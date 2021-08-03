HubSpot Launches New Podcast Show with Alexis Gay & Brianne Kimmel to Help Business Leaders Scale Their Companies

The Shake Up will be part of the HubSpot Podcast Network , a new audio destination for business professionals seeking the best education and inspiration for how to grow their business. The HubSpot Podcast Network now includes ten unique podcasts with the addition of three new shows to its library - iDigress , Duct Tape Marketing , Success Story and Goal Digger .

New episodes of The Shake Up will be published on Tuesday mornings beginning on August 3, 2021, with additional videos and events hosted throughout the season. Matthew Brown, senior podcast producer at HubSpot, will lead production of The Shake Up. Brown also produced HubSpot's award-winning Growth Show podcast. The Shake Up offers business leaders unfiltered insights into companies that dare to be different. Podcast episodes will feature interviews with executives from disruptive companies about their investments and go-to market strategies. Leaders will share details about the decisions they made that led to the company's growth.

"HubSpot is committed to building a next generation media company that can help scaling companies grow," said Kieran Flanagan, SVP of Marketing at HubSpot. "We believe to do this, we need to become a consistent source of education and inspiration for business builders. The announcement of our new flagship show, The Shake Up, follows other investments we've made this year, like our acquisition of The Hustle and our newly formed HubSpot Podcast Network ."

Gay is a comedian and podcaster who previously led Creator Partnerships at Patreon - a classic worked-in-tech-for-seven-years-and-then-became-a-comedian career path. She hosts the successful Non-Technical podcast. Her online audience continues to grow, exceeding 3 million followers across Twitter, Clubhouse, and YouTube.

Kimmel is the Founder and CEO of WorkLifeVC, which is backed by the founders of Cameo, Spotify, Twitch, Zoom and more. Advisors include Arianna Huffington, Michael Ovitz, Sophia Amoruso, Eric Yuan and others. Her online audience continues to expand, exceeding 200 thousand followers across Twitter and Clubhouse.

"It's a balance producing a business-focused podcast that breaks away from the mold and keeps listeners entertained while still providing tangible, valuable education" said Alexis Gay, comedian and podcast host of The Shake Up.

"That's why this partnership with HubSpot is so exciting. Brianne and I are able to take what we've learned from our own experience and pair that with truly perspective-shifting insights from world-class guests. I love that I learn something in every interview, and it's been so fun to create episodes listeners will find accessible and enjoyable which will also help them address their next business challenge—big or small."

"The Shake Up gets up close and uncomfortable with the founders of iconic companies. It's not your typical founding story podcast, we ask difficult questions to understand exactly how critical decisions were made," said Brianne Kimmel, Founder of Worklife Ventures and host of The Shake Up.

"We've designed the show around a powerful combination of highly entertaining and shockingly honest interviews and actionable insights based on hours of research and our personal experiences building and scaling tech companies."

The Shake Up becomes the latest show to educate and inspire business professionals. Follow The Shake Up now on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.

About HubSpot: HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, nearly 114,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers.

Named Glassdoor's #4 Best Place to Work in 2021, HubSpot has been recognized for its award-winning culture by Great Place to Work, Comparably, Fortune, Entrepreneur, Inc., and more. HubSpot was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company's thousands of employees work across the globe in HubSpot offices and remotely.

