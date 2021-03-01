HubSpot's CEO Brian Halligan Injured in Accident; Expected to Make a Full and Complete Recovery

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot , the #1 customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced today that its CEO, Brian Halligan, was recently injured in a snowmobile accident and that he will take some time away from HubSpot to recover from his injuries. Halligan is expected to make a full and complete recovery.

While Halligan focuses on healing, HubSpot's Chief Customer Officer, Yamini Rangan, will assume day-to-day operating responsibilities for the organization. HubSpot Board Member and Lead Director Lorrie Norrington said, "We are so happy to hear that Brian is taking time to heal, and while we look forward to welcoming him back, the HubSpot management team is strong, united, and well-positioned to help the organization grow and thrive in Brian's absence."

Brian Halligan echoed Lorrie's sentiment, noting, "I have some broken bones, and I want to make sure I focus on healing so I can return to HubSpot stronger than ever. I have full confidence in Yamini, Dharmesh, and the management team to continue helping our employees, customers, and partners while I'm out, and am grateful to them for their support and for space to focus on my recovery."

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, more than 100,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers.

Named Glassdoor's #4 Best Place to Work in 2021, HubSpot has been recognized for its award-winning culture by Great Place to Work, Comparably, Fortune, Entrepreneur, Inc., and more. HubSpot was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company's thousands of employees work across the globe in HubSpot offices and remotely.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our CEO's recovery and expectations of future operational performance. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks associated with the impact of our CEO's time away to recover on our business; the price volatility of our common stock; and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE HubSpot

Related Links

http://hubspot.com

