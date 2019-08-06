HubSpot Reports Q2 2019 Results
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), a leading growth platform, today announced financial results for second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Financial Highlights:
Revenue
- Total revenue was $163.3 million, up 33% compared to Q2'18.
- Subscription revenue was $155.9 million, up 34% compared to Q2'18.
- Professional services and other revenue was $7.4 million, up 23% compared to Q2'18.
Operating Income (Loss)
- GAAP operating margin was (9.6%), compared to (11.5%) in Q2'18.
- Non-GAAP operating margin was 8.4%, an improvement of approximately 3.1 percentage points from 5.3% in Q2'18.
- GAAP operating loss was ($15.7) million, compared to ($14.1) million in Q2'18.
- Non-GAAP operating income was $13.8 million, compared to $6.5 million in Q2'18.
Net Income (Loss)
- GAAP net loss was ($17.4) million, or ($0.41) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($18.2) million, or ($0.48) per basic and diluted share in Q2'18.
- Non-GAAP net income was $17.6 million, or $0.42 per basic and $0.37 per diluted share, compared to $7.4 million, or $0.19 per basic and $0.18 per diluted share in Q2'18.
- Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for GAAP net loss per share was 42.1 million, compared to 38.4 million in Q2'18.
- Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for non-GAAP net income per share was 42.1 million and 47.5 million respectively, compared to 38.4 million and 41.8 million, respectively in Q2'18.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
- The company's cash, cash equivalents and investments balance was $993.8 million as of June 30, 2019.
- During the second quarter, the company generated $3.4 million of free cash flow compared to $5.2 million during Q2'18.
Additional Recent Business Highlights
- Grew total customers to 64,836 at June 30, 2019 up 35% from June 30, 2018.
- Total average subscription revenue per customer was $9,913 during the second quarter of 2019 down 1% compared to Q2'18.
"Q2 was another strong quarter for HubSpot," said Brian Halligan, co-founder and CEO. "Our suite product play is delivering a ton of value for customers and our platform flywheel play is gaining serious momentum among integration partners and our expanding user base."
Business Outlook
Based on information available as of August 6, 2019, HubSpot is issuing guidance for the third quarter of 2019 and full year 2019 as indicated below.
Third Quarter 2019:
- Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $168.0 million to $169.0 million.
- Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $8.0 million to $9.0 million.
- Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $0.22 to $0.24. This assumes approximately 48.0 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
Full Year 2019:
- Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $663.0 million to $665.0 million.
- Non-GAAP operating income is expected to in be in the range of $54.0 million to $55.0 million.
- Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $1.39 to $1.41. This assumes approximately 47.1 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investors section of our website at ir.hubspot.com.
About HubSpot
HubSpot is a leading growth platform. Over 64,500 total customers in over 100 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management's expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the third fiscal quarter and full year 2019; and statements regarding our positioning for future growth.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
238,080
|
$
|
111,489
