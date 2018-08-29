HubSpot's Platform Ecosystem Exceeds 200 Participating Partners

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot, a leading growth platform, announced today that the HubSpot Connect platform partner program has grown to now include more than 200 integrations. In the last year, HubSpot Connect has seen 108% growth in the number of total Connect partners.

Today, there are over 6,000 software vendors building tools for marketing, sales, and service teams. At the same time, the growth rate of SaaS spending per company is projected to increase by 118% from 2017 to 2020, according to Blissfully. Businesses continue to look for the right mix of applications for their industry, size, and needs among the thousands of capabilities, use cases, and choices for companies building their technology stack. As a platform company, HubSpot embraces the power of these tools to complement or extend the functionality of HubSpot's core product offerings. Through the Connect Program, the company helps customers find and use high-quality, good-fit solutions that are right for their business by certifying and curating applications within the HubSpot ecosystem.

"Our platform partners offer customers an incredible range of specialized capabilities they can easily add to HubSpot, without requiring an IT specialist to integrate them," said Scott Brinker, HubSpot's VP of platform ecosystem. "Together, we strive to make it a seamless experience for small to mid-sized businesses to connect these innovative apps, share data between them, and orchestrate how they work together to deliver remarkable customer experiences."

The average small to mid-sized business pays for more than 20 SaaS apps, an investment that becomes more impactful when those tools work together. In the last year, HubSpot has built 84 new public API endpoints and four new APIs, allowing developers to build on top of the HubSpot platform and connect HubSpot to the full spectrum of software being used by growing businesses.

In addition to growing the number of partners and adoption within HubSpot Connect, HubSpot has also expanded the capabilities for how to extend the use of its platform. For example, with HubSpot and its Connect integrations, it is now possible to:

Automate direct mail through workflows

Send SMS messages to contacts in your CRM

Manage events through invites, registrations, reminders, and follow ups

Leverage account-based marketing tools

Expand website capabilities through interactive content

Launch rewards programs to increase engagement

Watch visitor video data on the contact timeline

Support an international business with content translation

HubSpot also helps customers find the best-fit integrations for their needs by curating lists of apps into use case categories (with new additions like calling and ABM) and audience collections (Apps for Startups, Apps for Agency Services, and Free Apps).

In order to encourage and enable these integrations, HubSpot continues to expand and improve the benefits for the HubSpot Connect program to increase the value for partners. In 2018, the Connect program launched Apps for Startups and Apps for Agency services to help partners reach their target audiences and provide special offers to startups and agencies in order to increase adoption. HubSpot also hosted more than 100 partners at the first annual Connect Partner Day in the spring of 2018 and invited all Connect partners to Partner Day at INBOUND 2018. These events provide partners the opportunity to learn more about building on the HubSpot platform, to network with each other and members of the HubSpot product and marketing teams, and to discover new ways they can grow better as a HubSpot partner.

Learn more about the HubSpot Connect directory or apply to join the Connect Program.

About HubSpot



HubSpot (NYSE : HUBS ) is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 48,000 total customers in more than 100 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to manage the customer experience from awareness to advocacy.

HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland (EMEA HQ); Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; and Portsmouth, NH.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

SOURCE HubSpot

Related Links

http://hubspot.com

