HubSpot Reports Q3 2019 Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), a leading growth platform, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Financial Highlights:

Revenue

Total revenue was $173.6 million , up 32% compared to Q3'18.

, up 32% compared to Q3'18. Subscription revenue was $167.1 million , up 33% compared to Q3'18.

, up 33% compared to Q3'18. Professional services and other revenue was $6.5 million , up 3% compared to Q3'18.

Operating Income (Loss)

GAAP operating margin was (8.1%), compared to (11.4%) in Q3'18.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 6.1%, an improvement of approximately 1.7 percentage points from 4.4% in Q3'18.

GAAP operating loss was ($14.1) million , compared to ($15.1) million in Q3'18.

, compared to in Q3'18. Non-GAAP operating income was $10.5 million , compared to $5.9 million in Q3'18.

Net Income (Loss)

GAAP net loss was ($15.0) million , or ($0.35) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($18.7) million , or ($0.48) per basic and diluted share in Q3'18.

, or per basic and diluted share, compared to , or per basic and diluted share in Q3'18. Non-GAAP net income was $15.1 million , or $0.36 per basic and $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $7.4 million , or $0.19 per basic and $0.17 per diluted share in Q3'18.

, or per basic and per diluted share, compared to , or per basic and per diluted share in Q3'18. Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for GAAP net loss per share was 42.5 million, compared to 38.8 million basic and diluted shares in Q3'18.

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for non-GAAP net income per share was 42.5 million and 47.9 million respectively, compared to 38.8 million and 43.1 million, respectively in Q3'18.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The company's cash, cash equivalents and investments balance was $1,008 million as of September 30, 2019 .

as of . During the third quarter, the company generated $6.7 million of free cash flow compared to $3.2 million during Q3'18.

Additional Recent Business Highlights

Grew total customers to 68,803 at September 30, 2019 up 31% from September 30, 2018 .

up 31% from . Total average subscription revenue per customer was $9,992 during the third quarter of 2019 up 0.3% compared to Q3'18.

"In the last year we've really expanded from an all-in-one suite to an all-on-one platform," said Brian Halligan, co-founder and CEO. "Our ecosystem is strong and getting stronger, which is one of the reasons we're really happy to have announced our acquisition of PieSync this week. PieSync helps ensure that as our ecosystem expands, our customers can keep their data whole across the tools they use."

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of November 5, 2019, HubSpot is issuing guidance for the fourth quarter of 2019 and full year 2019 as indicated below.

Fourth Quarter 2019:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $180.3 million to $181.3 million .

to . Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $17.1 million to $18.1 million .

to . Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $0.40 to $0.42 . This assumes approximately 47.0 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Full Year 2019:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $669.0 million to $670.0 million .

to . Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $54.5 million to $55.5 million .

to . Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $1.44 to $1.46 . This assumes approximately 47.0 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investors section of our website at ir.hubspot.com.

The company has used, and intends to continue to use, the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About HubSpot

HubSpot is a leading growth platform. Over 68,800 total customers in over 100 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management's expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the fourth fiscal quarter and full year 2019; statements regarding our positioning for future growth; and statements regarding the anticipated benefits from our recent acquisition of PieSync. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, our history of losses, our ability to retain existing customers and add new customers, the continued growth of the market for an inbound platform; our ability to differentiate our platform from competing products and technologies; our ability to manage our growth effectively to maintain our high level of service; our ability to maintain and expand relationships with our marketing agency partners; our ability to successfully acquire and integrate companies and assets; our ability to successfully recruit and retain highly-qualified personnel; the price volatility of our common stock, and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 6, 2019 and our other SEC filings, including our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)





September 30,



December 31,





2019



2018

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 225,770



$ 111,489

Short-term investments



722,767





480,761

Accounts receivable



77,551





77,100

Deferred commission expense



29,080





23,664

Restricted cash



6,019





5,175

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



20,052





14,229

Total current assets



1,081,239





712,418

Long-term investments



59,783





11,450

Property and equipment, net



63,959





52,468

Capitalized software development costs, net



15,095





12,746

Right-of-use assets



215,797





—

Deferred commission expense, net of current portion



17,608





18,114

Other assets



7,894





6,888

Intangible assets, net



2,556





4,919

Goodwill



14,950





14,950

Total assets

$ 1,478,881



$ 833,953

Liabilities and stockholders' equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 14,882



