels build with Zapier's suite of automation and AI products. AI Innovators explores how AI can enhance workflows and drive greater impact.

To learn more about ZapConnect and register for a free spot, please visit www.zapier.com/zapconnect .

About Zapier: Founded in 2011, Zapier is the leader in AI automation. By connecting over 7,000 of the most popular work apps, Zapier empowers its users to make the most of the tools they already use—and to focus on what matters most. For more information, visit www.zapier.com .

SOURCE Zapier, Inc.