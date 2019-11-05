HubSpot Reports Q3 2019 Results
Nov 05, 2019, 16:10 ET
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), a leading growth platform, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Financial Highlights:
Revenue
- Total revenue was $173.6 million, up 32% compared to Q3'18.
- Subscription revenue was $167.1 million, up 33% compared to Q3'18.
- Professional services and other revenue was $6.5 million, up 3% compared to Q3'18.
Operating Income (Loss)
- GAAP operating margin was (8.1%), compared to (11.4%) in Q3'18.
- Non-GAAP operating margin was 6.1%, an improvement of approximately 1.7 percentage points from 4.4% in Q3'18.
- GAAP operating loss was ($14.1) million, compared to ($15.1) million in Q3'18.
- Non-GAAP operating income was $10.5 million, compared to $5.9 million in Q3'18.
Net Income (Loss)
- GAAP net loss was ($15.0) million, or ($0.35) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($18.7) million, or ($0.48) per basic and diluted share in Q3'18.
- Non-GAAP net income was $15.1 million, or $0.36 per basic and $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $7.4 million, or $0.19 per basic and $0.17 per diluted share in Q3'18.
- Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for GAAP net loss per share was 42.5 million, compared to 38.8 million basic and diluted shares in Q3'18.
- Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for non-GAAP net income per share was 42.5 million and 47.9 million respectively, compared to 38.8 million and 43.1 million, respectively in Q3'18.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
- The company's cash, cash equivalents and investments balance was $1,008 million as of September 30, 2019.
- During the third quarter, the company generated $6.7 million of free cash flow compared to $3.2 million during Q3'18.
Additional Recent Business Highlights
- Grew total customers to 68,803 at September 30, 2019 up 31% from September 30, 2018.
- Total average subscription revenue per customer was $9,992 during the third quarter of 2019 up 0.3% compared to Q3'18.
"In the last year we've really expanded from an all-in-one suite to an all-on-one platform," said Brian Halligan, co-founder and CEO. "Our ecosystem is strong and getting stronger, which is one of the reasons we're really happy to have announced our acquisition of PieSync this week. PieSync helps ensure that as our ecosystem expands, our customers can keep their data whole across the tools they use."
Business Outlook
Based on information available as of November 5, 2019, HubSpot is issuing guidance for the fourth quarter of 2019 and full year 2019 as indicated below.
Fourth Quarter 2019:
- Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $180.3 million to $181.3 million.
- Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $17.1 million to $18.1 million.
- Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $0.40 to $0.42. This assumes approximately 47.0 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
Full Year 2019:
- Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $669.0 million to $670.0 million.
- Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $54.5 million to $55.5 million.
- Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $1.44 to $1.46. This assumes approximately 47.0 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investors section of our website at ir.hubspot.com.
Conference Call Information
HubSpot will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company's third quarter financial results and its business outlook. To access this call, dial (833) 241-7257 (domestic) or (647) 689-4221 (international). The conference ID is 8576778. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on HubSpot's Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com.
Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international). The replay passcode is 8576778. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on HubSpot's Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com.