$ 7,810

Accrued compensation costs



23,913





23,589

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



25,706





22,305

Lease liabilities



15,646





—

Deferred revenue



200,771





183,305

Total current liabilities



280,918





237,009

Lease liabilities, net of current portion



225,628





—

Deferred rent, net of current portion



—





26,445

Deferred revenue, net of current portion



2,835





2,179

Other long-term liabilities



6,182





4,897

Convertible senior notes



334,966





318,782

Total liabilities



850,529





589,312

Stockholders' equity:















Common stock



43





40

Additional paid-in capital



1,017,046





589,708

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(909)





(723)

Accumulated deficit



(387,828)





(344,384)

Total stockholders' equity



628,352





244,641

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,478,881



$ 833,953



Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data)



For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:





















Subscription $ 167,078

$ 125,478

$ 467,180

$ 350,646 Professional services and other

6,543



6,348



21,494



18,312 Total revenue

173,621



131,826



488,674



368,958 Cost of revenues:





















Subscription

25,671



17,777



70,550



49,976 Professional services and other

7,592



7,988



23,433



23,017 Total cost of revenues

33,263



25,765



93,983



72,993 Gross profit

140,358



106,061



394,691



295,965 Operating expenses:





















Research and development

39,847



30,761



115,480



85,598 Sales and marketing

91,283



71,293



250,267



196,484 General and administrative

23,300



19,057



67,777



54,309 Total operating expenses

154,430



121,111



433,524



336,391 Loss from operations

(14,072)



(15,050)



(38,833)



(40,426) Other expense:





















Interest income

5,185



2,416



14,783



6,332 Interest expense

(5,760)



(5,393)



(16,946)



(15,893) Other expense

(89)



(277)



(773)



(1,087) Total other expense

(664)



(3,254)



(2,936)



(10,648) Loss before income tax expense

(14,736)



(18,304)



(41,769)



(51,074) Income tax expense

(251)



(359)



(1,675)



(1,262) Net loss $ (14,987)

$ (18,663)

$ (43,444)

$ (52,336) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.35)

$ (0.48)

$ (1.04)

$ (1.37) Weighted average common shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share:

42,531



38,762



41,749



38,319

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating Activities:





















Net loss $ (14,987)

$ (18,663)

$ (43,444)

$ (52,336) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities





















Depreciation and amortization

7,213



6,000



21,248



16,539 Stock-based compensation

23,790



19,613



73,659



55,334 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

184



(4)



49



43 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

5,509



5,141



16,184



15,103 Accretion of bond discount

(4,068)



(1,876)



(10,889)



(4,517) Noncash rent expense

—



367



—



1,972 Unrealized currency translation

(175)



79



(193)



215 Changes in assets and liabilities

-

















Accounts receivable

(5,253)



(9,911)



(1,346)



(3,266) Prepaid expenses and other assets

113



5,535



(6,217)



823 Deferred commission expense

(12)



(5,798)



(5,551)



(15,887) Right-of-use assets

5,048



—



14,310



— Accounts payable

1,203



3,508



6,195



4,262 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(2,333)



(1,876)



955



3,755 Lease liabilities

(4,626)



—



(14,788)



— Deferred rent

—



81



—



3,987 Deferred revenue

8,063



9,321



20,910



25,713 Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

19,669



11,517



71,082



51,740 Investing Activities:





















Purchases of investments

(370,192)



(158,546)



(967,994)



(524,838) Maturities and sales of investments

347,229



150,300



689,614



498,850 Purchases of property and equipment

(9,141)



(5,378)



(21,197)



(16,688) Capitalization of software development costs

(3,811)



(2,920)



(9,139)



(8,726) Purchases of strategic investments

(201)



(50)



(553)



(300) Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities

(36,116)



(16,594)



(309,269)



(51,702) Financing Activities:





















Proceeds from common stock offering, net of offering costs paid of $365

—



—



342,628



— Employee taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock-based awards

(2,032)



(1,888)



(4,767)



(5,933) Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock plans

8,188



5,157



18,926



16,769 Repayments of capital lease obligations

(44)



(175)



(249)



