HubSpot Reports Q3 2019 Results

HubSpot

Nov 05, 2019, 16:10 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), a leading growth platform, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Financial Highlights:

Revenue

  • Total revenue was $173.6 million, up 32% compared to Q3'18.
  • Subscription revenue was $167.1 million, up 33% compared to Q3'18.
  • Professional services and other revenue was $6.5 million, up 3% compared to Q3'18.

Operating Income (Loss)

  • GAAP operating margin was (8.1%), compared to (11.4%) in Q3'18.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin was 6.1%, an improvement of approximately 1.7 percentage points from 4.4% in Q3'18.
  • GAAP operating loss was ($14.1) million, compared to ($15.1) million in Q3'18.
  • Non-GAAP operating income was $10.5 million, compared to $5.9 million in Q3'18.

Net Income (Loss)

  • GAAP net loss was ($15.0) million, or ($0.35) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($18.7) million, or ($0.48) per basic and diluted share in Q3'18.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $15.1 million, or $0.36 per basic and $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $7.4 million, or $0.19 per basic and $0.17 per diluted share in Q3'18.
  • Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for GAAP net loss per share was 42.5 million, compared to 38.8 million basic and diluted shares in Q3'18.
  • Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for non-GAAP net income per share was 42.5 million and 47.9 million respectively, compared to 38.8 million and 43.1 million, respectively in Q3'18.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

  • The company's cash, cash equivalents and investments balance was $1,008 million as of September 30, 2019.
  • During the third quarter, the company generated $6.7 million of free cash flow compared to $3.2 million during Q3'18.

Additional Recent Business Highlights

  • Grew total customers to 68,803 at September 30, 2019 up 31% from September 30, 2018.
  • Total average subscription revenue per customer was $9,992 during the third quarter of 2019 up 0.3% compared to Q3'18.

"In the last year we've really expanded from an all-in-one suite to an all-on-one platform," said Brian Halligan, co-founder and CEO. "Our ecosystem is strong and getting stronger, which is one of the reasons we're really happy to have announced our acquisition of PieSync this week. PieSync helps ensure that as our ecosystem expands, our customers can keep their data whole across the tools they use."

Business Outlook
Based on information available as of November 5, 2019, HubSpot is issuing guidance for the fourth quarter of 2019 and full year 2019 as indicated below.

Fourth Quarter 2019:

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $180.3 million to $181.3 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $17.1 million to $18.1 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $0.40 to $0.42. This assumes approximately 47.0 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Full Year 2019:

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $669.0 million to $670.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $54.5 million to $55.5 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $1.44 to $1.46. This assumes approximately 47.0 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investors section of our website at ir.hubspot.com

Conference Call Information
HubSpot will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company's third quarter financial results and its business outlook. To access this call, dial (833) 241-7257 (domestic) or (647) 689-4221 (international). The conference ID is 8576778. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on HubSpot's Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international). The replay passcode is 8576778. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on HubSpot's Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com

The company has used, and intends to continue to use, the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About HubSpot
HubSpot is a leading growth platform. Over 68,800 total customers in over 100 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management's expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the fourth fiscal quarter and full year 2019; statements regarding our positioning for future growth; and statements regarding the anticipated benefits from our recent acquisition of PieSync. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" or words of similar meaning.  These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made.  Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved.  Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, our history of losses, our ability to retain existing customers and add new customers, the continued growth of the market for an inbound platform; our ability to differentiate our platform from competing products and technologies; our ability to manage our growth effectively to maintain our high level of service; our ability to maintain and expand relationships with our marketing agency partners; our ability to successfully acquire and integrate companies and assets; our ability to successfully recruit and retain highly-qualified personnel; the price volatility of our common stock, and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 6, 2019 and our other SEC filings, including our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.  We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)



