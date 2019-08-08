HubStor Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance

KANATA, Ontario, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HubStor today announced it has completed the Service Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) Type II audit, as certified by Cherry Bekaert LLP.

Organizations are rightfully seeking cloud storage solutions that offer proven, in-depth security. Enterprise customers in the finance, technology, pharmaceutical, life sciences, government, construction, and insurance industries rely on HubStor to protect and manage their mission-critical information.

HubStor has always been committed to the protection of its customer data and has now achieved compliance certification for the Security and Availability Trust Service Principles (TSPs) of SOC 2 Type II, offering customers better assurance of the security of their data in HubStor.

HubStor offers a wide range of storage and data management capabilities, from file server cloud tiering to backup of Microsoft Office 365, compliance retention workloads, email journaling, and highly scalable long-term data preservation.

Comments on the News

"HubStor operates a mature security regime," said Alex Hill, CISO and Head of DevOps at HubStor. "Our commitment to maintaining SOC 2 compliance offers better transparency to our customers of our security, risk, and compliance posture."

"We continue investing in HubStor's security," said Geoff Bourgeois, CEO at HubStor. "As we grow our client base, we're working with more large enterprises, so maintaining SOC 2 Type II compliance is a demonstration of our commitment to maintaining security standards and industry controls that benefit HubStor and our customers."

About HubStor

HubStor is a leading innovator in cloud-based storage software. Enterprises use the HubStor cloud data management platform to transform their data storage and protection practices, backup their Office 365 data, journal electronic messages, enable cloud-tiering of file systems, and manage long-term retention of unstructured data. HubStor is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada and is a Microsoft Co-Sell Prioritized and Gold ISV Partner.

Press Contact

