HubSpot Reports Q2 2021 Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company also announced that Brian Halligan will step into the role of Executive Chairman of HubSpot's Board of Directors as of September 7, 2021. The Board has appointed Yamini Rangan, HubSpot's current Chief Customer Officer, to succeed him.

Financial Highlights:

Revenue

Total revenue was $310.8 million , up 53% compared to Q2'20.

, up 53% compared to Q2'20. Subscription revenue was $300.4 million , up 53% compared to Q2'20.

, up 53% compared to Q2'20.

Professional services and other revenue was $10.4 million , up 44% compared to Q2'20.

Operating Income (Loss)

GAAP operating margin was (5.3%), compared to (6.7%) in Q2'20.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 8.9%, compared to 9.4% in Q2'20.

GAAP operating loss was ($16.6) million , compared to ($13.6) million in Q2'20.

, compared to in Q2'20. Non-GAAP operating income was $27.5 million , compared to $19.2 million in Q2'20.

Net Income (Loss)

GAAP net loss was ($24.6) million , or ($0.53) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($29.4) million , or ($0.67) per basic and diluted share in Q2'20.

, or per basic and diluted share, compared to , or per basic and diluted share in Q2'20. Non-GAAP net income was $21.6 million , or $0.46 per basic and $0.43 per diluted share, compared to $16.7 million , or $0.38 per basic and $0.34 per diluted share in Q2'20.

, or per basic and per diluted share, compared to , or per basic and per diluted share in Q2'20. Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for GAAP net loss per share was 46.8 million, compared to 44.1 million basic and diluted shares in Q2'20.

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for non-GAAP net income per share was 46.8 million and 50.6 million respectively, compared to 44.1 million and 48.4 million, respectively in Q2'20.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The company's cash, cash equivalents, and short-term and long-term investments balance was $1,297 million as of June 30, 2021 .

as of . During the second quarter, the company generated $41.4 million of operating cash flow, excluding the $3.2 million used for the repayment of our convertible notes, compared to $15.0 million during Q2'20, which excluded the $48.7 million used for the repayment of our convertible notes.

of operating cash flow, excluding the used for the repayment of our convertible notes, compared to during Q2'20, which excluded the used for the repayment of our convertible notes. During the second quarter, the company generated $25.6 million of free cash flow, compared to $0.8 million during Q2'20.

Additional Recent Business Highlights

Grew total customers to 121,048 at June 30, 2021 , up 40% from June 30, 2020 .

, up 40% from . Total average subscription revenue per customer was $10,198 during the second quarter of 2021, up 8% compared to the second quarter of 2020.

"We finished out the first half of the year with yet another quarter of strong performance across the business," said Yamini Rangan, Chief Customer Officer at HubSpot. "With the launch of CMS Hub Starter and recent improvements to CMS Hub Professional and Enterprise, we're well-positioned to continue to support our customers through the ongoing trend of digital transformation as more companies have to adapt to doing business online."

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of August 4, 2021, HubSpot is issuing guidance for the third quarter of 2021 and full year 2021 as indicated below.

Third Quarter 2021:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $325 million to $327 million .

to . Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $27 million to $29 million .

to . Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $0.42 to $0.44 . This assumes approximately 50.6 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Full Year 2021:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $1,268 million to $1,272 million .

to . Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $107 million to $109 million .

to . Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $1.67 to $1.69 . This assumes approximately 50.5 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Yamini Rangan to Take Reins September 7, 2021

Brian Halligan will step into the role of Executive Chairman of HubSpot's Board of Directors as of September 7, 2021. Yamini Rangan will succeed Halligan and will step into the CEO role effective September 7, 2021. Rangan will also join HubSpot's Board of Directors at that time. Halligan will work closely with Rangan to ensure a smooth transition.

"As Dharmesh and I have thought about what the next 15 years and beyond look like for HubSpot, it's become clear to us that we have an opportunity to make some important changes now that will set us up for long term success," said Brian Halligan, co-founder and CEO of HubSpot. "I've also been thinking a lot about how I can have the most impact on HubSpot moving forward, and moving to the Executive Chairman role feels like a natural fit. That transition wouldn't be possible if I weren't incredibly confident in Yamini's ability to lead HubSpot."

