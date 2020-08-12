HubSpot's App Accelerator Program Graduates New "Ultimate Data Export" App

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bayard Bradford announced the launch of a new HubSpot app, Ultimate Data Export for HubSpot, in the HubSpot App Marketplace . Bayard Bradford developed the Ultimate Data Export app as a result of participating in HubSpot's new App Accelerator program.

Ultimate Data Export for HubSpot

"We invited the experienced team at Bayard Bradford into HubSpot's App Accelerator program," said Caitlin Siegrist, HubSpot App Partner Manager, "because hundreds of HubSpot users have installed their connector apps for Tableau, Microsoft Power BI, Excel and other business software." HubSpot's App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. App Partners comply with a set of requirements . HubSpot App Partners are independent software vendors who have built an integration with HubSpot and been accepted to the App Marketplace.

According to John Elmer, Bayard Bradford's CEO, "Like our other HubSpot apps, Ultimate Data Export uses our purpose-built integration platform for HubSpot, Datawarehouse.io. We've decided to make Ultimate Data Export for HubSpot free to use until September 15, 2020."

About Bayard Bradford

Bayard Bradford helps businesses accelerate sales and work productively on the HubSpot Growth Suite. Located in the Energy Corridor in Houston, Texas, Bayard Bradford is a HubSpot Diamond Solutions Partner and a Certified HubSpot App Marketplace Partner. For more information see https://www.bayardbradford.com or https://datawarehouse.io .

