HubSpot Reports Q2 2019 Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), a leading growth platform, today announced financial results for second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Financial Highlights:

Revenue

Total revenue was $163.3 million , up 33% compared to Q2'18.

, up 33% compared to Q2'18. Subscription revenue was $155.9 million , up 34% compared to Q2'18.

, up 34% compared to Q2'18. Professional services and other revenue was $7.4 million , up 23% compared to Q2'18.

Operating Income (Loss)

GAAP operating margin was (9.6%), compared to (11.5%) in Q2'18.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 8.4%, an improvement of approximately 3.1 percentage points from 5.3% in Q2'18.

GAAP operating loss was ($15.7) million , compared to ($14.1) million in Q2'18.

, compared to in Q2'18. Non-GAAP operating income was $13.8 million , compared to $6.5 million in Q2'18.

Net Income (Loss)

GAAP net loss was ($17.4) million , or ($0.41) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($18.2) million , or ($0.48) per basic and diluted share in Q2'18.

, or per basic and diluted share, compared to , or per basic and diluted share in Q2'18. Non-GAAP net income was $17.6 million , or $0.42 per basic and $0.37 per diluted share, compared to $7.4 million , or $0.19 per basic and $0.18 per diluted share in Q2'18.

, or per basic and per diluted share, compared to , or per basic and per diluted share in Q2'18. Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for GAAP net loss per share was 42.1 million, compared to 38.4 million in Q2'18.

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for non-GAAP net income per share was 42.1 million and 47.5 million respectively, compared to 38.4 million and 41.8 million, respectively in Q2'18.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The company's cash, cash equivalents and investments balance was $993.8 million as of June 30, 2019 .

as of . During the second quarter, the company generated $3.4 million of free cash flow compared to $5.2 million during Q2'18.

Additional Recent Business Highlights

Grew total customers to 64,836 at June 30, 2019 up 35% from June 30, 2018 .

up 35% from . Total average subscription revenue per customer was $9,913 during the second quarter of 2019 down 1% compared to Q2'18.

"Q2 was another strong quarter for HubSpot," said Brian Halligan, co-founder and CEO. "Our suite product play is delivering a ton of value for customers and our platform flywheel play is gaining serious momentum among integration partners and our expanding user base."



Business Outlook

Based on information available as of August 6, 2019, HubSpot is issuing guidance for the third quarter of 2019 and full year 2019 as indicated below.

Third Quarter 2019:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $168.0 million to $169.0 million .

to . Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $8.0 million to $9.0 million .

to . Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $0.22 to $0.24 . This assumes approximately 48.0 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Full Year 2019:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $663.0 million to $665.0 million .

to . Non-GAAP operating income is expected to in be in the range of $54.0 million to $55.0 million .

to . Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $1.39 to $1.41 . This assumes approximately 47.1 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investors section of our website at ir.hubspot.com.

Conference Call Information

The company has used, and intends to continue to use, the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About HubSpot

HubSpot is a leading growth platform. Over 64,500 total customers in over 100 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)





June 30,



December 31,





2019



2018

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 238,080



$ 111,489

Short-term investments



717,115





480,761

Accounts receivable



72,999





77,100

Deferred commission expense



28,672





23,664

Restricted cash



6,019





5,175

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



19,991





14,229

Total current assets



1,082,876





712,418

Long-term investments



38,628





11,450

Property and equipment, net



58,471





52,468

Capitalized software development costs, net



13,616





12,746

Right-of-use assets



224,980





—

Deferred commission expense, net of current portion



18,600





18,114

Other assets



8,052





6,888

Intangible assets, net



3,319





4,919

Goodwill



14,950





14,950

Total assets

$ 1,463,492



$ 833,953

Liabilities and stockholders' equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 13,264



$ 7,810

Accrued compensation costs



20,179





23,589

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



28,546





22,305

Lease liabilities



15,415





—

Deferred revenue



195,509





183,305

Total current liabilities



272,913





237,009

Lease liabilities, net of current portion



234,724





—

Deferred rent, net of current portion



—





26,445

Deferred revenue, net of current portion



2,619





2,179

Other long-term liabilities



5,635





4,897

Convertible senior notes



329,457





318,782

Total liabilities



845,348





589,312

Stockholders' equity:















Common stock



43





40

Additional paid-in capital



990,701





589,708

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



241





(723)

Accumulated deficit



(372,841)





(344,384)