"Since the day she arrived, Yamini has made HubSpot better," continued Dharmesh Shah, co-founder and CTO of HubSpot. "From reducing friction for our customers, to leading the company with clarity and empathy, Yamini has proven she is ready to take on the role of CEO to help both HubSpot and our customers grow better. I know I speak for both Brian and I when I say that we're thrilled to have her take on this role and can't wait to work together to lead the company."

"I'm deeply humbled, grateful and excited to take on this new opportunity in partnership with Brian, Dharmesh, and the entire HubSpot team," said Rangan. "It was Brian and Dharmesh's visionary leadership as founders that got us here today, and that leadership will continue to be invaluable as HubSpot grows. I'm excited to continue working together to build innovative products, create a remarkable culture for our employees, and ultimately make HubSpot the #1 CRM platform for scaling companies."

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investors section of our website ir.hubspot.com.

The company has used, and intends to continue to use, the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About HubSpot

HubSpot is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, over 121,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com .

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management's expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the third fiscal quarter of and full year 2021; and statements regarding our positioning for future growth and market leadership; statements regarding the announced leadership transitions; statements regarding expected market trends, future investments, and opportunities. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks associated with the impact of COVID-19 on our business, the broader economy, our workforce and operations, and our ability to forecast our future financial performance as a result of COVID-19; our history of losses; our ability to retain existing customers and add new customers; the continued growth of the market for a CRM platform; our ability to differentiate our platform from competing products and technologies; our ability to manage our growth effectively to maintain our high level of service; our ability to maintain and expand relationships with our solutions partners; our ability to successfully recruit and retain highly-qualified personnel; the price volatility of our common stock; and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)

















June 30,



December 31,





2021



2020

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 338,336



$ 378,123

Short-term investments



875,395





873,073

Accounts receivable



117,030





126,433

Deferred commission expense



52,941





44,576

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



42,626





34,716

Total current assets



1,426,328





1,456,921

Long-term investments



83,762





30,697

Property and equipment, net



97,885





101,123

Capitalized software development costs, net



33,513





24,943

Right-of-use assets



257,323





275,893

Deferred commission expense, net of current portion



35,211





28,296

Other assets



25,157





13,893

Intangible assets, net



11,644





10,282

Goodwill



47,789





31,318

Total assets

$ 2,018,612



$ 1,973,366

Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 12,178



$ 13,540

Accrued compensation costs



51,986





44,054

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



44,744





37,184

Convertible senior notes



64,762





7,837

Operating lease liabilities



31,410





30,020

Deferred revenue



358,830





312,866

Total current liabilities



563,910





445,501

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



259,696





279,664

Deferred revenue, net of current portion



3,403





3,636

Other long-term liabilities



12,056





10,811

Convertible senior notes, net of current portion



373,863





471,099

Total liabilities



1,212,928





1,210,711

Stockholders' equity:











Common stock



47





46

Additional paid-in capital



1,334,301





1,241,167

Accumulated other comprehensive income



2,228





4,603

Accumulated deficit



(530,892)





(483,161)

Total stockholders' equity



805,684





762,655

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,018,612



$ 1,973,366



Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data)



For the Three Months Ended June 30,



For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues:





















Subscription $ 300,423



$ 196,415



$ 570,686



$ 387,643

Professional services and other

10,365





7,193





21,467





14,932

Total revenue

310,788





203,608





592,153





402,575

Cost of revenues:





















Subscription

51,134





30,400





94,986





60,135

Professional services and other

11,743





8,377





22,625





16,926

Total cost of revenues

62,877





38,777





117,611





77,061

Gross profit

247,911





164,831





474,542





325,514

Operating expenses:





















Research and development

72,104





49,372





140,500





95,573

Sales and marketing

157,799





102,600





298,817





204,928

General and administrative

34,610





26,484





66,860





52,741

Total operating expenses

264,513





178,456





506,177





353,242

Loss from operations

(16,602)





(13,625)





(31,635)