September 30,

December 31,


2019

2018

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

225,770

$

111,489

Short-term investments

722,767


480,761

Accounts receivable

77,551


77,100

Deferred commission expense

29,080


23,664

Restricted cash

6,019


5,175

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

20,052


14,229

Total current assets

1,081,239


712,418

Long-term investments

59,783


11,450

Property and equipment, net

63,959


52,468

Capitalized software development costs, net

15,095


12,746

Right-of-use assets

215,797



Deferred commission expense, net of current portion

17,608


18,114

Other assets

7,894


6,888

Intangible assets, net

2,556


4,919

Goodwill

14,950


14,950

Total assets

$

1,478,881

$

833,953

Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$

14,882

$

7,810

Accrued compensation costs

23,913


23,589

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

25,706


22,305

Lease liabilities

15,646



Deferred revenue

200,771


183,305

Total current liabilities

280,918


237,009

Lease liabilities, net of current portion

225,628



Deferred rent, net of current portion




26,445

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

2,835


2,179

Other long-term liabilities

6,182


4,897

Convertible senior notes

334,966


318,782

Total liabilities

850,529


589,312

Stockholders' equity:







Common stock

43


40

Additional paid-in capital

1,017,046


589,708

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(909)


(723)

Accumulated deficit

(387,828)


(344,384)

Total stockholders' equity

628,352


244,641

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,478,881

$

833,953

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)


For the Three Months Ended
September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenues:










Subscription

$

167,078

$

125,478

$

467,180

$

350,646

Professional services and other

6,543

6,348

21,494

18,312

Total revenue

173,621

131,826

488,674

368,958

Cost of revenues:










Subscription

25,671

17,777

70,550

49,976

Professional services and other

7,592

7,988

23,433

23,017

Total cost of revenues

33,263

25,765

93,983

72,993

Gross profit

140,358

106,061

394,691

295,965

Operating expenses:










Research and development

39,847

30,761

115,480

85,598

Sales and marketing

91,283

71,293

250,267

196,484

General and administrative

23,300

19,057

67,777

54,309

Total operating expenses

154,430

121,111

433,524

336,391

Loss from operations

(14,072)

(15,050)

(38,833)

(40,426)

Other expense:










Interest income

5,185

2,416

14,783

6,332

Interest expense

(5,760)

(5,393)

(16,946)

(15,893)

Other expense

(89)

(277)

(773)

(1,087)

Total other expense

(664)

(3,254)

(2,936)

(10,648)

Loss before income tax expense

(14,736)

(18,304)

(41,769)

(51,074)

Income tax expense

(251)

(359)

(1,675)

(1,262)

Net loss

$

(14,987)

$

(18,663)

$

(43,444)

$

(52,336)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.35)

$

(0.48)

$

(1.04)

$

(1.37)

Weighted average common shares used in computing basic

   and diluted net loss per share:

42,531

38,762

41,749

38,319

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)


For the Three Months Ended
September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Operating Activities:










Net loss

$

(14,987)

$

(18,663)

$

(43,444)

$

(52,336)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities










Depreciation and amortization

7,213

6,000

21,248

16,539

Stock-based compensation

23,790

19,613

73,659

55,334

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

184

(4)

49

43

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

5,509

5,141

16,184

15,103

Accretion of bond discount

(4,068)

(1,876)

(10,889)

(4,517)

Noncash rent expense



367



1,972

Unrealized currency translation

(175)

79

(193)

215

Changes in assets and liabilities

-








Accounts receivable

(5,253)

(9,911)

(1,346)

(3,266)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

113

5,535

(6,217)

823

Deferred commission expense

(12)

(5,798)

(5,551)

(15,887)

Right-of-use assets

5,048



14,310

Accounts payable

1,203

3,508

6,195

4,262

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(2,333)

(1,876)

955

3,755

Lease liabilities

(4,626)



(14,788)

Deferred rent



81



3,987

Deferred revenue

8,063

9,321

20,910

25,713

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

19,669

11,517

71,082

51,740

Investing Activities:










Purchases of investments

(370,192)

(158,546)

(967,994)

(524,838)

Maturities and sales of investments

347,229

150,300

689,614

498,850

Purchases of property and equipment

(9,141)

(5,378)

(21,197)

(16,688)

Capitalization of software development costs

(3,811)

(2,920)

(9,139)

(8,726)

Purchases of strategic investments

(201)

(50)

(553)

(300)

Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities

(36,116)

(16,594)

(309,269)

(51,702)

Financing Activities:










Proceeds from common stock offering, net of offering costs paid of $365





342,628

Employee taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock-based awards

(2,032)

(1,888)

