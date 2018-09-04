HubSpot Releases All-in-One Video Functionality to Help Growing Businesses Create Authentic, Personalized Video

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot, a leading growth platform, announced today the general availability of HubSpot Video, a series of new features available across the entire HubSpot platform designed to help companies grow their business through video. The new features include video hosting, in-video calls-to-action and forms, a simple video creation tool, and more, and are designed to help growing businesses leverage video in a more personal, authentic, and positive way.

"People love video, and increasingly we're seeing them gravitate towards video content that is more authentic and personal. Casual social video stories are becoming the go-to for consumers and brands alike, representing a huge shift for businesses that have historically approached video as a one-to-many broadcast channel with a big budget and complex production," said Kipp Bodnar, CMO of HubSpot. "With HubSpot Video, our goal is to equip every salesperson, marketer, and support representative with the tools they need to create quick, one-to-one videos that have the same personal qualities we've all come to love in an Instagram Story."

When it comes to video content from brands, authenticity is key – 86% of people say authenticity is important when deciding which brands they like and support. HubSpot Video helps growing businesses tap into that trend through new video analytics and creation tools designed to help teams create content that resonates and elevate their video strategy across the entire business. With HubSpot Video:

Marketers can now host and manage video files inside of HubSpot for free. Users can embed those videos into website pages, blogs, and social media channels with just one click, and add in-video calls-to-action and forms to make videos interactive. New tools like video-triggered workflows and new video analytics help maximize the impact of video marketing campaigns.

Salespeople can build stronger relationships with prospects by creating, sharing, and tracking personalized videos right from the HubSpot CRM.

can build stronger relationships with prospects by creating, sharing, and tracking personalized videos right from the HubSpot CRM. Service teams can help customers faster and more completely with personalized help videos created and shared directly from Service Hub. Agents can record their screen right from a ticket and send to customers, improving service and solving issues faster. Service teams can also embed these videos in their knowledge base.

HubSpot Video is powered in part by Vidyard, a HubSpot Connect partner since 2016. Their powerful video technology provides hosting and playback, interactive video capabilities, video analytics, and the ability to record and share personalized videos with Vidyard GoVideo. These new platform-wide video features build on the long-time relationship and integration between HubSpot and Vidyard.

"Our mission is to help every organization embrace the power of video to tell better stories, deliver more personalized experiences and build better relationships with clients. We're thrilled to partner with HubSpot who shares in this vision," said Michael Litt, CEO and co-founder of Vidyard. "Through our expanded partnership, HubSpot users will now have seamless access to the industry's best tools for video hosting, video analytics and personalized video creation to help them generate more business and truly connect with today's buyers."

HubSpot Video is available for HubSpot Marketing, Sales, and Service customers at the Professional and Enterprise levels. To learn more about HubSpot Video, please visit http://www.hubspot.com/products/video-hosting.

To learn about all of the announcements HubSpot made at INBOUND 2018, please visit https://www.hubspot.com/new.

About HubSpot



HubSpot (NYSE : HUBS ) is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 48,000 total customers in more than 100 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to manage the customer experience from awareness to advocacy.

HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland (EMEA HQ); Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; and Portsmouth, NH.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

About Vidyard



Vidyard is the video platform for business that helps organizations drive more revenue through the use of online video. Going beyond video hosting and management, Vidyard helps businesses drive greater engagement in their video content, track the viewing activities of each individual viewer, and turn those views into action. Global leaders such as Honeywell, LinkedIn, Citibank and Sharp rely on Vidyard to power their video content strategies and turn viewers into customers. Learn more at www.vidyard.com.