(27,728)

Other expense:





















Interest income

341





2,135





816





6,192

Interest expense

(7,179)





(16,809)





(16,578)





(22,761)

Other income (expense)

528





(91)





1,188





(1,143)

Total other expense

(6,310)





(14,765)





(14,574)





(17,712)

Loss before income tax expense

(22,912)





(28,390)





(46,209)





(45,440)

Income tax benefit (expense)

(1,660)





(1,011)





(1,522)





(1,677)

Net loss $ (24,572)



$ (29,401)



$ (47,731)



$ (47,117)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.53)



$ (0.67)



$ (1.02)



$ (1.08)

Weighted average common shares used in

computing basic and diluted net loss per share:

46,777





44,130





46,603





43,703



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended June 30,



For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Operating Activities:





















Net loss

(24,572)



$ (29,401)



$ (47,731)



$ (47,117)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents provided

by operating activities





















Depreciation and amortization

10,528





8,972





21,736





17,683

Stock-based compensation

43,433





31,374





75,856





58,837

Loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes

682





10,493





3,088





10,493

Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the debt discount

(3,223)





(48,675)





(13,028)





(48,675)

Gain on strategic investments

(1,022)



—





(1,022)



—

Benefit from deferred income taxes

(114)





(165)





(1,120)





(422)

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

6,019





5,959





12,512





11,662

Amortization (accretion) of bond discount

1,155





(1,336)





1,670





(3,490)

Unrealized currency translation

329





(597)





280





184

Changes in assets and liabilities





















Accounts receivable

(7,531)





(3,850)





8,944





5,930

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(10,409)





(5,313)





(7,694)





(20,420)

Deferred commission expense

(10,097)





(4,314)





(16,402)





(5,837)

Right-of-use assets

8,193





7,675





18,547





13,398

Accounts payable

(5,867)





342





(1,269)





1,837

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

17,962





5,883





15,533





444

Operating lease liabilities

(9,102)





(7,033)





(18,374)





(12,314)

Deferred revenue

21,827





(3,704)





49,365





7,128

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) operating

activities

38,191





(33,690)





100,891





(10,679)

Investing Activities:





















Purchases of investments

(291,775)





(527,139)





(654,063)





(967,028)

Maturities of investments

219,684





327,127





596,602





710,002

Sale of investments —





10,932



—





10,932

Equity method investment

(792)



—





(3,100)



—

Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired —



—





(16,810)



—

Purchases of property and equipment

(6,779)





(8,799)





(10,746)





(19,897)

Capitalization of software development costs

(9,080)





(5,394)





(16,421)





(10,163)

Purchases of strategic investments

(4,352)





(1,000)





(6,202)





(1,000)

Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities

(93,094)





(204,273)





(110,740)





(277,154)

Financing Activities:





















Proceeds from issuance of 2025 Convertible Notes, net of issuance costs paid

of $9.4 million —





450,614



—





450,614

Proceeds from settlement of Convertible Note Hedges related to the 2022

Convertible Notes

2





362,492





725





362,492

Payments for settlement of Warrants related to the 2022 Convertible Notes —





(327,543)



—





(327,543)

Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the principal

(9,509)





(234,366)





(45,409)





(234,366)

Payments for Capped Call Options related to the 2025 Convertible Notes —





(50,600)



—





(50,600)

Employee taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock-based awards

(3,949)





(1,259)





(6,913)





(2,200)

Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock plans

8,529





8,354





24,868





15,208

Repayments of finance lease obligations —





2



—





(28)

Net cash and cash equivalents (used in) provided by financing

activities

(4,927)





207,694





(26,729)





213,577

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

668





1,670





(3,209)





(144)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(59,162)





(28,599)





(39,787)





(74,400)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

400,527





232,714





381,152





278,515

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 341,365



$ 204,115



$ 341,365



$ 204,115



Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and operating margin (in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020



2021

2020

GAAP operating loss $ (16,602)

$ (13,625)



$ (31,635)

$ (27,728)