The company has used, and intends to continue to use, the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
About HubSpot
HubSpot is a leading growth platform. Over 68,800 total customers in over 100 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management's expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the fourth fiscal quarter and full year 2019; statements regarding our positioning for future growth; and statements regarding the anticipated benefits from our recent acquisition of PieSync. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, our history of losses, our ability to retain existing customers and add new customers, the continued growth of the market for an inbound platform; our ability to differentiate our platform from competing products and technologies; our ability to manage our growth effectively to maintain our high level of service; our ability to maintain and expand relationships with our marketing agency partners; our ability to successfully acquire and integrate companies and assets; our ability to successfully recruit and retain highly-qualified personnel; the price volatility of our common stock, and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 6, 2019 and our other SEC filings, including our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in thousands)
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
225,770
|
$
|
111,489
|
Short-term investments
|
722,767
|
480,761
|
Accounts receivable
|
77,551
|
77,100
|
Deferred commission expense
|
29,080
|
23,664
|
Restricted cash
|
6,019
|
5,175
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
20,052
|
14,229
|
Total current assets
|
1,081,239
|
712,418
|
Long-term investments
|
59,783
|
11,450
|
Property and equipment, net
|
63,959
|
52,468
|
Capitalized software development costs, net
|
15,095
|
12,746
|
Right-of-use assets
|
215,797
|
—
|
Deferred commission expense, net of current portion
|
17,608
|
18,114
|
Other assets
|
7,894
|
6,888
|
Intangible assets, net
|
2,556
|
4,919
|
Goodwill
|
14,950
|
14,950
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,478,881
|
$
|
833,953
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
14,882
|
$
|
7,810
|
Accrued compensation costs
|
23,913
|
23,589
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
25,706
|
22,305
|
Lease liabilities
|
15,646
|
—
|
Deferred revenue
|
200,771
|
183,305
|
Total current liabilities
|
280,918
|
237,009
|
Lease liabilities, net of current portion
|
225,628
|
—
|
Deferred rent, net of current portion
|
—
|
26,445
|
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
|
2,835
|
2,179
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
6,182
|
4,897
|
Convertible senior notes
|
334,966
|
318,782
|
Total liabilities
|
850,529
|
589,312
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Common stock
|
43
|
40
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,017,046
|
589,708
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(909)
|
(723)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(387,828)
|
(344,384)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
628,352
|
244,641
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
1,478,881
|
$
|
833,953
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenues:
|
Subscription
|
$
|
167,078
|
$
|
125,478
|
$
|
467,180
|
$
|
350,646
|
Professional services and other
|
6,543
|
6,348
|
21,494
|
18,312
|
Total revenue
|
173,621
|
131,826
|
488,674
|
368,958
|
Cost of revenues:
|
Subscription
|
25,671
|
17,777
|
70,550
|
49,976
|
Professional services and other
|
7,592
|
7,988
|
23,433
|
23,017
|
Total cost of revenues
|
33,263
|
25,765
|
93,983
|
72,993
|
Gross profit
|
140,358
|
106,061
|
394,691
|
295,965
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development
|
39,847
|
30,761
|
115,480
|
85,598
|
Sales and marketing
|
91,283
|
71,293
|
250,267
|
196,484
|
General and administrative
|
23,300
|
19,057
|
67,777
|
54,309
|
Total operating expenses
