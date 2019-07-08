HubSpot Receives Frost & Sullivan 2019 Global Growth Excellence Leadership Award for Marketing Automation

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot , a leading growth platform, announced today that it is the recipient of the 2019 Global Growth Excellence Leadership Award for marketing automation. The award specifically attributes the company's success to the flywheel model, HubSpot's approach to marketing, sales, and customer service that uses the momentum of happy customers to drive referrals and repeat sales.

"By introducing a 'flywheel' strategy that keeps business 'spinning' with more customer referrals and word-of-mouth, HubSpot succeeded in speeding up the momentum of its business and achieved stellar growth," said Melody Siefken, research analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Total revenue increased year over year by 37% in 2018. That growth, coupled with HubSpot's new product launches and focus on the customer, marks the year as one of the best in the company's history. In a crowded and competitive market, Frost & Sullivan views this growth as especially impressive and speaks to HubSpot's excellence in thought leadership – converting its unique vision into actionable business results."

According to the award and corresponding report , HubSpot offers one of the top marketing automation solutions on the market. HubSpot's all-in-one marketing software starts free and offers increasingly advanced tools for businesses at any stage of growth. The entire platform, comprised of marketing, sales, and customer service software, is built on the powerful HubSpot CRM, which allows companies to manage their pipeline and speed up their sales workflows by automating tasks through a single suite of software.

"We have seen that when businesses tightly align their success with that of their customers, it creates a self-perpetuating flywheel of growth," said Meghan Keaney Anderson, vice president of marketing at HubSpot. "Reducing friction in the customer experience reduces friction for the business and builds momentum. Marketing automation is a key part of that. Our tools and our methodology are built around the idea that happy, empowered customers will grow your business faster than any individual marketing or sales effort. We're honored that Frost & Sullivan has chosen us as a leader in marketing automation and that they recognize the value of this methodology and our offerings."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry. Each year, Frost & Sullivan gives the award to the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. The award lauds the growth, diversification, and sustainability strategies of the company.

Learn more about HubSpot's offerings and read the full report from Frost & Sullivan here .

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 60,500 total customers in more than 100 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to Grow Better.

HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; Paris, France; Bogotá, Colombia; and Portsmouth, NH.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com .

