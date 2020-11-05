HubSpot Executive David McNeil Joins PatientPop as President

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPop , the market leader in practice growth technology, today announced HubSpot executive David McNeil has joined the company as President.

McNeil most recently served as the Head of North American Sales at HubSpot, the leading customer relationship management platform, where he was responsible for driving a path to $500M in annual recurring revenue and beyond through new business expansion.

As a six-year veteran at HubSpot, he also served as Global Vice President of Customer Growth and Global Vice President of Partner Programs and Strategy.

"David has deep experience working with high-growth technology companies, particularly in sales, customer growth, and partner market strategy," said Travis Schneider, PatientPop Co-founder, and Co-CEO. "As we get ready for our next phase of growth, his experience leading revenue teams at top SaaS organizations will help us scale our teams to deliver exceptional customer value."

"The rapidly changing healthcare market and economic climate make our mission to help practices thrive even more critical," said Luke Kervin, PatientPop Co-founder, and Co-CEO. "David has a specific blend of experience that will enable our customers to successfully manage their practice into the future, and further define our goal to help improve healthcare."

"I'm looking forward to working hand-in-hand with the PatientPop marketing, sales, services, and product teams to ensure alignment and success in this next phase of high growth," said David McNeil. "My goal is to help the company build a modern go-to-market organization that delivers great value to practices in a time of rapid change in healthcare."

PatientPop delivers practice growth solutions that help practices increase patient appointments and deliver an exceptional patient experience. Recent platform enhancements and the launch of PatientPop Pro enable practices to send broadcast and one-to-one text messages, reduce paperwork with digital registration, and deliver high-quality virtual care with an integrated telehealth solution.

PatientPop recently secured a Series C capital round of $50 million, led by HLM Venture Partners , one of the top healthcare venture firms in the country, along with participation from new investors Commonfund and Vivo Capital , and existing investors Toba Capital , Transformation Capital , and Silicon Valley Bank .

To learn more about how PatientPop is driving the healthcare industry's practice growth category, visit patientpop.com .

About PatientPop

PatientPop is the leader in practice growth with the only all-in-one solution that empowers healthcare providers to improve every digital touchpoint of the patient journey. As experts in the healthcare technology space, PatientPop makes it easy for providers to promote their practice online, attract patients, and retain them for life.

With a commitment to continuous innovation, PatientPop helps practices attract more patients, manage their online reputation, modernize the patient experience, automate their front office, and integrate with the most widely used EMRs for a holistic approach to practice growth. For more information, visit patientpop.com.

