HubStor Adds Backup and Archiving Support for Box

KANATA, Ontario, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HubStor Inc., a leader in cloud data management, today announced that the HubStor cloud data platform now includes integration with Box, giving customers an integrated backup and recovery, archiving, and discovery solution for their Box investment.

Many organizations desire a secure segregated backup of their cloud data residing in software-as-a-service offerings like Box. HubStor meets this need by integrating with Box APIs to maintain a synthetic full backup of a customer's Box content in a single-tenant, SOC 2-compliant instance of the HubStor cloud data platform.

HubStor can recover data into Box, or export externally, at the item, folder, and user level.

In addition to backup and recovery, the HubStor integration with Box supports archiving and discovery with immutability, file analytics, content search, legal hold, and retention policies.

Comments on the News

"Multi-tenant software-as-a-service offerings do not provide self-service backup and recovery," said Geoff Bourgeois, CEO at HubStor. "As organizations increase their adoption of cloud-based collaboration services such as Box and Microsoft Office 365, which run on multi-tenant architectures, there is a growing demand for HubStor's single-tenant cloud data platform to provide a segregated and reliable backup of the data."

About HubStor

HubStor is a cloud data platform that enterprises use for backup, file system tiering, compliance archiving, message journaling, content indexing and search, and application data retirement. HubStor is headquartered in Canada, maintains SOC 2 compliance, and is a Microsoft Co-Sell Prioritized partner.

Press Contact

Karen Wilson

Marketing Manager

karen@hubstor.net

(613) 704-1737, ext. 204

Related Images

hubstor-logo.png

HubStor logo

SOURCE HubStor