Stock-based compensation

43,433



31,374





75,856



58,837

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

337



899





682



1,798

Acquisition related expenses

372



518





1,567



851

Non-GAAP operating income $ 27,540

$ 19,166



$ 46,470

$ 33,758





















GAAP operating margin

(5.3) %

(6.7) %



(5.3) %

(6.9) % Non-GAAP operating margin

8.9 %

9.4 %



7.8 %

8.4 %





















Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020



2021

2020

GAAP net loss $ (24,572)



(29,401)



$ (47,731)

$ (47,117)

Stock-based compensation

43,433



31,374





75,856



58,837

Amortization of acquired intangibles assets

337



899





682



1,798

Acquisition related expenses

372



518





1,567



851

Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount

and debt issuance costs

6,019



5,959





12,512



11,662

(Gain on) impairment of strategic investments

(1,022)



—





(1,022)



250

Loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes

682



10,493





3,088



10,493

Loss on equity method investment

83



—





83



—

Income tax effects of non-GAAP items

(3,738)



(3,160)





(7,789)



(6,013)

Non-GAAP net income $ 21,594



16,682



$ 37,246

$ 30,761





















Non-GAAP net income per share:

















Basic $ 0.46

$ 0.38



$ 0.80

$ 0.70

Diluted $ 0.43

$ 0.34



$ 0.74

$ 0.64

Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations

















Basic

46,777



44,130





46,603



43,703

Diluted

50,637



48,367





50,537



47,988



Reconciliation of non-GAAP expense and expense as a percentage of revenue (in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020



COS, Subs-cription

COS, Prof. services & other

R&D

S&M

G&A



COS, Subs-cription

COS, Prof. services & other

R&D

S&M

G&A

GAAP expense $ 51,134

$ 11,743

$ 72,104

$ 157,799

$ 34,610



$ 30,400

$ 8,377

$ 49,372

$ 102,600

$ 26,484

Stock -based compensation

(1,582)



(826)



(15,080)



(18,971)



(6,974)





(1,075)



(628)



(10,111)



(12,868)



(6,692)

Amortization of acquired

intangible assets

(236)



—



—



(101)



—





(879)



—



—



(20)



—

Acquisition related expenses

—



—



(340)



—



(32)





—



—



(327)



—



(191)

Non-GAAP expense $ 49,316

$ 10,917

$ 56,684

$ 138,727

$ 27,604



$ 28,446

$ 7,749

$ 38,934

$ 89,712

$ 19,601













































GAAP expense as a

percentage of revenue

16.5 %

3.8 %

23.2 %

50.8 %

11.1 %



14.9 %

4.1 %

24.2 %

50.4 %

13.0 % Non-GAAP expense as a

percentage of revenue

15.9 %

3.5 %

18.2 %

44.6 %

8.9 %



14.0 %

3.8 %

19.1 %

44.1 %

9.6 %



Six Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020



COS, Subs-cription

COS, Prof. services & other

R&D

S&M

G&A



COS, Subs-cription

COS, Prof. services & other

R&D

S&M

G&A

GAAP expense $ 94,986

$ 22,625

$ 140,500

$ 298,817

$ 66,860



$ 60,135

$ 16,926

$ 95,573

$ 204,928

$ 52,741

Stock -based compensation

(2,892)



(1,523)



(26,565)



(32,600)



(12,276)





(1,974)



(1,234)



(18,819)



(23,684)



(13,126)

Amortization of acquired

intangible assets

(475)



—



—



(207)



—





(1,759)



—



—



(39)



—

Acquisition related expenses

—



—



(684)



(367)



(516)





—



—



(657)



—



(194)

Non-GAAP expense $ 91,619

$ 21,102

$ 113,251

$ 265,643

$ 54,068



$ 56,402

$ 15,692

$ 76,097

$ 181,205

$ 39,421













































GAAP expense as a

percentage of revenue

16.0 %

3.8 %

23.7 %

50.5 %

11.3 %



14.9 %

4.2 %

23.7 %

50.9 %

13.1 % Non-GAAP expense as a

percentage of revenue

15.5 %

3.6 %

19.1 %

44.9 %

9.1 %



14.0 %

3.9 %

18.9 %

45.0 %

9.8 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP subscription margin (in thousands, except percentages)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2021