Total stockholders' equity



618,144





244,641

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,463,492



$ 833,953



Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data)



For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2019

2018 2019

2018

Revenues:

















Subscription $ 155,876 $ 116,566 $ 300,102 $ 225,168

Professional services and other

7,379

6,010

14,951

11,964

Total revenue

163,255

122,576

315,053

237,132

Cost of revenues:

















Subscription

23,578

16,964

44,879

32,199

Professional services and other

7,564

7,887

15,841

15,029

Total cost of revenues

31,142

24,851

60,720

47,228

Gross profit

132,113

97,725

254,333

189,904

Operating expenses:

















Research and development

40,456

28,485

75,633

54,837

Sales and marketing

84,079

65,281

158,984

125,191

General and administrative

23,303

18,011

44,477

35,252

Total operating expenses

147,838

111,777

279,094

215,280

Loss from operations

(15,725)

(14,052)

(24,761)

(25,376)

Other expense:

















Interest income

5,424

2,092

9,598

3,916

Interest expense

(5,673)

(5,326)

(11,186)

(10,500)

Other expense

(672)

(527)

(684)

(810)

Total other expense

(921)

(3,761)

(2,272)

(7,394)

Loss before income tax expense

(16,646)

(17,813)

(27,033)

(32,770)

Income tax expense

(711)

(412)

(1,424)

(903)

Net loss $ (17,357) $ (18,225) $ (28,457) $ (33,673)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.41) $ (0.48) $ (0.69) $ (0.88)

Weighted average common shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share:

42,127

38,350

41,352

38,093



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)



For the Three Months

Ended June 30,

For the Six Months

Ended June 30,



2019

2018 2019

2018

Operating Activities:

















Net loss $ (17,357) $ (18,225) $ (28,457) $ (33,673)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash

equivalents provided by operating activities

















Depreciation and amortization

7,063

5,429

14,035

10,539

Stock-based compensation

28,663

19,675

49,869

35,721

(Benefit) provision for deferred income taxes

(107)

47

(135)

47

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

5,415

5,054

10,675

9,962

Accretion of bond discount

(4,070)

(1,477)

(6,821)

(2,641)

Noncash rent expense

—

811

—

1,605

Unrealized currency translation

263

100

(18)

136

Changes in assets and liabilities

















Accounts receivable

(3,851)

(218)

3,907

6,645

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(7,216)

(6,592)

(6,330)

(4,712)

Deferred commission expense

(2,205)

(5,021)

(5,539)

(10,089)

Right-of-use assets

3,757

—

9,262

—

Accounts payable

81

588

4,992

754

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

5,359

3,957

3,288

5,631

Lease liabilities

(6,052)

—

(10,162)

—

Deferred rent

—

3,954

—

3,906

Deferred revenue

3,954

5,419

12,847

16,392

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by

operating activities

13,697

13,501

51,413

40,223

Investing Activities:

















Purchases of investments

(211,301)

(155,406)

(597,802)

(366,292)

Maturities and sales of investments

158,925

92,300

342,385

348,550

Purchases of property and equipment

(7,791)

(5,071)

(12,056)

(11,310)

Capitalization of software development costs

(2,507)

(3,190)

(5,328)

(5,806)

Purchases of strategic investments

(352)

—

(352)

(250)

Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing

activities

(63,026)

(71,367)

(273,153)

(35,108)

Financing Activities:

















Proceeds from common stock offering, net of offering costs

paid of $365

—

—

342,628

—

Payments for common stock offering costs

(111)

—

—

—

Employee taxes paid related to the net share settlement of

stock-based awards

(1,651)

(1,701)

(2,735)

(4,045)

Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock

plans

5,048

5,499

10,738

11,612

Repayments of capital lease obligations

(87)

(205)

(205)

(417)

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by

financing activities

3,199

3,593

350,426

7,150

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash

586

(1,675)

(198)

(998)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(45,544)

(55,948)

128,488

11,267

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

291,146

159,999

117,114

92,784

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 245,602 $ 104,051 $ 245,602 $ 104,051



Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and operating margin (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,



2019

2018



2019

2018

GAAP operating loss $ (15,725)

$ (14,052)



$ (24,761)

$ (25,376)