|
154,430
|
121,111
|
433,524
|
336,391
|
Loss from operations
|
(14,072)
|
(15,050)
|
(38,833)
|
(40,426)
|
Other expense:
|
Interest income
|
5,185
|
2,416
|
14,783
|
6,332
|
Interest expense
|
(5,760)
|
(5,393)
|
(16,946)
|
(15,893)
|
Other expense
|
(89)
|
(277)
|
(773)
|
(1,087)
|
Total other expense
|
(664)
|
(3,254)
|
(2,936)
|
(10,648)
|
Loss before income tax expense
|
(14,736)
|
(18,304)
|
(41,769)
|
(51,074)
|
Income tax expense
|
(251)
|
(359)
|
(1,675)
|
(1,262)
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(14,987)
|
$
|
(18,663)
|
$
|
(43,444)
|
$
|
(52,336)
|
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.35)
|
$
|
(0.48)
|
$
|
(1.04)
|
$
|
(1.37)
|
Weighted average common shares used in computing basic
and diluted net loss per share:
|
42,531
|
38,762
|
41,749
|
38,319
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(in thousands)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Operating Activities:
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(14,987)
|
$
|
(18,663)
|
$
|
(43,444)
|
$
|
(52,336)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
7,213
|
6,000
|
21,248
|
16,539
|
Stock-based compensation
|
23,790
|
19,613
|
73,659
|
55,334
|
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
|
184
|
(4)
|
49
|
43
|
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|
5,509
|
5,141
|
16,184
|
15,103
|
Accretion of bond discount
|
(4,068)
|
(1,876)
|
(10,889)
|
(4,517)
|
Noncash rent expense
|
—
|
367
|
—
|
1,972
|
Unrealized currency translation
|
(175)
|
79
|
(193)
|
215
|
Changes in assets and liabilities
|
-
|
Accounts receivable
|
(5,253)
|
(9,911)
|
(1,346)
|
(3,266)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
113
|
5,535
|
(6,217)
|
823
|
Deferred commission expense
|
(12)
|
(5,798)
|
(5,551)
|
(15,887)
|
Right-of-use assets
|
5,048
|
—
|
14,310
|
—
|
Accounts payable
|
1,203
|
3,508
|
6,195
|
4,262
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
(2,333)
|
(1,876)
|
955
|
3,755
|
Lease liabilities
|
(4,626)
|
—
|
(14,788)
|
—
|
Deferred rent
|
—
|
81
|
—
|
3,987
|
Deferred revenue
|
8,063
|
9,321
|
20,910
|
25,713
|
Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities
|
19,669
|
11,517
|
71,082
|
51,740
|
Investing Activities:
|
Purchases of investments
|
(370,192)
|
(158,546)
|
(967,994)
|
(524,838)
|
Maturities and sales of investments
|
347,229
|
150,300
|
689,614
|
498,850
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(9,141)
|
(5,378)
|
(21,197)
|
(16,688)
|
Capitalization of software development costs
|
(3,811)
|
(2,920)
|
(9,139)
|
(8,726)
|
Purchases of strategic investments
|
(201)
|
(50)
|
(553)
|
(300)
|
Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities
|
(36,116)
|
(16,594)
|
(309,269)
|
(51,702)
|
Financing Activities:
|
Proceeds from common stock offering, net of offering costs paid of $365
|
—
|
—
|
342,628
|
—
|
Employee taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock-based awards
|
(2,032)
|
(1,888)
|
(4,767)
|
(5,933)
|
Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock plans
|
8,188
|
5,157
|
18,926
|
16,769
|
Repayments of capital lease obligations
|
(44)
|
(175)
|
(249)
|
(592)
|
Net cash and cash equivalents provided by financing activities
|
6,112
|
3,094
|
356,538
|
10,244
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(1,973)
|
(321)
|
(2,171)
|
(1,319)
|
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(12,308)
|
(2,304)
|
116,180
|
8,963
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
245,602
|
104,051
|
117,114
|
92,784
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$
|
233,294
|
$
|
101,747
|
$
|
233,294
|
$
|
101,747
|
Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and operating margin
(in thousands, except percentages)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
GAAP operating loss
|
$
|
(14,072)
|
$
|
(15,050)
|
$
|
(38,833)
|
$
|
(40,426)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
23,791
|
19,612
|
73,659
|
55,334
