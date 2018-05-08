HubSpot to Open New Latin America Headquarters in Bogotá, Colombia

"We've seen an amazing appetite for the inbound movement across Latin America, and expect that demand to continue to grow in the future," said JD Sherman, president and COO of HubSpot. "By opening this office in Bogotá, we will be able to better serve the region and educate even more growing companies on the power of inbound."

"We are extremely pleased with the announcement made today by HubSpot," said María Lorena Gutiérrez, Colombian Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism. "In recent years, Colombia has become a business services and IT hub for companies around the world, due to our strategic geographic location, quality of our workforce, favorable business environment and access to a diversified and growing market. We have no doubt that Colombia will become a significant factor in HubSpot's success in the region."

HubSpot's Bogotá office will initially be staffed with a sales team dedicated to growing relationships with customers and agency partners across Latin America and will work closely with the existing Latin America team based in the company's Cambridge, MA headquarters.

"In a world where the majority of buyers consult online before making any purchase, having an internet presence is an obligation for any company that wants to grow. But having a presence does not just mean having a website or social networks, having a presence means having an entire ecosystem that works for you and your commercial team 24 hours a day, 365 days a year," said Enrique Fernández, Managing Director at Increnta Colombia. "That is precisely what we have achieved thanks to HubSpot and its growth stack software platform."

According to HubSpot's recent State of Inbound report, 66% of inbound marketers believe their organization's marketing strategy is effective. HubSpot is on a mission to make the world more inbound, and offers the following programs in Latin America to help organizations grow better:

"The announcement that a company like HubSpot is opening their offices in Bogotá demonstrates how human talent and the competitive costs of our city are attracting multinational companies that find this a perfect city to run their Latin American operations," said Juan Gabriel Pérez, executive director of Invest in Bogotá. "Bogotá has 81% of the operations in the country, making it a major tech and IT hub in Colombia."

To learn more about HubSpot's culture and see open positions in Latin America, please visit https://www.hubspot.com/jobs/locations/bogota.

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading CRM, marketing, sales, and customer experience platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 41,500 total customers in more than 90 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, the soon to be released Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to manage the customer experience from awareness to advocacy.

HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland (EMEA HQ); Singapore (APAC HQ); Bogotá, Colombia (LatAm HQ); Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; and Portsmouth, NH.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our anticipated expansion plans into Latin America and growth expectations. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, our history of losses, our ability to retain existing customers and add new customers, the continued growth of the market for an inbound platform; our ability to differentiate our platform from competing products and technologies; our ability to manage our growth effectively to maintain our high level of service; our ability to maintain and expand relationships with our marketing agency and sales partners; our ability to successfully acquire and integrate companies and assets; our ability to successfully recruit and retain highly-qualified personnel; the price volatility of our common stock, and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 13, 2018 and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hubspot-to-open-new-latin-america-headquarters-in-bogota-colombia-300643904.html

SOURCE HubSpot

Related Links

http://www.hubspot.com

