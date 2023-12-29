HubSpot Platinum Solutions Partner Inbound Marketing Agency tMedia Consulting Launches AI-Driven Program To Support Client Growth Strategies

BOSTON, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting in 2024, tMedia Consulting, a leading Inbound® marketing and advertising agency in Boston serving clients around the globe, announced that it has launched an AI-driven lead generation program to help support client growth. As a platinum-tier agency in the HubSpot's Solutions Partner Program tMedia's team has created a program that enables businesses to access AI for lead-generation efforts through strategic planning inside their tech stack. 

The tMedia team provides an adaptive and holistic approach to customer acquisition. L > R: Nina Torr, Jennifer Powell, Tara Gearhart, Lindsey Cann-Gent
tMedia's AI-driven lead generation strategies go beyond traditional methods, providing a holistic and adaptive approach to customer acquisition. Through personalized communication and targeted outreach, companies partnering with tMedia experienced a notable uptick in lead quality and conversion rates. This approach streamlines lead generation processes and positions clients for sustained growth and success in an increasingly digital and competitive market.

Celebrating 10 years, tMedia Consulting has consistently grown its business by offering exceptional customer service, and strong execution of inbound strategies to attract, engage, and delight leads that drive revenue for the companies they work with. tMedia was created to support businesses and personal brands in maximizing their marketing playbook and ensuring brand growth. Through a combination of traditional, digital, and inbound marketing levers, clients see a greater return on investment. tMedica clients not only scale their businesses but also support charitable organizations in their communities.  To date, the agency is proud to have donated over $75,000 to various organizations. 

Of the announcement, Founder + CEO Tara Gearhart said, "I'm thrilled tMedia Consulting has been able to align the right strategies and tech stacks with client growth goals to achieve success. AI is transforming the ways companies do business, but it is important to understand the short and long-term impact whenever a new shiny object is available for use. At the end of the day people buy from people, so it's important to preserve authenticity when incorporating AI in communication."

About tMedia Consulting:

tMedia Consulting is a leading Platinum HubSpot inbound marketing agency that delivers game-changing marketing strategies built around a business' goals, budget and timeline. Since 2014, the agency has been helping dozens of companies generate sales-qualified leads by utilizing content creation, SEO, paid advertising, traditional media, thought leadership, and lead nurturing strategies. tMedia Consulting is headquartered in Medford, MA. Learn more at www.tmediaconsulting.com

