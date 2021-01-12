HubSpot Names JSA a Platinum HubSpot Solutions Partner

MIDDLEBROOK, Va., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) , the preeminent provider of public relations (PR), digital marketing and event planning services for the telecom, data center and tech industries, today announces the agency has achieved platinum tier status within HubSpot's Solutions Partner Program , a testament to the agency's expertise in inbound marketing strategies and execution. HubSpot , a leading growth platform, works hand-in-hand with partner experts to grow their businesses through inbound software, services and support.

As marketing strategies continue to evolve over the past year due to the effects of the global pandemic, JSA has focused on building inbound marketing strategies as a prominent piece of its clients' integrated marketing plans, including ongoing PR, digital marketing and content marketing initiatives. The addition of inbound marketing efforts ensure a 360-degree approach to attracting and engaging leads in an increasingly digital world.

"The HubSpot Solutions Partner Program is rich with talented inbound marketers. It takes hard work and dedication to reach platinum tier status, which is why I'm so thrilled to congratulate JSA on this exciting achievement," says Katie Ng-Mak, Vice President of the Solutions Partner Program for HubSpot. "I can't wait to see what they're able to achieve as part of the platinum partner community."

"Working hand-in-hand with JSA to reach platinum tier status has been an enjoyable and rewarding experience," says Bryan Mueller, Principal Manager of HubSpot's Partner Program and Channel Account Manager to JSA. "This accomplishment exemplifies how much they truly care about finding the right technology solutions for their clients to help reach their sales and marketing goals."

"Our team is hyper-focused on offering the latest inbound marketing strategies to maximize our clients' marketing efforts," continues Jaymie Scotto Cutaia , CEO of JSA. "There's no doubt that HubSpot's best-in-class platform has been an incredible tool to help us attract and nurture leads for our telecom and data center clients. We are honored to be recognized by HubSpot as a platinum solutions partner."

To learn more about how JSA can help your telecom or data center company amplify your lead nurturing efforts with the latest inbound marketing strategies, reach out to us at [email protected].

About JSA



Celebrating over 16 years of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Account Based Marketing (ABM), Lead Nurturing and Event Planning services to the telecom, data center and tech industries. Awarded 'Most Outstanding Telecoms PR Agency' by LiveWire for two years in a row, our success is attributed to our skilled JSA team, innovative tools, and established media and industry relationships. Combined, these allow us to deliver the "gold standard" in content creation, media outreach, digital marketing and brand strategy services available, orchestrated in a timely, integrated marketing plan customized for each client, to offer optimal and measurable ROI.

To learn more about how JSA can elevate your brand, visit www.jsa.net .

Join the conversation: Follow JSA on LinkedIn and Twitter .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

+1 866.695.3629 ext. 6

[email protected]

SOURCE Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

Related Links

http://www.jsa.net