(4,767)

(5,933)

Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock plans

8,188

5,157

18,926

16,769

Repayments of capital lease obligations

(44)

(175)

(249)

(592)

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by financing activities

6,112

3,094

356,538

10,244

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,973)

(321)

(2,171)

(1,319)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(12,308)

(2,304)

116,180

8,963

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

245,602

104,051

117,114

92,784

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

233,294

$

101,747

$

233,294

$

101,747

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and operating margin

(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

GAAP operating loss

$

(14,072)

$

(15,050)

$

(38,833)

$

(40,426)

Stock-based compensation

23,791

19,612


73,659

55,334

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

762

494


2,362

594

Acquisition related expenses

30

802


95

2,407

Non-GAAP operating income

$

10,511

$

5,858

$

37,283

$

17,909














GAAP operating margin

(8.1)

%

(11.4)

%

(7.9)

%

(11.0)

%

Non-GAAP operating margin

6.1

%

4.4

%

7.6

%

4.9

%

Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

GAAP net loss

$

(14,987)

$

(18,663)

$

(43,444)

$

(52,336)

Stock-based compensation

23,791

19,612

73,659

55,334

Amortization of acquired intangibles assets

762

494

2,362

594

Acquisition related expenses

30

802

95

2,407

Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

5,509

5,141

16,184

15,103

Income tax effects of non-GAAP items







Non-GAAP net income

$

15,105

$

7,386

$

48,856

$

21,102












Non-GAAP net income per share:










Basic

$

0.36

$

0.19

$

1.17

$

0.55

Diluted

$

0.32

$

0.17

$

1.05

$

0.51

Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations










Basic

42,531

38,762

41,749

38,319

Diluted

47,869

43,101

46,622

41,314

Reconciliation of non-GAAP expense and expense as a percentage of revenue









(in thousands, except percentages)













Three Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

COS,
Subscription

COS,
Prof.
services
& other

R&D

S&M

G&A

COS,
Subscription

COS,
Prof.
services
& other

R&D

S&M

G&A

GAAP expense

$

25,671

$

7,592

$

39,847

$

91,283

$

23,300

$

17,777

$

7,988

$

30,761

$

71,293

$

19,057

Stock -based compensation

(854)

(614)

(8,019)

(8,947)

(5,357)


(391)

(803)

(5,990)

(7,898)

(4,530)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(762)










(494)








Acquisition related expenses





(30)










(802)




Non-GAAP expense

$

24,055

$

6,978

$

31,798

$

82,336

$

17,943

$

16,892

$

7,185

$

23,969

$

63,395

$

14,527
































GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue

14.8

%

4.4

%

23.0

%

52.6

%

13.4

%

13.5

%

6.1

%

23.3

%

54.1

%

14.5

%

Non-GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue

13.9

%

4.0

%

18.3

%

47.4

%

10.3

%

12.8

%

5.5

%

18.2

%

48.1

%

11.0

%

































































































Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

COS,
Subscription

COS,
Prof.
services
& other

R&D

S&M

G&A

COS,
Subscription

COS,
Prof.
services
& other

R&D

S&M

G&A

GAAP expense

$

70,550

$

23,433

$

115,480

$

250,267

$

67,777

$

49,976

$

23,017

$

85,598

$

196,484

$

54,309

Stock -based compensation

(2,291)

(2,298)

(25,663)

(27,275)

(16,132)


(985)

(2,339)

(16,866)

(22,327)

(12,817)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(2,362)










(594)








Acquisition related expenses





(95)










(2,407)




Non-GAAP expense

$

65,897

$

21,135

$

89,722

$

222,992

$

51,645

$

48,397

$

20,678

$

66,325

$

174,157

$

41,492
































GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue

14.4

%

4.8

%

23.6

%

51.2

%

13.9

%

13.5

%

6.2

%

23.2

%

53.3

%

14.7

%

Non-GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue

13.5

%

4.3

%

18.4

%

45.6

%

10.6

%

13.1

%

5.6

%

18.0

%

47.2

%

11.2

%

Reconciliation of non-GAAP subscription margin












(in thousands, except percentages)















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018

GAAP subscription margin

$

141,407

$

107,701

$

396,630

$

300,670