|
Short-term investments
|
717,115
|
480,761
|
Accounts receivable
|
72,999
|
77,100
|
Deferred commission expense
|
28,672
|
23,664
|
Restricted cash
|
6,019
|
5,175
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
19,991
|
14,229
|
Total current assets
|
1,082,876
|
712,418
|
Long-term investments
|
38,628
|
11,450
|
Property and equipment, net
|
58,471
|
52,468
|
Capitalized software development costs, net
|
13,616
|
12,746
|
Right-of-use assets
|
224,980
|
—
|
Deferred commission expense, net of current portion
|
18,600
|
18,114
|
Other assets
|
8,052
|
6,888
|
Intangible assets, net
|
3,319
|
4,919
|
Goodwill
|
14,950
|
14,950
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,463,492
|
$
|
833,953
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
13,264
|
$
|
7,810
|
Accrued compensation costs
|
20,179
|
23,589
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
28,546
|
22,305
|
Lease liabilities
|
15,415
|
—
|
Deferred revenue
|
195,509
|
183,305
|
Total current liabilities
|
272,913
|
237,009
|
Lease liabilities, net of current portion
|
234,724
|
—
|
Deferred rent, net of current portion
|
—
|
26,445
|
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
|
2,619
|
2,179
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
5,635
|
4,897
|
Convertible senior notes
|
329,457
|
318,782
|
Total liabilities
|
845,348
|
589,312
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Common stock
|
43
|
40
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
990,701
|
589,708
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
241
|
(723)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(372,841)
|
(344,384)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
618,144
|
244,641
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
1,463,492
|
$
|
833,953
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
|
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenues:
|
Subscription
|
$
|
155,876
|
$
|
116,566
|
$
|
300,102
|
$
|
225,168
|
Professional services and other
|
7,379
|
6,010
|
14,951
|
11,964
|
Total revenue
|
163,255
|
122,576
|
315,053
|
237,132
|
Cost of revenues:
|
Subscription
|
23,578
|
16,964
|
44,879
|
32,199
|
Professional services and other
|
7,564
|
7,887
|
15,841
|
15,029
|
Total cost of revenues
|
31,142
|
24,851
|
60,720
|
47,228
|
Gross profit
|
132,113
|
97,725
|
254,333
|
189,904
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development
|
40,456
|
28,485
|
75,633
|
54,837
|
Sales and marketing
|
84,079
|
65,281
|
158,984
|
125,191
|
General and administrative
|
23,303
|
18,011
|
44,477
|
35,252
|
Total operating expenses
|
147,838
|
111,777
|
279,094
|
215,280
|
Loss from operations
|
(15,725)
|
(14,052)
|
(24,761)
|
(25,376)
|
Other expense:
|
Interest income
|
5,424
|
2,092
|
9,598
|
3,916
|
Interest expense
|
(5,673)
|
(5,326)
|
(11,186)
|
(10,500)
|
Other expense
|
(672)
|
(527)
|
(684)
|
(810)
|
Total other expense
|
(921)
|
(3,761)
|
(2,272)
|
(7,394)
|
Loss before income tax expense
|
(16,646)
|
(17,813)
|
(27,033)
|
(32,770)
|
Income tax expense
|
(711)
|
(412)
|
(1,424)
|
(903)
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(17,357)
|
$
|
(18,225)
|
$
|
(28,457)
|
$
|
(33,673)
|
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.41)
|
$
|
(0.48)
|
$
|
(0.69)
|
$
|
(0.88)
|
Weighted average common shares used in computing basic
and diluted net loss per share:
|
42,127
|
38,350
|
41,352
|
38,093
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
|
For the Three Months
|
For the Six Months
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Operating Activities:
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(17,357)
|
$
|
(18,225)
|
$
|
(28,457)
|
$
|