2020



2021

2020

GAAP subscription margin

$ 249,289

$ 166,015



$ 475,700

$ 327,508

Stock -based compensation



1,582



1,075





2,892



1,974

Amortization of acquired intangible assets



236



879





475



1,759

Non-GAAP subscription margin

$ 251,107

$ 167,969



$ 479,067

$ 331,241























GAAP subscription margin percentage



83.0 %

84.5 %



83.4 %

84.5 % Non-GAAP subscription margin percentage



83.6 %

85.5 %



83.9 %

85.5 %

Reconciliation of free cash flow

















(in thousands)













































Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2021

2020



2021

2020

GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) operating

activities

$ 38,191

$ (33,690)



$ 100,891

$ (10,679)

Purchases of property and equipment



(6,779)



(8,799)





(10,746)



(19,897)

Capitalization of software development costs



(9,080)



(5,394)





(16,421)



(10,163)

Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the debt discount



3,223



48,675





13,028



48,674

Free cash flow

$ 25,555

$ 792



$ 86,752

$ 7,935



Reconciliation of operating cash flow (in thousands)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,





2021

2020 2021

2020

GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) operating

activities

$ 38,191

$ (33,690) $ 100,891

$ (10,679)

Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the debt discount



3,223



48,675

13,028



48,674

Operating cash flow, excluding repayment of convertible debt

$ 41,414

$ 14,985 $ 113,919

$ 37,995



Reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP operating income

(in thousands, except percentages)























Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021



Year Ended

December 31, 2021

GAAP operating income range ($13,401)-($11,401)



($54,066)-($52,066)

Stock-based compensation

39,740





157,720

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

325





1,330

Acquisition related expenses

336





2,016

Non-GAAP operating income range $27,000-$29,000



$107,000-$109,000



Reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



















Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021



Year Ended

December 31, 2021

GAAP net loss range ($20,790)-($19,540)



($84,157)-($82,907)

Stock-based compensation

39,740





157,720

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

325





1,330

Acquisition related expenses

336





2,016

Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount and debt issuance

costs

5,970





24,605

Income tax effects of non-GAAP items (4,081)-(4,331)



(16,914)-(17,164)

Non-GAAP net income range $21,500-$22,500



$84,600-$85,600













GAAP net income per basic and diluted share ($0.44)-($0.42)



($1.80)-($1.77)

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $0.42-$0.44



$1.67-$1.69

























Weighted average common shares used in computing GAAP basic and

diluted net loss per share:

46,992





46,856













Weighted average common shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net

loss per share:

50,607





50,516



HubSpot's estimates of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs, gain on strategic investment, loss on equity method investment, loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes, and income tax effects of non-GAAP items assume, among other things, the occurrence of no additional acquisitions, investments or restructurings, and no further revisions to stock-based compensation and related expenses.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. However, management believes that, in order to properly understand our short-term and long-term financial and operational trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of certain non-cash or non-recurring items when used as a supplement to financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in frequency and impact on continuing operations. In this release, HubSpot's non-GAAP operating income, operating margin, subscription margin, expense, expense as a percentage of revenue, net income, operating and free cash flow are not presented in accordance with GAAP and are not intended to be used in lieu of GAAP presentations of results of operations. Free cash flow is defined as cash and cash equivalents provided by or used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of software development costs, plus repayments of convertible notes attributable to debt discount. We believe information regarding free cash flow provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the strength of liquidity and available cash and the exclusion of repayments of convertible notes attributable to debt discount provides a comparable framework for assessing how our business performed when compared to prior periods and also aligns the non-GAAP treatment of our debt discount that is amortized as non-cash interest expense.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional means of evaluating period-over-period operating performance. Specifically, these non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in our ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations, or reduce management's ability to make useful forecasts. In addition, management understands that some investors and financial analysts find this information helpful in analyzing our financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to our peers and competitors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are not intended to be an alternative to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, it should be noted that these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We intend to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of our future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide consistency in our financial reporting. Management may, however, utilize other measures to illustrate performance in the future. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included above in this press release.

