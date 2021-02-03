HubSpot Signs Agreement to Acquire The Hustle, Adding Content to Help Scaling Companies Grow Better

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot , the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced today it has signed an agreement to acquire The Hustle, a media company that produces a newsletter, podcast, and premium research content. The move will give HubSpot more ways to offer its community of scaling companies valuable content across a broader range of topics and a more diverse set of media.

"For many customers, their first introduction to HubSpot is through our educational blog, Academy, and YouTube content, not our software. More recently, our customers have started to seek out news and trends-based content across new forms of media like podcasts, newsletters, and research," said Kieran Flanagan, SVP of marketing at HubSpot. "By acquiring The Hustle, we'll be able to better meet the needs of these scaling companies by delivering educational, business, and tech trend content in their preferred formats. Sam and his team have a proven ability to create content that entrepreneurs, startups, and scaling companies are deeply passionate about, and I'm excited to bring them on board to take that work to the next level."

HubSpot has built a large community around its educational content, with seven million people each month reading the company's blogs and hundreds of thousands viewing HubSpot videos on YouTube. HubSpot's Academy is another source of education for its community. More than 100,000 people take lessons every month, and over 300,000 people have received a HubSpot certification. By acquiring the Hustle, HubSpot will be able to better serve the needs of their customers and community by giving them the content they want on the medium they love.

"I started The Hustle with the mission to help give business builders the information they needed to put their dent into the world and change how media companies operate. By joining the HubSpot team, we'll take that mission to the next level to build the best business content networks in the world," said Sam Parr, founder of The Hustle. "I know the HubSpot team shares our commitment to creating high quality content to help companies scale, and I can't wait to get started."

The Hustle's daily email was started in 2016 and keeps its more than 1.5 million readers informed with topical stories and perspectives, distilling complex business stories into entertaining news items. The Hustle's subscription platform, Trends, and podcast, My First Million, give entrepreneurs insights, data, and best practices to help scale their companies.

