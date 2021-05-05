HubSpot Reports Q1 2021 Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights:

Revenue

Total revenue was $281.4 million , up 41% compared to Q1'20.

, up 41% compared to Q1'20. Subscription revenue was $270.3 million , up 41% compared to Q1'20.

, up 41% compared to Q1'20.

Professional services and other revenue was $11.1 million , up 43% compared to Q1'20.

Operating Income (Loss)

GAAP operating margin was (5.3%), compared to (7.1%) in Q1'20.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 6.7%, compared to 7.3% in Q1'20.

GAAP operating loss was ($15.0) million , compared to ($14.1) million in Q1'20.

, compared to in Q1'20. Non-GAAP operating income was $18.9 million , compared to $14.6 million in Q1'20.

Net Income (Loss)

GAAP net loss was ($23.2) million , or ($0.50) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($17.7) million , or ($0.41) per basic and diluted share in Q1'20.

, or per basic and diluted share, compared to , or per basic and diluted share in Q1'20. Non-GAAP net income was $15.7 million , or $0.34 per basic and $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $14.1 million , or $0.33 per basic and $0.30 per diluted share in Q1'20.

, or per basic and per diluted share, compared to , or per basic and per diluted share in Q1'20. Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for GAAP net loss per share was 46.4 million, compared to 43.3 million basic and diluted shares in Q1'20.

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for non-GAAP net income per share was 46.4 million and 50.4 million respectively, compared to 43.3 million and 47.7 million, respectively in Q1'20.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The company's cash, cash equivalents, and short-term and long-term investments balance was $1,286 million as of March 31, 2021 .

as of . During the first quarter, the company generated $72.5 million of operating cash flow, excluding the $9.8 million used for the repayment of our convertible notes, compared to $23.0 million during Q1'20.

of operating cash flow, excluding the used for the repayment of our convertible notes, compared to during Q1'20. During the first quarter, the company generated $61.2 million of free cash flow, compared to $7.1 million during Q1'20.

Additional Recent Business Highlights

Grew total customers to 113,925 at March 31, 2021 , up 45% from March 31, 2020 .

, up 45% from . Total average subscription revenue per customer was $9,886 during the first quarter of 2021, down 1% compared to the first quarter of 2020.

"We entered 2021 strong with the launch of Operations Hub and another quarter of tremendous growth across the business," said Yamini Rangan, Chief Customer Officer at HubSpot. "We believe there's still a massive opportunity ahead as companies continue to adapt to doing business in a digital-first world. With our powerful and easy-to-use CRM platform, we are well positioned to help our customers through that transition."

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of May 5, 2021, HubSpot is issuing guidance for the second quarter of 2021 and full year 2021 as indicated below.

Second Quarter 2021:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $293 million to $297 million .

to . Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $19 million to $21 million .

to . Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $0.30 to $0.32 . This assumes approximately 50.9 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Full Year 2021:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $1,237 million to $1,247 million .

to . Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $104 million to $106 million .

to . Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $1.61 to $1.65 . This assumes approximately 50.8 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investors section of our website ir.hubspot.com.

Conference Call Information

HubSpot will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company's first quarter financial results and its business outlook. To register for this conference call, please use this dial in registration link or visit HubSpot's Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique code for entry. Participants who wish to register for the conference call webcast please use this link.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international). The replay passcode is 7299990. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on HubSpot's Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com.

The company has used, and intends to continue to use, the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About HubSpot

HubSpot is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, nearly 114,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management's expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the second fiscal quarter of and full year 2021; and statements regarding our positioning for future growth and market leadership; statements regarding the management team; statements regarding expected market trends, future investments, and opportunities. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks associated with the impact of COVID-19 on our business, the broader economy, our workforce and operations, and our ability to forecast our future financial performance as a result of COVID-19; our history of losses; our ability to retain existing customers and add new customers; the continued growth of the market for a CRM platform; our ability to differentiate our platform from competing products and technologies; our ability to manage our growth effectively to maintain our high level of service; our ability to maintain and expand relationships with our solutions partners; our ability to successfully recruit and retain highly-qualified personnel; the price volatility of our common stock; and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)





















