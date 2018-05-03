HubSpot Launches Integration for Shopify App Store to Help Ecommerce SMBs Win

"Over the past five years, we've seen the growth of small online merchants that occupy a specific niche. These companies quickly build an initial audience, but it's hard for them to scale up," said Kipp Bodnar, Chief Marketing Officer at HubSpot. "In a time when online retail giants consume the vast majority of demand in almost all industries, it's important that these small businesses have access to tools and strategies that will help them break through the noise. Inbound marketing offers a solution to these challenges, helping SMBs personalize their marketing and build a brand that can stand up to the biggest competitors."

The free integration for Shopify merchants was originally announced at INBOUND 2017 and is now live in all versions of HubSpot. Designed with ease of use in mind, the integration allows users to connect Shopify and HubSpot with just a few clicks.

With the new integration, ecommerce marketers can:

Sync specific merchant sales data from Shopify into HubSpot for use as a marketing signal. Users will see a new orders pipeline in the CRM and have their online store customers imported as new contacts, complete with a shopping and marketing timeline. Segment users based on products, deals, and order history, then use those lists to inform, emails, ads, and workflows. Automate campaigns with pre-built ecommerce workflows like abandoned cart nurturing. When users connect their store they'll see three pre-built workflows in settings, specific to ecommerce. Report on results with a new ecommerce reporting dashboard. This new home for results will share data on orders, new sales, lifetime value, abandoned cart recovery, and how marketing efforts relate to revenue.

"We're really excited to integrate Shopify to help SMBs grow. They've done amazing work in this space and helped hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs build businesses that fuel the economy and bring something really special to consumers," said Brad Coffey, Chief Strategy Officer at HubSpot. "Ecommerce in general is something we're really bullish on here at HubSpot. We're committed to providing the tools and support that will help ecommerce SMBs grow in a competitive space."

The product is currently live in all versions of HubSpot. The integration features advanced marketing functionality for Marketing Hub customers.

Learn more at HubSpot.com/integrations/Shopify.

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading CRM, marketing, sales, and customer experience platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 41,500 total customers in more than 90 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, the soon to be released Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to manage the customer experience from awareness to advocacy.

HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland (EMEA HQ); Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; and Portsmouth, NH.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