(33,673)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
7,063
|
5,429
|
14,035
|
10,539
|
Stock-based compensation
|
28,663
|
19,675
|
49,869
|
35,721
|
(Benefit) provision for deferred income taxes
|
(107)
|
47
|
(135)
|
47
|
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|
5,415
|
5,054
|
10,675
|
9,962
|
Accretion of bond discount
|
(4,070)
|
(1,477)
|
(6,821)
|
(2,641)
|
Noncash rent expense
|
—
|
811
|
—
|
1,605
|
Unrealized currency translation
|
263
|
100
|
(18)
|
136
|
Changes in assets and liabilities
|
Accounts receivable
|
(3,851)
|
(218)
|
3,907
|
6,645
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
(7,216)
|
(6,592)
|
(6,330)
|
(4,712)
|
Deferred commission expense
|
(2,205)
|
(5,021)
|
(5,539)
|
(10,089)
|
Right-of-use assets
|
3,757
|
—
|
9,262
|
—
|
Accounts payable
|
81
|
588
|
4,992
|
754
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
5,359
|
3,957
|
3,288
|
5,631
|
Lease liabilities
|
(6,052)
|
—
|
(10,162)
|
—
|
Deferred rent
|
—
|
3,954
|
—
|
3,906
|
Deferred revenue
|
3,954
|
5,419
|
12,847
|
16,392
|
Net cash and cash equivalents provided by
|
13,697
|
13,501
|
51,413
|
40,223
|
Investing Activities:
|
Purchases of investments
|
(211,301)
|
(155,406)
|
(597,802)
|
(366,292)
|
Maturities and sales of investments
|
158,925
|
92,300
|
342,385
|
348,550
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(7,791)
|
(5,071)
|
(12,056)
|
(11,310)
|
Capitalization of software development costs
|
(2,507)
|
(3,190)
|
(5,328)
|
(5,806)
|
Purchases of strategic investments
|
(352)
|
—
|
(352)
|
(250)
|
Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing
|
(63,026)
|
(71,367)
|
(273,153)
|
(35,108)
|
Financing Activities:
|
Proceeds from common stock offering, net of offering costs
|
—
|
—
|
342,628
|
—
|
Payments for common stock offering costs
|
(111)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Employee taxes paid related to the net share settlement of
|
(1,651)
|
(1,701)
|
(2,735)
|
(4,045)
|
Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock
|
5,048
|
5,499
|
10,738
|
11,612
|
Repayments of capital lease obligations
|
(87)
|
(205)
|
(205)
|
(417)
|
Net cash and cash equivalents provided by
|
3,199
|
3,593
|
350,426
|
7,150
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and
|
586
|
(1,675)
|
(198)
|
(998)
|
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(45,544)
|
(55,948)
|
128,488
|
11,267
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
291,146
|
159,999
|
117,114
|
92,784
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$
|
245,602
|
$
|
104,051
|
$
|
245,602
|
$
|
104,051
|
Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and operating margin
(in thousands, except percentages)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
GAAP operating loss
|
$
|
(15,725)
|
$
|
(14,052)
|
$
|
(24,761)
|
$
|
(25,376)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
28,663
|
19,675
|
49,869
|
35,721
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
800
|
50
|
1,600
|
100
|
Acquisition related expenses
|
32
|
802
|
65
|
1,604
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
$
|
13,770
|
$
|
6,475
|
$
|
26,773
|
$
|
12,049
|
GAAP operating margin
|
(9.6)
|
%
|
(11.5)
|
%
|
(7.9)
|
%
|
(10.7)
|
%
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
8.4
|
%
|
5.3
|
%
|
8.5
|
%
|
5.1
|
%
|
Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(17,357)
|
$
|
(18,225)
|
$
|
(28,457)
|
$
|
(33,673)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
28,663
|
19,675
|
49,869
|
35,721
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles assets
|
800
|
50
|
1,600
|
100
|
Acquisition related expenses
|
32
|
802
|
65
|
1,604
|
Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount and debt
