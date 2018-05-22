HubSpot Unveils New Slack Integration and Plans for a Deeper Product Connection

Sales is all about building relationships, but it can be difficult to form those relationships when a rep has to spend precious time completing menial tasks. In fact, a recent report from HubSpot Research found that reps spend up to a quarter of their day on tasks like writing emails and data entry. Software should exist to help minimize that time spent, not create extra steps. HubSpot's Slack integration aims to do just that.

Slack has grown rapidly and become an indispensable tools for salespeople, even at small businesses. What was once a world ruled by email is now a working environment that demands quick responses, similar to how people text with friends and family. Slack brings that real time communication style to busy salespeople who spend all day in Slack or the HubSpot CRM.

"At HubSpot, we strive to put ease of use first when building new products. Sometimes, tools that were built to promote productivity can actually end up taking up more time as you add more and more to your stack," said Brad Coffey, Chief Strategy Officer at HubSpot. "With this new integration, we're combatting the frankenstack and ensuring that reps are able to reap the full benefits of both Slack and HubSpot."

HubSpot built the Slack integration for busy sales professionals that use both Slack and HubSpot to increase productivity, who lose precious time switching between tools to log tasks or look up contact information in HubSpot. With this integration, a sales rep can create a task and associate it with a contact, company, or deal in HubSpot -- directly within Slack.

This integration is only the first step in what will be a strong relationship between HubSpot and Slack. GrowthBot, a personal assistant for marketing and sales, helps growth professionals become more efficient by sharing information and common marketing and sales tasks via text interfaces, including Slack. Coming this June, Slack will be involved with HubSpot's launch of Conversations -- a universal inbox that helps teams connect with prospects and customers at scale.

HubSpot's Slack integration is now available to all HubSpot users and can be found within the HubSpot Integrations Directory.

To learn more about this integration and how it can increase sales team productivity, please visit http://www.hubspot.com/integrations/slack.

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading CRM, marketing, sales, and customer service platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 44,500 total customers in more than 100 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to manage the customer experience from awareness to advocacy.

HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland (EMEA HQ); Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; and Portsmouth, NH.