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
762
|
494
|
2,362
|
594
|
Acquisition related expenses
|
30
|
802
|
95
|
2,407
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
$
|
10,511
|
$
|
5,858
|
$
|
37,283
|
$
|
17,909
|
GAAP operating margin
|
(8.1)
|
%
|
(11.4)
|
%
|
(7.9)
|
%
|
(11.0)
|
%
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
6.1
|
%
|
4.4
|
%
|
7.6
|
%
|
4.9
|
%
|
Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(14,987)
|
$
|
(18,663)
|
$
|
(43,444)
|
$
|
(52,336)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
23,791
|
19,612
|
73,659
|
55,334
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles assets
|
762
|
494
|
2,362
|
594
|
Acquisition related expenses
|
30
|
802
|
95
|
2,407
|
Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
|
5,509
|
5,141
|
16,184
|
15,103
|
Income tax effects of non-GAAP items
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
15,105
|
$
|
7,386
|
$
|
48,856
|
$
|
21,102
|
Non-GAAP net income per share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.36
|
$
|
0.19
|
$
|
1.17
|
$
|
0.55
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.32
|
$
|
0.17
|
$
|
1.05
|
$
|
0.51
|
Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations
|
Basic
|
42,531
|
38,762
|
41,749
|
38,319
|
Diluted
|
47,869
|
43,101
|
46,622
|
41,314
|
Reconciliation of non-GAAP expense and expense as a percentage of revenue
|
(in thousands, except percentages)
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
COS,
|
COS,
|
R&D
|
S&M
|
G&A
|
COS,
|
COS,
|
R&D
|
S&M
|
G&A
|
GAAP expense
|
$
|
25,671
|
$
|
7,592
|
$
|
39,847
|
$
|
91,283
|
$
|
23,300
|
$
|
17,777
|
$
|
7,988
|
$
|
30,761
|
$
|
71,293
|
$
|
19,057
|
Stock -based compensation
|
(854)
|
(614)
|
(8,019)
|
(8,947)
|
(5,357)
|
(391)
|
(803)
|
(5,990)
|
(7,898)
|
(4,530)
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
(762)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(494)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Acquisition related expenses
|
—
|
—
|
(30)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(802)
|
—
|
—
|
Non-GAAP expense
|
$
|
24,055
|
$
|
6,978
|
$
|
31,798
|
$
|
82,336
|
$
|
17,943
|
$
|
16,892
|
$
|
7,185
|
$
|
23,969
|
$
|
63,395
|
$
|
14,527
|
GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue
|
14.8
|
%
|
4.4
|
%
|
23.0
|
%
|
52.6
|
%
|
13.4
|
%
|
13.5
|
%
|
6.1
|
%
|
23.3
|
%
|
54.1
|
%
|
14.5
|
%
|
Non-GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue
|
13.9
|
%
|
4.0
|
%
|
18.3
|
%
|
47.4
|
%
|
10.3
|
%
|
12.8
|
%
|
5.5
|
%
|
18.2
|
%
|
48.1
|
%
|
11.0
|
%
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
COS,
|
COS,
|
R&D
|
S&M
|
G&A
|
COS,
|
COS,
|
R&D
|
S&M
|
G&A
|
GAAP expense
|
$
|
70,550
|
$
|
23,433
|
$
|
115,480
|
$
|
250,267
|
$
|
67,777
|
$
|
49,976
|
$
|
23,017
|
$
|
85,598
|
$
|
196,484
|
$
|
54,309
|
Stock -based compensation
|
(2,291)
|
(2,298)
|
(25,663)
|
(27,275)
|
(16,132)
|
(985)
|
(2,339)
|
(16,866)
|
(22,327)
|
(12,817)
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
(2,362)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(594)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Acquisition related expenses
|
—
|
—
|
(95)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(2,407)
|
—
|
—
|
Non-GAAP expense
|
$
|
65,897
|
$
|
21,135
|
$
|
89,722
|
$
|
222,992
|
$
|
51,645
|
$
|
48,397
|
$
|
20,678
|
$
|
66,325
|
$
|
174,157
|
$
|
41,492
|
GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue
|
14.4
|
%
|
4.8
|
%
|
23.6
|
%
|
51.2
|
%
|
13.9
|
%
|
13.5
|
%
|
6.2
|
%
|
23.2
|
%
|
53.3
|
%
|
14.7
|
%
|
Non-GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue
|
13.5
|
%
|
4.3
|
%
|
18.4
|
%
|
45.6
|
%
|
10.6
|
%
|
13.1
|
%
|
5.6
|
%
|
18.0
|
%
|
47.2
|
%
|
11.2
|
%
|
Reconciliation of non-GAAP subscription margin
|
(in thousands, except percentages)
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
GAAP subscription margin
|
$
|
141,407
|
$
|
107,701
|
$
|
396,630
|
$
300,670