Stock-based compensation

28,663



19,675





49,869



35,721

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

800



50





1,600



100

Acquisition related expenses

32



802





65



1,604

Non-GAAP operating income $ 13,770

$ 6,475



$ 26,773

$ 12,049





























GAAP operating margin

(9.6) %

(11.5) %



(7.9) %

(10.7) % Non-GAAP operating margin

8.4 %

5.3 %



8.5 %

5.1 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,



2019

2018



2019

2018

GAAP net loss $ (17,357)

$ (18,225)



$ (28,457)

$ (33,673)

Stock-based compensation

28,663



19,675





49,869



35,721

Amortization of acquired intangibles assets

800



50





1,600



100

Acquisition related expenses

32



802





65



1,604

Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount and debt

issuance costs

5,415



5,054





10,675



9,962

Income tax effects of non-GAAP items

—



—





—



—

Non-GAAP net income $ 17,553

$ 7,356



$ 33,752

$ 13,714





























Non-GAAP net income per share:

























Basic $ 0.42

$ 0.19



$ 0.82

$ 0.36

Diluted $ 0.37

$ 0.18



$ 0.73

$ 0.34

Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations

























Basic

42,127



38,350





41,352



38,093

Diluted

47,532



41,788





46,394



40,892



Reconciliation of non-GAAP expense and expense as a percentage of revenue



















(in thousands, except percentages)



























Three Months Ended June 30,



2019



2018



COS, Subscription

COS, Prof. services & other

R&D

S&M

G&A



COS, Subscription

COS, Prof. services & other

R&D

S&M

G&A

GAAP expense $ 23,578

$ 7,564

$ 40,456

$ 84,079

$ 23,303



$ 16,964

$ 7,887

$ 28,485

$ 65,281

$ 18,011

Stock -based compensation

(822)



(666)



(10,553)



(10,523)



(6,099)





(317)



(846)



(6,111)



(7,937)



(4,464)

Amortization of acquired intangible

assets

(800)



—



—



—



—





(50)



—



—



—



—

Acquisition related expenses

—



—



(32)



—



—





—



—



(802)



—



—

Non-GAAP expense $ 21,956

$ 6,898

$ 29,871

$ 73,556

$ 17,204



$ 16,597

$ 7,041

$ 21,572

$ 57,344

$ 13,547

































































GAAP expense as a percentage of

revenue

14.4 %

4.6 %

24.8 %

51.5 %

14.3 %



13.8 %

6.4 %

23.2 %

53.3 %

14.7 % Non-GAAP expense as a percentage of

revenue

13.4 %

4.2 %

18.3 %

45.1 %

10.5 %



13.5 %

5.7 %

17.6 %

46.8 %

11.1 %

































































































































































































Six Months Ended June 30,



2019



2018



COS, Subscription

COS, Prof. services & other

R&D

S&M

G&A



COS, Subscription

COS, Prof. services & other

R&D

S&M

G&A

GAAP expense $ 44,879

$ 15,841

$ 75,633

$ 158,984

$ 44,477



$ 32,199

$ 15,029

$ 54,837

$ 125,191

$ 35,252

Stock -based compensation

(1,437)



(1,685)



(17,644)



(18,327)



(10,776)





(594)



(1,536)



(10,875)



(14,429)



(8,287)

Amortization of acquired intangible

assets

(1,600)



—



—



—



—





(100)



—



—



—



—

Acquisition related expenses

—



—



(65)



—



—





—



—



(1,604)



—



—

Non-GAAP expense $ 41,842

$ 14,156

$ 57,924

$ 140,657

$ 33,701



$ 31,505

$ 13,493

$ 42,358

$ 110,762

$ 26,965

































































GAAP expense as a percentage of

revenue

14.2 %

5.0 %

24.0 %

50.5 %

14.1 %



13.6 %

6.3 %

23.1 %

52.8 %

14.9 % Non-GAAP expense as a percentage of

revenue

13.3 %

4.5 %

18.4 %

44.6 %

10.7 %



13.3 %

5.7 %

17.9 %

46.7 %

11.4 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP subscription margin

























(in thousands, except percentages)































Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2019

2018



2019

2018

GAAP subscription margin

$ 132,298

$ 99,602



$ 255,223

$ 192,969

Stock -based compensation



822



317





1,437



594

Amortization of acquired intangible assets



800



50





1,600



100

Non-GAAP subscription margin

$ 133,920

$ 99,969



$ 258,260

$ 193,663































GAAP subscription margin percentage



84.9 %

85.4 %



85.0 %

85.7 % Non-GAAP subscription margin percentage



85.9 %

85.8 %



86.1 %

86.0 %