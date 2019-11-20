Hubspot Diamond Partners B2B Marketing Lab and MPULL Sign Strategic Partnership to Establish Closer Working Ties

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- London-based International growth marketing consultancy The B2B Marketing Laboratory ( https://www.b2bml.com ) has today signed a strategic partnership agreement with South Africa-based digital transformation, customer experience (CX) and customer relationship management (CRM) specialist MPULL ( https://www.mpull.com ).

The Strategic Partnership will provide HubSpot Elite level support and MPULL's Advanced Implementation Accreditation through locations in London, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Singapore, Helsinki and Southern Germany. The partnership is expected to create the largest internationally aligned group of HubSpot Partner locations.

The strategic partnership has been formed to bring these organisations together, to allow them to provide complementary support services and to harmonise implementation and planning processes. The Group boasts a fully documented common implementation methodology that will allow the partnership to provide services to a common standard for international clients and to leverage economies of scale through shared resources for training & education and development of management and staff.

At this stage there is no equity participation between the Partners, they continue to trade independently, whilst benefiting from the close co-operation between the partners.

Founded in 2012 as part of the ITPR Group, The B2B Marketing Lab is one of the longest established HubSpot Partners outside of the USA, reaching HubSpot Diamond status in May 2016, opening an APAC office in Singapore in March 2017, expanding its London offices in April 2018 and opening a new German office in September 2019.

The Consultancy boasts +35 full-time employees in London, Germany and Singapore and is well known for the quality of its consulting staff and its published, tried and tested, 'B2BML HubSpot Engagement Methodology' that enables clients to get the very best out of the HubSpot growth marketing software suite, quickly and effectively.

Founded by business Partners Graeme Wilson and Daryn Smith in 2013, MPULL is one of only 13 HubSpot Advanced Implementation Accredited solutions partners.

MPULL has been serving customers globally using its "customer confidence" approach, from its base in Cape Town with over +45 digital, CRM and CX consultants and specialists. MPULL is in the process of setting up similar strategic partnerships with existing partners in Australia and the US.

HubSpot's EMEA Managing Director, Christian Kinnear, commented: "These are two of our largest, most sophisticated and most experienced HubSpot Partners in EMEA. Anything which brings them closer and provides their quality of service to a broader market of potential HubSpot Enterprise clients has to be good news for HubSpot and for anyone looking to grow and scale with HubSpot."

Daryn Smith, Co-Founder of MPULL, said: "We have been working closely with The B2B Marketing Lab over the past 18 months on complex digital transformation and HubSpot integration projects, and believe this strategic partnership will allow us to better serve both our customers and theirs, especially those with a global footprint."

The B2B Marketing Lab's Founder & Chief Executive, Bob Dearsley, said: "This partnership is borne out of like-mindedness. MPULL is full of people who think just like we do. Customer first, strategy and journey first. Once these are in place, drive like crazy to make it work and make the customer happy! We love working with them and our clients love them too! In my world that makes for a great team and a great partnership."

About The B2B Marketing Lab – www.b2bml.com

The B2B Marketing Lab is an international HubSpot Diamond Partner with more successful HubSpot implementations than any other Partner in Europe or Asia-Pac. This international growth consultancy is based in Central London and now has offices in London, UK, Singapore and Meersburg in Germany.

Founded in 2012, as part of The ITPR Group, the business has grown almost exponentially – and helps B2B organisations to transform their digital marketing strategy through Inbound Marketing, Sales & Service exclusively using HubSpot Software as the platform for growth. The B2B Marketing Lab provides marketing automation, sales & service software, outsourced marketing services, web development, education & consultancy services to help businesses grow and sell more. All its clients have a keen interest in improving lead generation, content marketing, lead nurturing, growth-driven website design & build, customer acquisition and client engagement.

The B2B Marketing Lab is 100% Inbound, 1,000% HubSpot!

About MPULL – https://www.mpull.com

MPULL is a full-stack digital, CRM and CX solution: strategy, creative, data, and technology.

Both a HubSpot Diamond Partner and just one of 13 HubSpot Advanced Implementation Accredited Solution providers globally, with a team of +45 consultants and specialists.

