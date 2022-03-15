HubSpot Relaunches Service Hub to Help Companies Deliver a More Authentic and Connected Customer Experience

Customer portal, inbound calling, SLA management, and more new features help teams provide a more authentic customer experience when customers need it most

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot , the leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced today the launch of a new and improved Service Hub , customer service software that enables companies to prioritize the customer experience with an easy and connected platform that delivers authentic service. All new features allow companies to deepen customer relationships while driving team efficiency and connecting to the front office.

Customer service teams face unprecedented pressure as customer expectations have reached an all time high. Generic, inflexible customer service experiences leave customers feeling unseen and uncared for when they need help the most. Not only does this lead to lower customer satisfaction, but it can also impact the bottom line – according to Harvard Business Review, acquiring new customers is between 5 and 25 times more expensive than retaining existing ones. Investing in customer service today means better customer experiences and improved retention and profitability.

That's why HubSpot first introduced Service Hub in 2018 . With Service Hub, teams are able to transform feedback insights into actionable customer journey improvements, while customizable tools and views help drive team efficiency. Because Service Hub helps companies find a better way to handle all requests, customers are no longer left feeling unhappy and unheard. Instead, Service Hub enables teams to meet customers where they are, delivering the service they want. With Service Hub, it's easy to deliver authentic service that always puts the customer first.

"Too often, customers suffer through painful customer experiences that leave them feeling ignored and frustrated. That's why we originally launched Service Hub and have updated it with all new features to enhance the customer experience and provide genuine interactions that satisfy customer needs," said Poorvi Shrivastav, GM and VP of Service Hub at HubSpot. "When teams have a shared understanding of customers, teams are empowered to deliver authentic, connected, customer-first experiences."

Service Hub provides teams with tools that are both easy to learn and easy to love so they can spend less time searching and more time helping. Key features of Service Hub include:

Customer portal, which empowers customers to gain ownership over their experience with a secure customer portal. Customer portals keep ticket conversations going between customers and reps, so issues are resolved faster.

Service level agreement (SLA) management tools that help companies prioritize incoming requests based on importance to ensure that service teams are meeting customer expectations. With SLA management tools, teams can set working hours, build in automation, and report on attainment.

Mobile inboxes that keep teams productive on the go with tools for collaboration and delivering support efficiently.

Inbound calling (beta) that allows teams to receive calls to a mobile device and track inbound calls from customers right in the HubSpot CRM platform, making it easy to reach resolution with speed and authenticity with all the information you need in one place.

"Service Hub has been a game-changer for us in how we communicate across teams and solve customer issues. Having all of our customer data in one place fosters better collaboration and ensures that we're approaching every interaction with the full context of that customer's experience with us," said Rick Mirsky, founder and CEO of Ecom Diversify. "Service Hub helps us deliver better customer service everyday, and we're excited to see how these new improvements to the product can help make us even better."

More information about these features, as well as pricing for Service Hub, can be found on https://www.hubspot.com/products/service .

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, more than 135,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers.

Named Glassdoor's #2 Best Place to Work in 2022, HubSpot has been recognized for its award-winning culture by Great Place to Work, Comparably, Fortune, Entrepreneur, Inc., and more. HubSpot was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company's thousands of employees work across the globe in HubSpot offices and remotely.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com .

SOURCE HubSpot