HubSpot Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for CRM Lead Management

In its announcement, Gartner explains, "The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice is a recognition of vendors in this market by verified end-user professionals, taking into account both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings." To ensure fair evaluation, Gartner maintains rigorous criteria for recognizing vendors with a high customer satisfaction rate.

For this distinction, a vendor must have a minimum of 50 published reviews with an average overall rating of 4.2 stars or higher.

Here's what some of our customers had to say:

"HubSpot is just awesome! Implementation was incredibly easy, their people are wonderful to work with, and the platform is superior to others we have used or looked at. Everything works so smoothly without any of the issues competitors have." - CIO, Services



"Very thorough onboarding process. Extremely user-friendly UI. Easy to train all end-users. Professional organization. Robust Online Help Section." - Sales and Marketing Manager, Finance



"HubSpot provides almost every marketing and CRM tool that you could imagine, all within one application. They make it simple to drive inbound leads through social, email, and landing pages. Their training and support is unparalleled with Hubspot Academy available for all users." -eCommerce Merchandising Coordinator, Manufacturing

Everyone at HubSpot is deeply proud to be honored as a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for CRM Lead Management. To learn more about this distinction, or to read the reviews written about our products by the growth professionals who use them, please visit the 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customer Choice Recognition Press Release.

To all of our customers who submitted reviews, thank you! Feedback like this is essential as we continue on our mission to help millions of businesses grow better.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinctions are determined by the subjective opinions of individual end-user customers based on their own experiences, the number of published reviews on Gartner Peer Insights, and overall ratings for a given vendor in the market, as further described here, and are not intended in any way to represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading CRM, marketing, sales, and customer service platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 44,500 total customers in more than 90 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to manage the customer experience from awareness to advocacy.

HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland (EMEA HQ); Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; and Portsmouth, NH.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

