HubSpot Recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for CRM Lead Management

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot , a leading growth platform, announced today that it has been named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for CRM Lead Management. Gartner defines CRM lead management applications by their ability to facilitate a business's inbound and outbound customer acquisition, online and offline.

This is the third time that HubSpot has been named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for CRM Lead Management, after being recognized for the same in both May and December 2018.

"We're honored that our customers have named us their choice for CRM lead management yet again," said Lou Orfanos, GM of Sales Hub at HubSpot. "We know how valuable it is for businesses to have a central source of truth to remove friction and build great experiences for their customers. It's so important to be able to tap into customer feedback as we continue to expand the power and capabilities of the HubSpot platform."

With nearly 2,000 reviews, HubSpot is the most-reviewed vendor in the CRM lead management category, and has a 4.4/5 star rating overall.* Here's what HubSpot customers had to say:

"HubSpot finally has given marketers a way to show the value and ROI of their marketing efforts, from web traffic to social media...We have created true value to the organization that impacts the bottom line." – Event Project Manager, Services



"I have used other platforms in the past, but HubSpot stands out from the pack. The ability of segmentation into and out of workflows is a true powerhouse of HubSpot that gets left behind by most companies." – Regional Sales Manager, Transportation



"The ease of set-up and ease of use are big plus points for HubSpot CRM. I also like the speed of the system online. It is almost immediate...I have been part implementing complex CRM systems in large corporations in the past...and it was always a big headache." – Product Marketing Manager, Manufacturing

*Reviews and ratings current as of January 27, 2020

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Peer Insights

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home .

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 68,800 total customers in more than 100 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to Grow Better.

HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; Paris, France; Bogotá, Colombia; and Portsmouth, NH.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com .

