HubSpot Partners With Envato to Launch Hundreds of High-Quality CMS Hub Templates

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot , the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, and Envato , the world-leading online community for creative assets, tools and talent, today announced the launch of more than 250 high quality and diverse website themes on Envato Market , all made specifically for the HubSpot CMS Hub .

Designed by Envato's internationally recognized community of professional theme developers , the new templates offer a wide variety of ways for businesses to customize their online presence, whether they use a multi-purpose theme or something more niche to their industry.

Built for marketers and developers, CMS Hub is designed to help customers create seamless digital experiences with drag and drop page editing, mobile optimization, premium hosting, and more. Because CMS Hub is built as part of HubSpot's CRM platform, customers have direct access to all of their audience data which they can use to inform their content strategies and build better digital experiences.

Envato's Chief Content Officer, Cameron Gough, said the partnership was a natural connection between two businesses committed to making it easy to build an engaging web presence faster. "The Envato Market ecosystem and ThemeForest, in particular, is a well-respected website design marketplace, with millions of customers supported by a hugely talented group of largely exclusive theme authors."

"With these themes, we have an opportunity to provide the global creative community with the assets they need, while HubSpot can bring their CMS Hub product to life with the help of our talented author base. But more than that, our two organizations feel very values aligned, with a strong focus on helping the communities we serve succeed."

That initial response from the creative community has been incredibly positive, continues Gough. "It's been exciting to be the exclusive launch partner with HubSpot on these new themes. We've seen a huge amount of variety in the CMS Hub themes that our author community has created, from lawn mowing to consulting, to restaurants and even fintech. Even more exciting for us is that we're starting to see our authors offer designs across different technical platforms, taking what has been a successful design on WordPress for example, and making that available on CMS Hub. We have an extraordinary group of some of the best website designers and developers in the world, and they have all responded enthusiastically to this launch."

"We share Envato's commitment to supporting the creativity and innovation of our customers, which is why we're thrilled about this new partnership," said Nicholas Holland, GM and VP of Marketing Hub and CMS Hub at HubSpot. "By adding a CMS Hub category on ThemeForest, we're making it even easier for scaling companies using our cloud-based CMS to get started quickly and deliver incredible digital experiences to their audiences. That's a huge win for our customers and represents an exciting opportunity ahead as we continue to build on our partnership with Envato."

The addition of HubSpot CMS templates means Envato Market now offers more than 52,000 WordPress and website themes and templates, supported by a community of more than 5,000 developers and designers.

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, over 121,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers.

Named Glassdoor's #4 Best Place to Work in 2021, HubSpot has been recognized for its award-winning culture by Great Place to Work, Comparably, Fortune, Entrepreneur, Inc., and more. HubSpot was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company's thousands of employees work across the globe in HubSpot offices and remotely.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com .

About Envato

Envato is a world leading online community for creative assets, tools and talent. Millions of people around the world visit Envato to buy and sell creative assets, use smart design templates, learn creative skills or even hire freelancers. We're the creative provider of choice for independent freelancers to creative agencies and some of the world's biggest brands. Along the way, we've helped our creatives earn more than $1 billion USD. Fiercely independent since its inception in a Sydney garage, more than 600 staff worldwide contribute to bringing our community-first values to life.

Learn more at www.envato.com

