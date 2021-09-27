HubSpot's Inaugural Sustainability Report Highlights Environmental, Social and Governance Progress Towards Building a More Sustainable Future

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot , the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today announced the release of our 2021 Sustainability Report , highlighting our efforts, milestones, and aspirations within the pillars of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG).

Earlier this year, our internal ESG Committee conducted a materiality assessment to identify the key focus areas within ESG important to our business, stakeholders, and growth. Where we believe HubSpot can have the most meaningful impact is within diversity, inclusion, and belonging; privacy and data protection; and energy and emissions. The report reflects the work we've made in these areas since HubSpot was founded.

Of the report launch, Whitney Sorenson, Chief Technology Officer and Executive Sponsor of HubSpot's ESG Committee said, "At HubSpot, we want to build a company future generations will be proud of. That's why it's more important than ever that we're investing in our employees, customers, communities, and environment long-term. Our 2021 Sustainability Report shares transparency into our progress on that journey to date and what's to come. We're proud of our sustainability work, but we also recognize that we're just getting started. Organizations have a responsibility to leave the world better than they found it, and we're committed to making a lasting impact."

Highlights from our 2021 Sustainability Report include:

Building an Inclusive and Diverse Culture:

Increased BIPOC employee representation in the United States 15.4% since 2017

15.4% since 2017 Developed a required Anti-Racism training as part of our company-wide Black Lives Matter action plan, which has been completed by over 4,500 HubSpotters

Created an initiative based on employee feedback called HubSpot Unplugged to address burnout, mental health and well-being

Empowering Vibrant Communities:

Committed $20M to social impact investing through LISC (Local Initiatives Support Corporation)

to social impact investing through LISC (Local Initiatives Support Corporation) Supported our nine global charity partners through our global HubSpot Helps program, which includes employee volunteerism, financial and in-kind donations, and events

Launched the HubSpot for Nonprofits Program, allowing eligible organizations to receive an ongoing 40% discount on our software and access to resources and support

Practicing Good Governance:

Doubled the number of employees dedicated to privacy and security, including the addition of a Product Trust and Safety team

Invested in diversity at the leadership level, with four women on HubSpot's Executive Leadership team and 70% of our Board identifying as a woman or person of color

Enhanced our platform to enable easier compliance with GDPR

Investing in Climate Action:

Offset over 80,000 metric tons of emissions from 2006, our founding year, through 2020, making HubSpot carbon neutral

Announced HubSpot House in Dublin is the first and only building with an interior that holds a platinum certification based on version 4 of LEED in Ireland

is the first and only building with an interior that holds a platinum certification based on version 4 of LEED in Provided access to discounts from eco-friendly vendors globally to help HubSpotters make more sustainable buying choices while supporting local businesses

The programs and initiatives highlighted in our report are not just a reflection of our sustainability efforts; they are integrated in our culture and operations. With more than 4,980 employees and 121,000 customers globally, we recognize we have an immense opportunity to make an impact and are committed to a more sustainable HubSpot because it's the right thing to do for our employees, customers, partners and shareholders. We hope our 2021 Sustainability Report gives you a glimpse into how we're getting started. Understanding this is an iterative process, we look forward to publishing an annual report in early 2022 highlighting our targets and long-term sustainability commitments.

For more information about sustainability at HubSpot and to view the 2021 Sustainability Report, visit www.hubspot.com/sustainability and follow HubSpot Life on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to stay connected with our sustainability efforts in the future.

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, more than 121,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers.

Named Glassdoor's #4 Best Place to Work in 2021, HubSpot has been recognized for its award-winning culture by Great Place to Work, Comparably, Fortune, Entrepreneur, Inc., and more. HubSpot was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company's thousands of employees work across the globe in HubSpot offices and remotely.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com

