HubStor Adds Support for Google Drive to Its Backup-as-a-Service Platform

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HubStor, a leading cloud data management provider, today announced the availability of its Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Archive-as-a-Service (AaaS) offering for Google Workspaces with support of backup, recovery, replication, and archiving of Google Drive. The announcement continues HubStor's expansion of its BaaS unified backup and archive platform.

A hand pointing a finger at a display of a system backup

With this release, HubStor continues to enhance how enterprises protect their data in Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications. By leveraging HubStor's BaaS, customers can enjoy reliable Google Drive backup with the scalability to meet significant user volumes for large and geo-graphically dispersed enterprises.

Extending support to include Google Drive was a logical choice for the expansion of HubStor's SaaS backup capabilities for providing data protection for enterprises' collaboration and data sharing applications. HubStor's BaaS solution provides organizations with a streamlined approach to help ensure that their data for file sync-and-share and collaboration applications are protected. With more and more employees working remotely, enterprises are relying on these applications, and full data protection for them is essential.

HubStor provides solutions for IT leaders who are looking for a straightforward approach to protecting their organization's SaaS data. As more enterprises adopt Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions as part of their mission-critical processes, they need to ensure full data protection for data in those SaaS applications. Legacy on-premises backup solutions with on-premises storage, replication, and tape vaulting practices, don't work for SaaS.

HubStor plans to expand its backup support for Google Workspaces with recovery capabilities for the broader set of business collaboration tools offered by Google.

HubStor's 15-minute setup process for SaaS data backup allows IT administrators to begin protecting their Google Drive data without a time-consuming onboarding and set-up process. The SaaS design of the solution provides simple data protection architecture with the ability to recover data to their choice of locations. Flexible data retention policies allow organizations to have compliance regulations enforced automatically. To learn more, visit https://www.hubstor.net/solutions/google-drive-backup

HubStor is a cloud data platform that simplifies how enterprises protect and manage data at any scale. Organizations leverage HubStor in cloud regions around the world for backup, file system tiering, compliance archiving, message journaling, content indexing and search, and application data retirement. HubStor is headquartered in Canada and maintains SOC 2 compliance. For more information, please visit https://www.hubstor.net