March 31,



December 31,





2021



2020

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 397,498



$ 378,123

Short-term investments



782,335





873,073

Accounts receivable



109,602





126,433

Deferred commission expense



47,279





44,576

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



31,459





34,716

Total current assets



1,368,173





1,456,921

Long-term investments



105,990





30,697

Property and equipment, net



96,845





101,123

Capitalized software development costs, net



28,340





24,943

Right-of-use assets



261,601





275,893

Deferred commission expense, net of current portion



30,607





28,296

Other assets



18,795





13,893

Intangible assets, net



11,878





10,282

Goodwill



47,588





31,318

Total assets

$ 1,969,817



$ 1,973,366

Liabilities and stockholders' equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 17,907



$ 13,540

Accrued compensation costs



44,856





44,054

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



40,868





37,184

Convertible senior notes



11,810





7,837

Operating lease liabilities



30,563





30,020

Deferred revenue



336,183





312,866

Total current liabilities



482,187





445,501

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



265,664





279,664

Deferred revenue, net of current portion



3,227





3,636

Other long-term liabilities



11,399





10,811

Convertible senior notes, net of current portion



432,626





471,099

Total liabilities



1,195,103





1,210,711

Stockholders' equity:















Common stock



47





46

Additional paid-in capital



1,279,113





1,241,167

Accumulated other comprehensive income



1,874





4,603

Accumulated deficit



(506,320)





(483,161)

Total stockholders' equity



774,714





762,655

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,969,817



$ 1,973,366



Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data)



For the Three Months Ended

March 31,





2021



2020



Revenues:















Subscription $ 270,263



$ 191,229



Professional services and other

11,102





7,739



Total revenue

281,365





198,968



Cost of revenues:















Subscription

43,853





29,734



Professional services and other

10,881





8,551



Total cost of revenues

54,734





38,285



Gross profit

226,631





160,683



Operating expenses:















Research and development

68,396





46,202



Sales and marketing

141,017





102,328



General and administrative

32,250





26,255



Total operating expenses

241,663





174,785



Loss from operations

(15,032)





(14,102)



Other expense:















Interest income

475





4,057



Interest expense

(9,399)





(5,953)



Other income (expense)

660





(1,052)



Total other expense

(8,264)





(2,948)



Loss before income tax expense

(23,296)





(17,050)



Income tax benefit (expense)

137





(666)



Net loss $ (23,159)



$ (17,716)



Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.50)



$ (0.41)



Weighted average common shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share:

46,428





43,275





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended March 31,





2021



2020



Operating Activities:















Net loss

(23,159)



$ (17,716)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents provided

by operating activities















Depreciation and amortization

11,208





8,711



Stock-based compensation

32,423





27,463



Loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes

2,406



—



Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the debt discount

(9,805)



—



Benefit from deferred income taxes

(1,006)





(257)



Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

6,493





5,703



Amortization (accretion) of bond discount

515





(2,154)



Unrealized currency translation

(49)





781



Changes in assets and liabilities















Accounts receivable

16,475





9,780



Prepaid expenses and other assets

2,715





(15,107)



Deferred commission expense

(6,305)





(1,523)



Right-of-use assets

10,354





5,723



Accounts payable

4,598





1,495



Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(2,429)





(5,439)



Operating lease liabilities

(9,272)





(5,281)



Deferred revenue

27,538





10,832



Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

62,700





23,011



Investing Activities:















Purchases of investments

(362,288)





(439,889)



Maturities of investments

376,918





382,875



Equity method investment

(2,308)



—



Purchases of property and equipment

(3,967)





(11,098)



Capitalization of software development costs

(7,341)





(4,769)



Purchases of strategic investments

(1,850)



—



Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired

(16,810)



—



Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities

(17,646)





(72,881)



Financing Activities:















Proceeds from settlement of Convertible Note Hedges related to the 2022 Convertible Notes

723



—



Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the principal

(35,900)



—



Employee taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock-based awards

(2,964)





(941)



Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock plans

16,339





6,854



Repayments of finance lease obligations —





(30)



Net cash and cash equivalents (used in) provided by financing activities

(21,802)





5,883



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(3,877)





(1,814)



Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

19,375





(45,801)



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

381,152





278,515



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 400,527



$ 232,714





Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and operating margin (in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended March 31,





2021

2020



GAAP operating loss $ (15,032)

$ (14,102)



Stock-based compensation

32,423



27,463



Amortization of acquired intangible assets

345



900



Acquisition related expenses

1,195



333



Non-GAAP operating income $ 18,931

$ 14,594



















GAAP operating margin

(5.3) %

(7.1) %

Non-GAAP operating margin

6.7 %

7.3 %



















Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,





2021

2020



GAAP net loss $ (23,159)



(17,716)