|
5,415
|
5,054
|
10,675
|
9,962
|
Income tax effects of non-GAAP items
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
17,553
|
$
|
7,356
|
$
|
33,752
|
$
|
13,714
|
Non-GAAP net income per share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.42
|
$
|
0.19
|
$
|
0.82
|
$
|
0.36
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.37
|
$
|
0.18
|
$
|
0.73
|
$
|
0.34
|
Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations
|
Basic
|
42,127
|
38,350
|
41,352
|
38,093
|
Diluted
|
47,532
|
41,788
|
46,394
|
40,892
|
Reconciliation of non-GAAP expense and expense as a percentage of revenue
|
(in thousands, except percentages)
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
COS, Subscription
|
COS, Prof. services & other
|
R&D
|
S&M
|
G&A
|
COS, Subscription
|
COS, Prof. services & other
|
R&D
|
S&M
|
G&A
|
GAAP expense
|
$
|
23,578
|
$
|
7,564
|
$
|
40,456
|
$
|
84,079
|
$
|
23,303
|
$
|
16,964
|
$
|
7,887
|
$
|
28,485
|
$
|
65,281
|
$
|
18,011
|
Stock -based compensation
|
(822)
|
(666)
|
(10,553)
|
(10,523)
|
(6,099)
|
(317)
|
(846)
|
(6,111)
|
(7,937)
|
(4,464)
|
Amortization of acquired intangible
|
(800)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(50)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Acquisition related expenses
|
—
|
—
|
(32)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(802)
|
—
|
—
|
Non-GAAP expense
|
$
|
21,956
|
$
|
6,898
|
$
|
29,871
|
$
|
73,556
|
$
|
17,204
|
$
|
16,597
|
$
|
7,041
|
$
|
21,572
|
$
|
57,344
|
$
|
13,547
|
GAAP expense as a percentage of
|
14.4
|
%
|
4.6
|
%
|
24.8
|
%
|
51.5
|
%
|
14.3
|
%
|
13.8
|
%
|
6.4
|
%
|
23.2
|
%
|
53.3
|
%
|
14.7
|
%
|
Non-GAAP expense as a percentage of
|
13.4
|
%
|
4.2
|
%
|
18.3
|
%
|
45.1
|
%
|
10.5
|
%
|
13.5
|
%
|
5.7
|
%
|
17.6
|
%
|
46.8
|
%
|
11.1
|
%
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
COS, Subscription
|
COS, Prof. services & other
|
R&D
|
S&M
|
G&A
|
COS, Subscription
|
COS, Prof. services & other
|
R&D
|
S&M
|
G&A
|
GAAP expense
|
$
|
44,879
|
$
|
15,841
|
$
|
75,633
|
$
|
158,984
|
$
|
44,477
|
$
|
32,199
|
$
|
15,029
|
$
|
54,837
|
$
|
125,191
|
$
|
35,252
|
Stock -based compensation
|
(1,437)
|
(1,685)
|
(17,644)
|
(18,327)
|
(10,776)
|
(594)
|
(1,536)
|
(10,875)
|
(14,429)
|
(8,287)
|
Amortization of acquired intangible
|
(1,600)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(100)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Acquisition related expenses
|
—
|
—
|
(65)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1,604)
|
—
|
—
|
Non-GAAP expense
|
$
|
41,842
|
$
|
14,156
|
$
|
57,924
|
$
|
140,657
|
$
|
33,701
|
$
|
31,505
|
$
|
13,493
|
$
|
42,358
|
$
|
110,762
|
$
|
26,965
|
GAAP expense as a percentage of
|
14.2
|
%
|
5.0
|
%
|
24.0
|
%
|
50.5
|
%
|
14.1
|
%
|
13.6
|
%
|
6.3
|
%
|
23.1
|
%
|
52.8
|
%
|
14.9
|
%
|
Non-GAAP expense as a percentage of
|
13.3
|
%
|
4.5
|
%
|
18.4
|
%
|
44.6
|
%
|
10.7
|
%
|
13.3
|
%
|
5.7
|
%
|
17.9
|
%
|
46.7
|
%
|
11.4
|
%
|
Reconciliation of non-GAAP subscription margin
|
(in thousands, except percentages)
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
GAAP subscription margin
|
$
|
132,298
|
$
|
99,602
|
$
|
255,223
|
$
|
192,969
|
Stock -based compensation
|
822
|
317
|
1,437
|
594
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
800
|
50
|
1,600
|
100
|
Non-GAAP subscription margin
|
$
|
133,920
|
$
|
99,969
|
$
|
258,260
|
$
|
193,663
|
GAAP subscription margin percentage
|
84.9
|
%
|
85.4
|
%
|
85.0
|
%
|
85.7
|
%
|
Non-GAAP subscription margin percentage
|
85.9
|
%
|
85.8
|
%
|
86.1
|
%
|
86.0
|
%
|
Reconciliation of free cash flow
|
(in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided
|
$
|
13,697
|
$
|
13,501
|
$
|
51,413