These non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, non-cash interest expense for the amortization of debt discount debt issuance costs, loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes, gain or loss on strategic investments, loss on equity method investment, and account for the income tax effects of the exclusion of these non-GAAP items. We believe investors may want to incorporate the effects of these items in order to compare our financial performance with that of other companies and between time periods:





A. Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense accounted for in accordance with FASB ASC Topic 718. We believe that the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense allows for financial results that are more indicative of our operational performance and provide for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies because stock-based compensation expense varies from period to period and company to company due to such things as differing valuation methodologies and changes in stock price.



B. Expense for the amortization of acquired intangible assets, excluding backlog acquired intangible assets amortized as contra revenue, is excluded from non-GAAP expense and income measures as HubSpot views amortization of these assets as arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are evaluated for impairment regularly, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is a non-cash expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period. Valuation and subsequent amortization of intangible assets can also be inconsistent in amount and frequency because they can significantly vary based on the timing and size of acquisitions and the inherently subjective nature of the degree to which a purchase price is allocated to intangible assets. We believe that the exclusion of this amortization expense provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods, for which we have historically excluded amortization expense, and to our peer companies, which commonly exclude acquired intangible asset amortization. It is important to note that although we exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP expense and income measures, revenue generated from such intangibles is included within our non-GAAP income measures. The use of these intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to future periods as well.



C. Acquisition related expenses, such as transaction costs and retention payments, are expenses that are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. We believe that the exclusion of these expenses provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies, which commonly exclude these expenses.



D. In May 2017, the Company issued $400 million of convertible notes due in 2022 with a coupon interest rate of 0.25%. In June 2020, the Company issued $460 million of convertible notes due in 2025 with a coupon interest rate of 0.375%. The imputed interest rates of the convertible senior notes were approximately 6.87% and 5.71%, respectively. This is a result of the debt discount recorded for the conversion feature that is required to be separately accounted for as equity, and debt issuance costs, which reduce the carrying value of the convertible debt instrument. The debt discount is amortized as interest expense together with the issuance costs of the debt. The expense for the amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs is a non-cash item, and we believe the exclusion of this non-cash interest expense provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies.





In the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company settled $12.7 million of the principal balance of the 2022 Notes in cash and in the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company settled $57.2 million of the principal balance of the 2022 Notes in cash. In connection with these settlements, the Company recorded a $0.7 million and $3.1 million loss on early extinguishment of debt in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. The loss represents the difference between the fair value and carrying value of the debt extinguished. The amount of this charge may be inconsistent in size and varies depending on the timing of the repurchase of debt. In connection with the debt extinguishment, approximately $3.2 million and $13.0 million of the repayment of convertible notes that is attributable to debt discount was classified as cash used in operating activities in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Throughout the remainder of 2021 and until the maturity of the notes that are due in 2022, the Company has repaid, and will continue to repay early conversions of these notes. These activities are not considered reflective of our recurring core business operating results. As such, we believe the exclusion of these expenses and payments provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies.



E. Strategic investments consist of non-controlling equity investments in privately held companies. The recognition of gains or losses can vary significantly across periods and we do not view them to be indicative of our fundamental operating activities and believe the exclusion of gains or losses provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies.



F. We made a contribution to the Black Economic Development Fund (the "investee") managed by the Local Initiatives Support Corporation and have commitments to make additional capital contributions. We account for this investment under the equity method of accounting. The proportionate share of our equity method investee's net earnings have been excluded in order to provide a comparable view of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies. We believe this activity is not reflective of our recurring core business operating results.



G. The effects of income taxes on non-GAAP items reflect a fixed long-term projected tax rate of 20% to provide better consistency across reporting periods. To determine this long-term non-GAAP tax rate, we exclude the impact of other non-GAAP adjustments and take into account other factors such as our current operating structure and existing tax positions in various jurisdictions. We will periodically reevaluate this tax rate, as necessary, for significant events such as relevant tax law changes and material changes in our forecasted geographic earnings mix.