Stock-based compensation

32,423



27,463



Amortization of acquired intangibles assets

345



900



Acquisition related expenses

1,195



333



Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

6,493



5,703



Loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes

2,406



—



Impairment of strategic investment

—



250



Income tax effects of non-GAAP items

(4,050)



(2,854)



Non-GAAP net income $ 15,653



14,079



















Non-GAAP net income per share:













Basic $ 0.34

$ 0.33



Diluted $ 0.31

$ 0.30



Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations













Basic

46,428



43,275



Diluted

50,436



47,715





Reconciliation of non-GAAP expense and expense as a percentage of revenue (in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended March 31,



2021



2020



COS, Subscription

COS, Prof. services & other

R&D

S&M

G&A



COS, Subscription

COS, Prof. services & other

R&D

S&M

G&A

GAAP expense $ 43,853

$ 10,881

$ 68,396

$ 141,017

$ 32,250



$ 29,734

$ 8,551

$ 46,202

$ 102,328

$ 26,255

Stock -based compensation

(1,310)



(697)



(11,484)



(13,629)



(5,303)





(898)



(607)



(8,708)



(10,816)



(6,434)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(239)



—



—



(106)



—





(880)



—



—



(20)



—

Acquisition related expenses

—



—



(344)



(367)



(484)





—



—



(330)



—



(3)

Non-GAAP expense $ 42,304

$ 10,184

$ 56,568

$ 126,915

$ 26,463



$ 27,956

$ 7,944

$ 37,164

$ 91,492

$ 19,818

































































GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue

15.6 %

3.9 %

24.3 %

50.1 %

11.5 %



14.9 %

4.3 %

23.2 %

51.4 %

13.2 % Non-GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue

15.0 %

3.6 %

20.1 %

45.1 %

9.4 %



14.1 %

4.0 %

18.7 %

46.0 %

10.0 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP subscription margin (in thousands, except percentages)





Three Months Ended March 31,







2021

2020



GAAP subscription margin

$ 226,410

$ 161,495



Stock -based compensation



1,310



898



Amortization of acquired intangible assets



239



880



Non-GAAP subscription margin

$ 227,959

$ 163,273





















GAAP subscription margin percentage



83.8 %

84.5 %

Non-GAAP subscription margin percentage



84.3 %

85.4 %



Reconciliation of free cash flow













(in thousands)





































Three Months Ended March 31,







2021

2020



GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

$ 62,700

$ 23,011



Purchases of property and equipment



(3,967)



(11,098)



Capitalization of software development costs



(7,341)



(4,769)



Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the debt discount



9,805



—



Free cash flow

$ 61,197

$ 7,144





Reconciliation of operating cash flow













(in thousands)





































Three Months Ended March 31,







2021

2020



GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

$ 62,700

$ 23,011



Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the debt discount



9,805



—



Operating cash flow, excluding repayment of convertible debt

$ 72,505

$ 23,011























Reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP operating income (in thousands, except percentages)



















Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021







Year Ended

December 31, 2021

GAAP operating income range ($26,134)-($24,134)







($61,089)-($59,089)

Stock-based compensation

44,470









161,800

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

332









1,319

Acquisition related expenses

332









1,970

Non-GAAP operating income range $19,000 -$21,000







$104,000-$106,000



Reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share (in thousands, except per share amounts)



















Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021



Year Ended December 31, 2021

GAAP net loss range ($33,453)-($32,203)



($91,899)-($89,399)

Stock-based compensation

44,470





161,800

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

332





1,319

Acquisition related expenses

332





1,970

Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

6,100





25,125

Income tax effects of non-GAAP items (2,481)-(2,731)



(16,615)-(17,115)

Non-GAAP net income range $15,300-$16,300



$81,700-$83,700

















GAAP net income per basic and diluted share ($0.71)-($0.69)



(1.96)-($1.91)

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $0.30-$0.32



$1.61-$1.65

































Weighted average common shares used in computing GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share:

46,793





46,879

















Weighted average common shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share:

50,879





50,763



HubSpot's estimates of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs, loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes, and income tax effects of non-GAAP items assume, among other things, the occurrence of no additional acquisitions, investments or restructurings, and no further revisions to stock-based compensation and related expenses.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. However, management believes that, in order to properly understand our short-term and long-term financial and operational trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of certain non-cash or non-recurring items when used as a supplement to financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in frequency and impact on continuing operations. In this release, HubSpot's non-GAAP operating income, operating margin, subscription margin, expense, expense as a percentage of revenue, net income, operating and free cash flow are not presented in accordance with GAAP and are not intended to be used in lieu of GAAP presentations of results of operations. Free cash flow is defined as cash and cash equivalents provided by or used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of software development costs, plus repayments of convertible notes attributable to debt discount. We believe information regarding free cash flow provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the strength of liquidity and available cash and the exclusion of repayments of convertible notes attributable to debt discount provides a comparable framework for assessing how our business performed when compared to prior periods and also aligns the non-GAAP treatment of our debt discount that is amortized as non-cash interest expense.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional means of evaluating period-over-period operating performance. Specifically, these non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in our ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations, or reduce management's ability to make useful forecasts. In addition, management understands that some investors and financial analysts find this information helpful in analyzing our financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to our peers and competitors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are not intended to be an alternative to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, it should be noted that these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We intend to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of our future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide consistency in our financial reporting. Management may, however, utilize other measures to illustrate performance in the future. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included above in this press release.

These non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, non-cash interest expense for the amortization of debt discount debt issuance costs, loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes, impairment of strategic investment, and account for the income tax effects of the exclusion of these non-GAAP items. We believe investors may want to incorporate the effects of these items in order to compare our financial performance with that of other companies and between time periods:



Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense accounted for in accordance with FASB ASC Topic 718. We believe that the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense allows for financial results that are more indicative of our operational performance and provide for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies because stock-based compensation expense varies from period to period and company to company due to such things as differing valuation methodologies and changes in stock price.



Expense for the amortization of acquired intangible assets, excluding backlog acquired intangible assets amortized as contra revenue, is excluded from non-GAAP expense and income measures as HubSpot views amortization of these assets as arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are evaluated for impairment regularly, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is a non-cash expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period. Valuation and subsequent amortization of intangible assets can also be inconsistent in amount and frequency because they can significantly vary based on the timing and size of acquisitions and the inherently subjective nature of the degree to which a purchase price is allocated to intangible assets. We believe that the exclusion of this amortization expense provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods, for which we have historically excluded amortization expense, and to our peer companies, which commonly exclude acquired intangible asset amortization. It is important to note that although we exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP expense and income measures, revenue generated from such intangibles is included within our non-GAAP income measures. The use of these intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to future periods as well.



Acquisition related expenses, such as transaction costs and retention payments, are expenses that are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. We believe that the exclusion of these expenses provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies, which commonly exclude these expenses.



In May 2017 , the Company issued $400 million of convertible notes due in 2022 with a coupon interest rate of 0.25%. In June 2020 , the Company issued $460 million of convertible notes due in 2025 with a coupon interest rate of 0.375%. The imputed interest rates of the convertible senior notes were approximately 6.87% and 5.71%, respectively. This is a result of the debt discount recorded for the conversion feature that is required to be separately accounted for as equity, and debt issuance costs, which reduce the carrying value of the convertible debt instrument. The debt discount is amortized as interest expense together with the issuance costs of the debt. The expense for the amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs is a non-cash item, and we believe the exclusion of this non-cash interest expense provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies.



In the first quarter of 2021, the Company settled $44.5 million of the principal balance of the 2022 Notes in cash. In connection with these settlements, the Company recorded a $2.4M loss on early extinguishment of debt, which represents the difference between the fair value and carrying value of the debt extinguished. The amount of this charge may be inconsistent in size and varies depending on the timing of the repurchase of debt. In connection with the debt extinguishment, approximately $9.8 million of the repayment of convertible notes that is attributable to debt discount was classified as cash used in operating activities. Throughout the remainder of 2021 and until the maturity of the notes that are due in 2022, the Company has repaid, and will continue to repay early conversions of these notes. These activities are not considered reflective of our recurring core business operating results. As such, we believe the exclusion of these expenses and payments provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies.



Strategic investments consist of non-controlling equity investments in privately held companies. The recognition of gains or losses can vary significantly across periods and we do not view them to be indicative of our fundamental operating activities and believe the exclusion of gains or losses provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies.



The effects of income taxes on non-GAAP items reflect a fixed long-term projected tax rate of 20% to provide better consistency across reporting periods. To determine this long-term non-GAAP tax rate, we exclude the impact of other non-GAAP adjustments and take into account other factors such as our current operating structure and existing tax positions in various jurisdictions. We will periodically reevaluate this tax rate, as necessary, for significant events such as relevant tax law changes and material changes in our forecasted geographic earnings mix.

