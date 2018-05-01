HubSpot Grows Platform with New Workplace by Facebook Integration

Sales reps have to manage many channels, and when they're stretched thin, it can be hard to jump on opportunities when they arise. In fact, according to a report from HubSpot Research, sales reps only spend about 34% of their day actually selling. With new productivity channels becoming more ubiquitous, it will become even harder for reps to effectively divide their attention. Through HubSpot's new Workplace integration, sales reps won't have to spend precious time switching between platforms. All of the information they need will be delivered where they are, when they need it.

"Facebook's social technology revolutionized how people connect, and we're excited about what that same technology can bring to the business world," said Brad Coffey, Chief Strategy Officer at HubSpot. "By integrating with Workplace, we're able to unite the tools our customers use, save them time, and help them increase productivity. In sales, every minute of the day is valuable, and this integration is going to make sure that reps never miss a valuable opportunity."

With this integration, a sales rep receives notifications within Workplace triggered by team member or lead activities within HubSpot. Each notification contains a link that brings reps directly into HubSpot so they can immediately take action and close the deal.

This move is the latest in HubSpot's ongoing partnership with Facebook. Most recently, the company was named a badged Facebook marketing partner and released several other product integrations, including Facebook and Instagram publishing, lead ads and Lookalike audiences ads, and Facebook Messenger.

"At Workplace, we aim to enable the future of work and collaboration by helping people do more while doing less," said Anand Dass, Partnerships at Facebook. "Through integrations like ours with HubSpot, Workplace can bring together the business tools people use every day, into one central place."

The Workplace integration by HubSpot is now live and available to all HubSpot customers that also use Workplace. To get the integration, visit www.hubspot.com/integrations/workplace.

To learn more about the growing relationship between HubSpot and Facebook, visit www.hubspot.com/facebook-2018.

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading CRM, marketing, sales, and customer experience platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 41,500 total customers in more than 90 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, the soon to be released Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to manage the customer experience from awareness to advocacy.

HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland (EMEA HQ); Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; and Portsmouth, NH.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