(592) Net cash and cash equivalents provided by financing activities

6,112



3,094



356,538



10,244 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,973)



(321)



(2,171)



(1,319) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(12,308)



(2,304)



116,180



8,963 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

245,602



104,051



117,114



92,784 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 233,294

$ 101,747

$ 233,294

$ 101,747

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and operating margin (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2019

2018



2019

2018

GAAP operating loss $ (14,072)

$ (15,050)



$ (38,833)

$ (40,426)

Stock-based compensation

23,791



19,612





73,659



55,334

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

762



494





2,362



594

Acquisition related expenses

30



802





95



2,407

Non-GAAP operating income $ 10,511

$ 5,858



$ 37,283

$ 17,909





























GAAP operating margin

(8.1) %

(11.4) %



(7.9) %

(11.0) % Non-GAAP operating margin

6.1 %

4.4 %



7.6 %

4.9 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 GAAP net loss $ (14,987)

$ (18,663)

$ (43,444)

$ (52,336) Stock-based compensation

23,791



19,612



73,659



55,334 Amortization of acquired intangibles assets

762



494



2,362



594 Acquisition related expenses

30



802



95



2,407 Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

5,509



5,141



16,184



15,103 Income tax effects of non-GAAP items

—



—



—



— Non-GAAP net income $ 15,105

$ 7,386

$ 48,856

$ 21,102























Non-GAAP net income per share:





















Basic $ 0.36

$ 0.19

$ 1.17

$ 0.55 Diluted $ 0.32

$ 0.17

$ 1.05

$ 0.51 Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations





















Basic

42,531



38,762



41,749



38,319 Diluted

47,869



43,101



46,622



41,314

Reconciliation of non-GAAP expense and expense as a percentage of revenue



















(in thousands, except percentages)



























Three Months Ended September 30,



2019



2018



COS,

Subscription

COS,

Prof.

services

& other

R&D

S&M

G&A



COS,

Subscription

COS,

Prof.

services

& other

R&D

S&M

G&A

GAAP expense $ 25,671

$ 7,592

$ 39,847

$ 91,283

$ 23,300



$ 17,777

$ 7,988

$ 30,761

$ 71,293

$ 19,057

Stock -based compensation

(854)



(614)



(8,019)



(8,947)



(5,357)





(391)



(803)



(5,990)



(7,898)



(4,530)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(762)



—



—



—



—





(494)



—



—



—



—

Acquisition related expenses

—



—



(30)



—



—





—



—



(802)



—



—

Non-GAAP expense $ 24,055

$ 6,978

$ 31,798

$ 82,336

$ 17,943



$ 16,892

$ 7,185

$ 23,969

$ 63,395

$ 14,527

































































GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue

14.8 %

4.4 %

23.0 %

52.6 %

13.4 %



13.5 %

6.1 %

23.3 %

54.1 %

14.5 % Non-GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue

13.9 %

4.0 %

18.3 %

47.4 %

10.3 %



12.8 %

5.5 %

18.2 %

48.1 %

11.0 %

































































































































































































Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019



2018



COS,

Subscription

COS,

Prof.

services

& other

R&D

S&M

G&A



COS,

Subscription

COS,

Prof.

services

& other

R&D

S&M

G&A

GAAP expense $ 70,550

$ 23,433

$ 115,480

$ 250,267

$ 67,777



$ 49,976

$ 23,017

$ 85,598

$ 196,484

$ 54,309

Stock -based compensation

(2,291)



(2,298)



(25,663)



(27,275)



(16,132)





(985)



(2,339)



(16,866)



(22,327)



(12,817)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(2,362)



—



—



—



—





(594)



—



—



—



—

Acquisition related expenses

—



—



(95)



—



—





—



—



(2,407)



—



—

Non-GAAP expense $ 65,897

$ 21,135

$ 89,722

$ 222,992

$ 51,645



$ 48,397

$ 20,678

$ 66,325

$ 174,157

$ 41,492

































































GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue

14.4 %

4.8 %

23.6 %

51.2 %

13.9 %



13.5 %

6.2 %

23.2 %

53.3 %

14.7 % Non-GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue

13.5 %

4.3 %

18.4 %

45.6 %

10.6 %



13.1 %

5.6 %

18.0 %

47.2 %

11.2 %