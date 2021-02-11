HubSpot Surpasses 100,000 Customers and $1 Billion in Annual Recurring Revenue, Celebrates the Companies Using its CRM Platform to Scale

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot , the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced today that it has surpassed 100,000 paying customers and has reached $1 billion in annual recurring revenue, marking two important milestones in the company's nearly 15-year history.

HubSpot was founded on the idea that the way people shop and buy had changed, and that companies needed to adapt to that change by creating valuable content and experiences that lead to long-term relationships with customers. While HubSpot began with the inbound methodology and a marketing automation app, it has now expanded to a powerful CRM platform that helps companies align their marketing, sales, and service teams to create delightful customer experiences. The platform is supported by more than 600 integrations, a thriving solutions partner network, and hundreds of Academy courses that are all based on HubSpot's belief that companies that align their success with that of their customers grow better.

"My co-founder Dharmesh has a saying, 'success is making those who believed in you look brilliant.' These milestones are a massive testament to each and every customer who has believed in us over the past 15 years; we owe our success to you," said Brian Halligan, co-founder and CEO of HubSpot. "As I reflect on the past year, I'm deeply humbled that so many companies have chosen HubSpot to help them innovate and adapt during this time of unprecedented uncertainty and change. Our customers are building the next normal, and I'm excited to continue to work alongside them to create a better future."

This announcement follows a year of significant growth for HubSpot as the company has expanded its offerings to meet the needs of scaling companies. Notable announcements from 2020 include:

The relaunch of the company's Marketing Hub Enterprise and Sales Hub Enterprise offerings, marking the most significant expansions of HubSpot's enterprise-tier products to date.

and offerings, marking the most significant expansions of HubSpot's enterprise-tier products to date. The introduction of marketing contacts , a new pricing model that allows customers to only pay for the contacts they want to market to via email or ads.

, a new pricing model that allows customers to only pay for the contacts they want to market to via email or ads. The launch of CMS Hub , a standalone content management system that represents the company's fourth product hub.

To celebrate this milestone, HubSpot is also recognizing customers who used the company's platform to scale in 2020. Despite the uncertainty and financial hardship that many companies experienced, HubSpot customers saw a 40% increase in website visits in 2020, and average monthly deal creation per portal grew approximately 10% compared to the beginning of the year. From mental health and finance to business collaboration and entertainment, these companies have continued to innovate and to help their own customers adapt to the next normal.

"When the pandemic hit at the beginning of 2020, we shifted our focus towards creating valuable content for our customers to help them navigate tremendous uncertainty and new modes of work, talent sourcing, and hiring," said Doug Ellinger, CMO at Workable. "HubSpot's platform made it easy to create and share resources with the companies and individuals that needed them the most. We know we'll be able to continue to rely on HubSpot as we enter our next phase of growth."

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, more than 100,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers.

Named Glassdoor's #4 Best Place to Work in 2021, HubSpot has been recognized for its award-winning culture by Great Place to Work, Comparably, Fortune, Entrepreneur, Inc., and more. HubSpot was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company's thousands of employees work across the globe in HubSpot offices and remotely.

